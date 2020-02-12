TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartCentres" or the "Trust") (TSX: SRU.UN) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
“Our unitholders benefit from 3 major competitive advantages” said Peter Forde, President and CEO. “First, our national portfolio of Walmart-anchored shopping centres continues to perform well with 98.2% committed occupancy, including our Toronto and Montreal Premium Outlets experiencing industry leading sales per square foot, and our net rental income increased and will continue to provide stable and reliable financial performance. Second, the number of mixed-use development initiatives being built primarily on our national land base is growing and has reached a new high of 256 development projects, representing 27.9 million square feet, 34 of these are underway, representing 6.0 million square feet, and the initial projects will contribute to a significant increase in income and FFO in 2020. Lastly, SmartVMC in Vaughan, Ontario has demonstrated our ability to develop a masterplanned city centre, complete with offices, residential buildings, retirement homes, retail, and more, plus excellent mass transit, and we are now planning similar urban communities in other cities in Ontario and Quebec.”
“Importantly, we have achieved this growth while strengthening our financial position” continued Mr. Forde. “The debt and equity offerings completed in 2019 provide Unitholders with reliable dividends, a growing pool of unencumbered assets, and resulted in a credit rating upgrade to BBB(H). Together with our mixed-use project partners, we are confident in our ability to provide the financial backing for our growing mixed-use portfolio.”
Key business development highlights for the year ended December 31, 2019 included the following:
Mixed-use Development and Intensification
Operational
Financial
Subsequent to Year End:
(1) Represents a GAAP measure.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” in the MD&A.
Selected Consolidated Financial and Operational Information
The consolidated operational, development and financial information shown in the table below includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments, see the “Equity Accounted Investments” section in the MD&A for details, and represents key operational and financial information as at December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
|(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit and other non-financial data)
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Operational Information
|Total number of properties with an ownership interest
|165
|164
|163
|Gross leasable area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|34,337
|34,379
|34,157
|Occupied area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|33,678
|33,695
|33,532
|Vacant area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|659
|684
|626
|Retail lands under Mezzanine Financing (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|615
|615
|614
|Committed occupancy rate
|98.2%
|98.1%
|98.3%
|In-place occupancy rate
|98.1%
|98.0%
|98.2%
|Future estimated retail development area (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|2,593
|3,164
|4,038
|Average lease term to maturity (years)
|4.9
|5.4
|5.8
|Net retail rental rate (per occupied sq. ft.)
|$15.49
|$15.31
|$15.21
|Net retail rental rate excluding Anchors (per occupied sq. ft.)
|$22.13
|$21.77
|$21.56
|Development Information
|Future development area (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|27,900
|N/A(4)
|N/A(4)
|Total number of future projects currently planned
|256
|168
|N/A(4)
|Trust's share of estimated costs of future projects
|5,500,000
|3,000,000
|N/A(4)
|Financial Information
|Investment properties(2)(3)
|9,466,501
|9,155,175
|8,952,467
|Total assets(1)
|9,928,467
|9,459,632
|9,380,232
|Total unencumbered assets(2)
|5,696,100
|4,250,800
|3,387,000
|Debt(2)(3)
|4,290,826
|4,236,364
|4,318,330
|Debt to Aggregate Assets(2)(3)
|42.3%
|43.9%
|45.4%
|Debt to Gross Book Value(2)(3)
|49.0%
|51.1%
|52.3%
|Unsecured to Secured debt ratio(2)(3)
|63%/37%
|48%/52%
|43%/57%
|Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt(2)(3)
|2.1X
|2.1X
|1.8X
|Weighted Average Interest Rate(2)(3)
|3.55%
|3.73%
|3.69%
|Weighted average term of debt
|5.0
|4.9
|5.1
|Interest Coverage(2)(3)
|3.5X
|3.3X
|3.2X
|Interest coverage (net of capitalized interest expense)(2)(3)
|4.0X
|3.8X
|3.7X
|Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)
|8.0X
|8.2X
|8.2X
|Equity (book value)(1)
|5,367,752
|5,008,331
|4,827,457
|(1)
|Represents a GAAP measure.
|(2)
|Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and accordingly may not be comparable. For definitions and basis of presentation of the Trust’s non-GAAP measures, refer to the “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” section in the MD&A.
|(3)
|Includes the Trust’s share of equity accounted investments.
|(4)
|N/A - information not available.
Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year
The following table represents key financial, per Unit, and payout ratio information for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018:
|(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit information)
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|(A)
|(B)
|(A–B)
|Financial Information
|Rentals from investment properties and other(1)
|806,412
|790,178
|16,234
|Net income and comprehensive income(1)(3)
|374,203
|402,947
|(28,744)
|Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties, and yield maintenance costs(2)(3)
|361,156
|345,744
|15,412
|Cash flows provided by operating activities(1)
|345,611
|350,321
|(4,710)
|NOI(2)
|514,050
|505,300
|8,750
|FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|365,440
|367,186
|(1,746)
|FFO with one-time adjustment of yield maintenance costs(2)(3)(4)
|385,953
|367,186
|18,767
|FFO with one-time adjustments and before Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)
|385,953
|368,340
|17,613
|FFO with one-time adjustments and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|388,771
|371,304
|17,467
|ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|334,796
|342,199
|(7,403)
|ACFO with one-time adjustments(2)(3)(4)
|355,309
|343,353
|11,956
|Distributions declared
|310,651
|285,082
|25,569
|Surplus of ACFO with one-time adjustments over distributions declared(2)
|44,658
|58,271
|(13,613)
|Surplus of ACFO with one-time adjustments over distributions paid(2)
|116,198
|115,384
|814
|Units outstanding(6)
|171,283,191
|161,716,843
|9,566,348
|Weighted average – basic
|169,709,748
|160,700,157
|9,009,591
|Weighted average – diluted(7)
|170,581,531
|161,507,550
|9,073,981
|Per Unit Information (Basic/Diluted)
|Net income and comprehensive income
|$2.20/$2.19
|$2.51/$2.49
|$-0.31/$-0.30
|Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties, and yield maintenance costs(2)(3)
|$2.13/$2.12
|$2.15/$2.14
|$-0.02/$-0.02
|FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|$2.15/$2.14
|$2.28/$2.27
|$-0.13/$-0.13
|FFO with one-time adjustment of yield maintenance costs(2)(3)(4)
|$2.27/$2.26
|$2.28/$2.27
|$-0.01/$-0.01
|FFO with one-time adjustments and before Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)
|$2.27/$2.26
|$2.29/$2.28
|$-0.02/$-0.02
|FFO with one-time adjustments and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|$2.29/$2.28
|$2.31/$2.30
|$-0.02/$-0.02
|Distributions declared
|$1.813
|$1.763
|$0.050
|Payout Ratio Information
|Payout ratio to FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|85.0 %
|77.6 %
|7.4 %
|Payout ratio to FFO with one-time adjustment of yield maintenance costs(2)(3)(4)
|80.5 %
|77.6 %
|2.9 %
|Payout ratio to FFO with one-time adjustments and before Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)
|80.5 %
|77.6 %
|2.9 %
|Payout ratio to FFO with one-time adjustments and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)
|79.9 %
|76.8 %
|3.1 %
|Payout ratio to ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|92.8 %
|83.3 %
|9.5 %
|Payout ratio to ACFO with one-time adjustments(2)(3)(4)
|87.4 %
|83.0 %
|4.4 %
|(1)
|Represents a GAAP measure.
|(2)
|Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and accordingly may not be comparable. For definitions and basis of presentation of the Trust’s non-GAAP measures, refer to the “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” section in this MD&A.
|(3)
|Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.
|(4)
|See “Other Measures of Performance” for a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest consolidated financial statement measure.
|(5)
|The calculation of the Trust’s FFO and ACFO and related payout ratios, including comparative amounts, are financial metrics that were determined based on the February 2019 REALpac White Paper on FFO and ACFO, respectively. Comparison with other reporting issuers may not be appropriate. The payout ratio to FFO and the payout ratio to ACFO are calculated as declared distributions divided by FFO and ACFO, respectively.
|(6)
|Total Units outstanding include Trust Units and LP Units, including Units classified as liabilities. LP Units classified as equity in the consolidated financial statements are presented as non-controlling interests.
|(7)
|The diluted weighted average includes the vested portion of the deferred unit plan.
Operational Highlights
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net income and comprehensive increased by $1.0 million or 1.0% as compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily attributed to the following:
Partially offset by the following:
For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income and comprehensive income decreased by $28.7 million or 7.1% as compared to the same period last year. This decrease was primarily attributed to the following:
Partially offset by the following:
FFO Highlights
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, FFO with one-time adjustment of yield maintenance increased by $8.1 million or 8.8% to $100.7 million. This increase was primarily attributed to:
Partially offset by:
For the year ended December 31, 2019, FFO with one-time adjustment of yield maintenance increased by $18.8 million or 5.1% to $386.0 million. This increase was primarily attributed to:
ACFO Highlights
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, ACFO with one-time adjustments increased by $2.7 million or 3.2% to $88.6 million as compared to the same quarter in 2018, which was primarily due to items previously identified (see “Results of Operations” section in the MD&A).
The Payout Ratio relating to ACFO with one-time adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by 5.5% to 89.9% as compared to the same quarter last year, primarily as a result of 7,360,000 Units issued as part of the $230.0 million equity offering in January 2019.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, ACFO with one-time adjustments increased by $12.0 million or 3.5% to $355.3 million compared to the prior year, which was primarily due to items previously identified (see “Results of Operations” section in the MD&A).
The Payout Ratio relating to ACFO with one-time adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by 5.3% to 87.4% as compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of 7,360,000 Units issued as part of the $230.0 million equity offering in January 2019.
Development and Intensification Summary
2020 will be a transformative year for the Trust. The first closings of the Transit City Phase 1 & 2 condominiums are expected to begin in Q3 2020 and the proceeds from these closings are expected to propel FFO per Unit growth levels in 2020. Also, in addition to continuing construction on a variety of intensification initiatives that have already begun, we expect that during 2020, we will commence development on a variety of new mixed-use development initiatives.
Included in this large development pipeline are 256 identified mixed-use development initiatives, which is summarized in the following table:
|Description
|Underway
|Active
|Future
|Total
|(Construction underway or
expected to commence within
next 2 years)
|(Construction expected to
commence within next 3–5
years)
|(Construction expected to
commence after 5 years)
|Trust's share of number of projects
|Residential Rental
|7
|23
|58
|88
|Seniors’ Housing
|4
|13
|28
|45
|Self-storage
|10
|16
|22
|48
|Office Buildings
|1
|—
|9
|10
|Hotels
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Subtotal – Recurring income initiatives
|23
|54
|119
|196
|Condominiums
|9
|12
|25
|46
|Townhomes
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Subtotal – Development income initiatives
|11
|17
|32
|60
|Total
|34
|71
|151
|256
|Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|Recurring income initiatives
|3,800
|4,800
|12,400
|21,000
|Development income initiatives
|2,200
|1,600
|3,100
|6,900
|Total Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|6,000
|6,400
|15,500
|27,900
|Trust’s share of estimated costs (in millions of dollars)
|2,500
|3,000
|– (1)
|5,500
(1) The Trust has not yet fully determined the costs attributable to future projects and as such it is marked nil in this table.
Non-GAAP Measures
The non-GAAP measures used in this Press Release, including but not limited FFO, Transactional FFO, ACFO, NOI, Same Property NOI, average yield rates, and payout ratio do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP measures are more fully defined and discussed in the 'Management Discussion and Analysis' ("MD&A") of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2019, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Full reports of the financial results of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2019 are outlined in the consolidated financial statements and the related MD&A of the Trust, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Trust's website at www.smartcentres.com.
Conference Call
SmartCentres will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (ET). Participating on the call will be members of SmartCentres’ senior management.
Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-800-263-0877. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating. A recording of this call will be made available Wednesday, February 12, 2020 beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET) through to 8:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. To access the recording, please call 1-888-203-1112 and enter the Replay Passcode 2575581#.
About SmartCentres
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 157 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $9.9 billion in assets and owns 34.1 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with over 98% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $12.1 billion intensification program ($5.5 billion at SmartCentres’ share) represents the REIT’s current major development focus. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors’ residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner.
SmartCentres’ intensification program is expected to produce an additional 27.3 million square feet of space; all construction commencing within the next five years, 13.3 million square feet of which is already underway.
From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com.
Certain statements in this Press Release are "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's expectations regarding the Trust's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities as further outlined under the headings "Business Overview and Strategic Direction", "Other Measures of Performance" and "Outlook" in the Trust's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2019. More specifically, certain statements contained in this Press Release, including statements related to the Trust's maintenance of productive capacity, estimated future development plans and costs, view of term mortgage renewals including rates and upfinancing amounts, timing of future payments of obligations, intentions to secure additional financing and potential financing sources, and vacancy and leasing assumptions, and statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will", "may" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting the Trust's Unitholders and financial analysts in understanding the Trust's operating environment, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. However, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and elsewhere in the Trust's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Trust cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These forward-looking statements are made as at the date of this Press Release and the Trust assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
For more information, please contact:
|Peter Forde
|Peter Sweeney
|President & CEO
|Chief Financial Officer
|SmartCentres
|SmartCentres
|(905) 326-6400 ext. 7615
|(905) 326-6400 ext. 7865
|pforde@smartcentres.com
|psweeney@smartcentres.com
The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves of the contents of this Press Release.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
smartcentres.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: