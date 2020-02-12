Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to upsize its previously announced non-brokered private placement to an aggregate of up to 6,449,188 common shares (up from 6,436,428 common shares) of the Company that will qualify as “flow-through shares” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”) (collectively, the “Flow-Through Shares“) due to higher than anticipated demand. The Flow-Through Shares will be issued in three tranches as follows:

Tranche 1: up to 2,000,000 Flow-Through Shares to be issued to investors resident in the Province of Québec at an issue price of C$1.00 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 (the “T1 Offering”);



Tranche 2: up to 2,070,617 Flow-Through Shares to be issued to investors resident in the Province of Québec at an issue price of C$0.81 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,677,200 (the “T2 Offering”); and

Tranche 3: up to 2,378,571 Flow-Through Shares to be issued to investors resident outside of the Province of Québec at an issue price of C$0.77 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,831,500 (the “T3 Offering” and, collectively with the T1 Offering and the T2 Offering, the “Flow-Through Offering”).

The Flow-Through Shares issued in connection with the T1 Offering and the T2 Offering will also qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec).

Additionally, the Company announces that it intends to upsize its previously announced non-brokered private placement to an aggregate of up to 11,268,461 common shares (up from 6,923,077 common shares) of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) to be issued at a price of C$0.65 per Offered Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$7,324,500 (the “Common Share Offering”).

The aggregate gross proceeds to be raised pursuant to the Flow-Through Offering and the Common Share Offering (collectively, the “Offering”) are anticipated to be up to C$12,833,200 (up from C$10,000,000).

Troilus Gold CEO Justin Reid commented, “We are extremely gratified by the response to the private placement which includes participation from existing investors who have been supporters since we first launched in 2017 and new investors who have recently become acquainted with the Troilus story. Demand for the private placement was higher than we expected which has resulted in an anticipated increase of 28% in the total funds to be raised compared to the original size of the private placement announced earlier today. This outcome puts us in an excellent position to continue to deliver on the development of Troilus in 2020. This year we will be engaged in ongoing exploration of the property which we believe has the potential to add to the current estimated mineral resources (see press release dated November 12, 2019) and a shift to engineering activity, based on which we expect to deliver a Pre-Feasibility Study later this year.”

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses”, within the meaning of the Tax Act, that will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as defined in the Tax Act (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Company's Troilus gold project located within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Québec, on or before December 31, 2021. The Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Common Share Offering to continue exploration and definition drilling at its Troilus gold project, and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 28, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Flow-Through Shares and the Offered Shares to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to pay a financial advisory fee to Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel GMP, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. who have acted as financial advisors to the Company. In addition, in connection with the Offering the Company intends to pay a finder’s fee in respect of certain subscriptions to Tamesis Partners LLP and other finders.

The Company is a client of Red Cloud Securities Inc., which has provided strategic marketing and advisory services in connection with the Offering.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 16,000-hectare Troilus property is located northeast of Chibougamau within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

