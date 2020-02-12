New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05687345/?utm_source=GNW

Synthetic butadiene is produced by petroleum refining of crude oil.



Steam cracking of hydrocarbons, dehydrogenation of butane, and dehydration of ethanol are the conventional methods of butadiene production. Butadiene can also be prepared from renewable biomass feedstock.



Butadiene is largely employed in rubber applications.It is primarily used as chemical intermediate and monomer to produce polymers such as elastomers including SBR, PBR, and NBR.



Various types of rubber manufactured by incorporating butadiene as a key intermediate include styrene-butadiene latex, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), polybutadiene, and adiponitrile.



Based on end-use, the PBR segment held major share of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market in 2017.This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.



SBR is a significant end-use segment of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market.Synthetic and biobased butadiene are used as raw materials in the manufacture of SBR, synthetic butadiene latex, adiponitrile, and ABS.



In terms of consumption, the automotive industry accounts for key share of the synthetic and biobased butadiene market.SBR, PBR, and ABS are used in the automotive industry for the production of tires and lightweight vehicles.



In terms of volume, the PBR segment stood at 3,782.7 kilo tons in 2017. In terms of consumption, the biobased product type segment was highly attractive in 2017, due to the extensive demand to manufacture green tires.



In terms of volume and value, Asia Pacific constituted prominent share of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market in 2017.The region is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.



China and India are highly lucrative countries of the synthetic and biobased butadiene market in Asia Pacific. Stringent regulations imposed by the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) on hazardous chemicals released from synthetic and biobased butadiene manufacturing facilities in the country are likely to hamper the synthetic and biobased butadiene market in North America during the forecast period. Market share of Europe is projected to decrease by the end of the forecast period, owing to the implementation of regulations about the environment, energy efficiency, and safe manufacture of tires in the region. The synthetic and biobased butadiene market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. Volatility in prices of synthetic and biobased butadiene is adversely affecting the market in these regions, as several players are increasing the price of synthetic and biobased butadiene products.



This report analyzes and forecasts the market for synthetic and biobased butadiene at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



The study includes market indicators, drivers, and restraints of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market.It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for synthetic and biobased butadiene during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the synthetic and biobased butadiene market at the global and regional levels.



The report also analyzes price trends and forecasts prices of synthetic and biobased butadiene at the global and regional levels.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market.Porter’s Five Forces model for the synthetic and biobased butadiene market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and end-use segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market by segmenting it in terms of product type and end-use.In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into synthetic and biobased.



In terms of end-use, the synthetic and biobased butadiene market has been segregated into styrene butadiene rubber (SBR), polybutadiene rubber (PBR), styrene butadiene latex (SB Latex), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), adiponitrile, and others (including NBR and SSBR).Market segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for synthetic and biobased butadiene in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides the actual value of the synthetic and biobased butadiene market for 2017 and the forecast market size (in terms of value and volume) between 2018 and 2026.The size of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market has been provided in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons).



The market value has been provided for the global, regional, sub-regional, and country-level markets.



Around 70%-75% of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market is consolidated, while the rest is fragmented.A few small players operate in the market.



High degree of competition exists among market players.The market is dominated by large players.



Prominent players profiled in the report are BASF SE, Eni S.p.A., Evonik Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore Pte. Ltd., Repsol Group, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, TPC Group, Yeochun NCC Co., Ltd., INEOS Group AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Nizhnekamskneftekhim.



The global synthetic and biobased butadiene market has been segmented as follows:



Global Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene Market, by Product Type

Synthetic

Biobased



Global Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene Market, by End-use

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Poly Butadiene Rubber (PBR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SB Latex)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

Others (including NBR and SSBR)



Global Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways



Global and regional market share of the synthetic and biobased butadiene market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by different product types and end-use segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for synthetic and biobased butadiene in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different product type and end-use segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the synthetic and biobased butadiene production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market

Price trend forecasts of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market in terms of product type and regional segments

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market

SWOT analysis

Market attractiveness analysis of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market, by product type and end-use segments

Key findings for the synthetic and biobased butadiene market in each region and in-depth analysis of major product type and end-use segments of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market, in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05687345/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001