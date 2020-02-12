New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Botulinum Toxin Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05687347/?utm_source=GNW





There are around eight types of botulinum toxins A-H, produced by the bacterium.Botulinum toxin type A is capable of causing diseases in humans; however, it is widely utilized commercially and medically for the treatment of several aesthetic diseases such as glabellar lines, crow’s foot, and face and forehead wrinkles.



Botulinum toxin is also utilized in the therapeutic treatment of spasticity, cervical dystonia, and migraine.Botulinum toxin procedure is a non-surgical cosmetic procedure that is noninvasive or minimally invasive in nature.



Botulinum toxin procedure is a non-surgical and noninvasive or minimally invasive and has several advantages, such as no downtime, less time of surgery, no need of hospitalization, and faster recovery, over conventional cosmetic or aesthetic surgeries.



The global botulinum toxin market is expanding at a high pace owing to the increase in prevalence of cervical dystonia and upper limb and lower limb spasticity.Rise in global geriatric population and adoption of new non-surgical aesthetic procedures is fuelling the market.



Growing incidences of glabellar lines, face and forehead wrinkles, and crow’s foot and consistent worldwide rise in cases of migraine are boosting the market. Furthermore, rising number of skilled professionals performing non-surgical botulinum toxin procedures, favorable government regulations regarding the commercial usage of botulinum toxins, and advantages of faster onset of action of botulinum toxin procedure over traditional cosmetic procedure are propelling the botulinum toxin market.



This report on the global botulinum toxin market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product type, application, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends of the market has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the market outlook section offer key insights of the global market such as price comparison analysis, pipeline analysis and launch & patent expiry snapshot.



It also provides market attractiveness analysis, in terms of region and key strategies adopted by players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global botulinum toxin market.



Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Key Segments

Botulinum toxin market has segmented into product type, application, and region.Based on product type, the botulinum toxin market has been classified into botulinum toxin type A and botulinum toxin type B.



Based on application, the market has been bifurcated into aesthetic and therapeutics, which are the main application areas of the market.Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail in terms of market trends, recent developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and useful insights.



The report gives current and future market size for each segment and sub-segment of the market for the period of 2018 to 2026, in terms of revenue depicted in US$ Mn, considering 2017 as the base year and 2016 as the historical year. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been provided for each segment and the overall market for the period of 2018 to 2026, along with market size estimations.



Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global botulinum toxin market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The regions have been further sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions.



The current and future market size, in terms of value, of the botulinum toxin market at the regional and country level has been provided in the report for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their growth rate in percentage for the period of 2018 to 2026. The study also provides useful insights of the market, expected to help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies seeking to increase their market share.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles major companies operating in the global botulinum toxin market in terms of attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat) analysis. Major companies mentioned are Allergan, Inc., Ipsen Group, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Medytox, Inc., US Worldmed, LLC, Galderma, Metabiologics, Inc. (US), Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd., and Revance Therapeutics, Inc.



The global botulinum toxin market has been segmented as follows:



Global Botulinum toxin Market, by Product Type

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Botulinum Toxin Type B



Global Botulinum toxin Market, by Application

Aesthetic

Therapeutics



Global Botulinum toxin Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

