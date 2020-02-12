TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) announces a correction in the following table contained in the Company’s February 11, 2020 news release. The dollar amounts in the revenue-based tax and taxes line for Mount Milligan and Öksüt were stated in millions of dollars rather than on a per ounce basis in the February 11, 2020 news release. Only the revenue-based tax and taxes line and the all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis including taxes line were affected. The corrected table follows:
2020 All-in Sustaining Unit Costs(1)
|Kumtor
|Mount Milligan(2)
|Öksüt
|Centerra(2)(4)
|Ounces sold forecast (Kounce)
|520-560
|140-160
|80-100
|740-820
|Cost of sales attributable to gold ($/ounce)
|$300-$360
|$750-$800
|$375-$550
|$450-$500
|All-in sustaining costs on a
by-product basis ($/ounce) (1) (2)
|$750-$800
|$885-$935
|$650-$700
|$820-$870
|Revenue-based tax and taxes ($/ounce) (3)
|$190-$205
|$20-$24
|$10-$12
|$130-$140
|All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis, including taxes ($/ounce) (1) (2) (3)
|$940-$1,005
|$905-$959
|$660-$712
|$950-$1,010
|Gold - All-in sustaining costs on a
co-product basis ($/ounce) (1) (2)
|$750-$800
|$970-$1,220
|$650-$700
|$825-$925
|Copper - Cost of sales attributable to
copper ($/pound)
|–
|$1.30-$1.40
|–
|$1.30-$1.40
|Copper – All-in sustaining costs on a
co-product basis ($/pound) (1) (2)
|–
|$1.70-$2.10
|–
|$1.70-$2.10
About Centerra
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and now has a third operating mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s website at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
