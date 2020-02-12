GDP growth is a strong indicator of an economy’s continued growth. Disruptions in GDP growth rates can affect real estate markets within an 18-month period, according to REIN’s Long-Term Real Estate Success Formula.

New REIN report: How the coronavirus outbreak will impact Canadian real estate

Vancouver, BC: The Real Estate Investment Network (REIN) reports the facts behind the global coronavirus outbreak and its possible impact on Canadian economy and real estate. With the seventh case of the virus recently confirmed in Canada, Canadians have begun speculating its impact based on memories of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003.

According to the REIN Special Report: The Coronavirus' Impact on Canadian Real Estate, Canadian real estate will see an immediate cool down with long-term lift due to:

Temporary, small decrease in GDP growth

Increased immigration

Increased foreign capital

Increased demand

Leading to increased property values

These factors represent a buying opportunity now.

Analysis shows potential short-term impact to Canada’s economy including:

Canadian GDP remains forecasted at 3.3%, factoring in a -0.1% coronavirus hit

Slight decrease in oil prices

Stifled commodity prices

Disrupted industry supply chains

Slowdown in business sales

Decline in international travel to Canada

These effects are already noticeable in highly competitive markets such as Toronto and Vancouver. The projected fear and concern surrounding the coronavirus is impacting trade, travel, tourism, and the Canadian economy. But, given historical and projected data, it could have less effect than anticipated.

Sensationalized headlines have gone viral on social media, spreading misinformation and confusion, instilling panic in the general public. Meanwhile, Canadian public health officials have assured the risk of Canadians contracting the virus remains very low.

“It’s still premature to predict how the coronavirus outbreak will be resolved, but data suggests that panic will only worsen the country’s economic situation. There is reason to be alert, but there’s absolutely no reason to further raise alarm and cause more public fear. In fact, as a Canadian real estate investor, this may represent a buying opportunity for investors with a likely future positive lift in rental and housing markets,” says Jennifer Hunt, Vice President Research for REIN.

“This analysis is by no means 100 per cent accurate, but much like what happened to SARS in 2003, fear and panic are the biggest risks to the country’s economic and real estate outlook. These findings are based on REIN’s Long-Term Real Estate Success Formula that outlines the economic drivers and market influencers shaping the Canadian real estate market today,” says Don R. Campbell, Senior Real Estate Analyst for REIN.

“We hope the outbreak is contained, limiting both health and economic impacts. When the situation normalizes, one can expect an influx of Chinese immigrants and capital to Canada resulting in increased demand for real estate. For a myriad of reasons, including continued Canadian GDP growth, the coronavirus represents a buying opportunity for Canadian real estate. In times like these, rely on trusted sources, like REIN, to unpack these confusing and evolving situations,” adds Hunt.

About the Real Estate Investment Network

REIN was founded in 1992. It is Canada’s most trusted source of real estate investment education, analysis, research, and strategic leadership. It offers a platform and environment where its clients have transacted more than 39,300 properties, representing more than $5.1 billion of real estate holdings.

REIN delivers balanced and impartial research and economic insights integrated with relevant analysis. It brings critical information, opinions of industry thought leaders, and proven strategies of success together in a way that helps homebuyers and investors make the right decisions on where, when, and why to invest in real estate.

REIN sees a bright future for the Canadian real estate marketplace. Its clients, armed with current and insightful research and provided with strategic guidance and help from an exceptional like-minded community, are set to continue to thrive and achieve their personal investment goals.

