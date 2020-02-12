Visitors in The Palm Beaches, Florida can enjoy a variety of cultural experiences during the "month of love", such as the Palm Beach International Jazz Festival.

Visitors in The Palm Beaches, Florida can enjoy a variety of cultural experiences during the "month of love", such as the Palm Beach International Jazz Festival.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhance a romantic getaway or plan an unforgettable date night with your loved one during the month of “love” with a vast assortment of globally-inspired arts and culture offerings in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Couples, families and friends can enjoy world-class museums, live jazz music, a Stevie Wonder tribute concert and much more.

Below is a sample of cultural experiences perfect for an unforgettable trip with your loved one:

What: Henry Morrison Flagler Museum’s Valentine’s Day Celebration

Where: Henry Morrison Flagler Museum (Palm Beach)

When: Feb. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $40-60

Description: "Tea in the Cocoanut Grove" was a popular activity for those vacationing at Henry Flagler’s lavish resorts in the Gilded Age. Now, Flagler Museum invites guests to commemorate this historic tradition with a special "tea-for-two" under the palms, while listening to the romantic sounds of a harp and enjoying a spectacular view of Lake Worth Lagoon.

What: 35th ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival

Where: Downtown Abacoa (Jupiter)

When: Feb. 15-16

Cost: $11-13

Description: The ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival is a two-day outdoor art festival that brings together a unique juried exhibition of 290 fine artists from all over the country. Considered the premier fine arts festival of The Palm Beaches and a Top 10 festival in the nation, ArtiGras will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2020. Along with the beautiful array of art, the festival features interactive exhibits, children's activities, live music and demonstrations.

What: Palm Beach International Jazz Festival

Where: Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach)

When: Feb. 15; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $60-76

Description: The 2020 Palm Beach International Jazz Festival is a grand celebration of the great American music genre – jazz – by celebrating the many facets of jazz including the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, Bebop, Brazilian and Latin jazz. The Palm Beach International Jazz Festival is a full, one-day music event that will feature highly acclaimed, award winning jazz artists who perform in South Florida and around the world.

What: Natural Wonder: The Ultimate Stevie Wonder Experience

Where: Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center (Belle Glade)

When: Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

Cost: $30 adults; $15 children

Description: Complete with a crack rhythm section, full-fledged horn ensemble and the formidable Gabriel Bello, a Billboard-ranked vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Natural Wonder truly is the Ultimate Stevie Wonder Experience. With Bello channeling the energy and artistry that has made Stevie Wonder an icon across decades and genres, the group will have you and your sweetheart rockin’.

What: 58th Annual Delray Affair

Where: Downtown Delray Beach

When: April 3-5

Cost: Free

Description: Nicknamed the “Greatest Show under the Delray Sun,” the Delray Affair is one of the largest arts & craft festivals in the Southeast. The event takes place along 12 city blocks of the palm tree lined streets of downtown Delray Beach, “The Most Fun Small Town in the U.S.” according to USA Today. The Delray Affair has received numerous awards for its eclectic mixture of art, great crafts and funky products from around the world.

What: Phyllis Galembo: MASKÉ

Where: Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton)

When: Now through May 31

Cost: Free for children 12 & under; $12 for adults; $10 for seniors

Description: Explore the exceptional work of artist Phyllis Galembo in a new exhibition presented by the Boca Raton Museum of Art, on display now through May 31. For over two decades Phyllis Galembo has documented cultural and religious traditions in Africa and among the African Diaspora with striking large-scale color photographs. Her subjects are the participants in contemporary African ceremonies celebrating mythic characters in masks and costumes. Whether humorous or frightening, her portraits capture the transformative power of masquerades.

What: Palm Beach Dramaworks presents Skylight

Where: Palm Beach Dramaworks (West Palm Beach)

When: Now through March 1

Cost: $57-92

Description: A play based on two lovers that unexpectedly reunite on a bitterly cold London evening. Can incompatible values and opposing worldviews be bridged if passion remains? Often described as a "sharp witted tragicomedy," comedy is deeply embedded in this serious tale of remorse, love and loss and class struggle.

What: Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens presents Inspired Beauty

Where: Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (West Palm Beach)

When: Now through March 22

Cost: $15 for adults; $10 for seniors; $7 for children

Description: Ceramicists Thomas Hoadley, Curtis Benzle, Jennifer McCurdy, Zemer Peled and Claire Penton are featured as guest artists at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens for this limited time exhibition. “Inspired Beauty” presents five master and contemporary artists who work in porcelain, the most refined and pure form of clay. Each one pushes the boundaries in unique ways attaining unbelievable artistry and beauty.

For more information on these and other events in The Palm Beaches, visit www.palmbeachculture.com for a complete calendar of cultural experiences.

