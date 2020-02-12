BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading worldwide provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets, today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Tuesday, February 25th at 11:00 AM ET.



The webcast will feature David Wolf, CEO, who will deliver an introductory presentation covering key areas of Hamilton Thorne’s business, including an overview of the Assisted Reproductive Technologies field, the role the Company plays, a technology summary, and the Company’s growth strategy and scaling opportunities. Investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions and interact with management at certain points throughout the webcast.

To listen to the live webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1282308&tp_key=286b48d02f . An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd following the event.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. ( www.hamiltonthorne.ltd )

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

