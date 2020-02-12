SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2020 ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a real and lasting impact on their businesses.



A total of 59 nominations were submitted by 24 separate solution or service providers for the annual APAC program. Winners in each category (except for the ISG Special Award) will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at a gala awards dinner on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

The finalists in each category are:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

CallForce with iTutorGroup for “The TutorABC Project”

Fujitsu with Kia Motors for “Digital Police Car of the Future”

IBM with Australian Museum for “Australian Museum – FrogID”

Cognizant with Woolworths for “Woolworths Business Optimization”

Hexaware with Myntra for “Customer Service Improvement Project”

Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Airservices Australia with “Digital Information Program”

Ramco Systems with Capital S.M.A.R.T Repairs with “Technology Enabled Transformation”

Capgemini with Services Australia for “Services Australia Technology Transformation”

Cognizant with MG Motors for “MG Digital Marketing Platform”

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community

EXL with IAG for “Major Events”

Unisys with The Philippine Statistics Authority for “Civil Registry System Modernization”

TCS with Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade for “TCS Future Ready Workforce”

IBM with Australian Museum for “Australian Museum – FrogID”

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Mindtree with Newcrest Mining Limited for “Work Execution Application”

Ramco Systems with Cobham Aviation for “Cobham Business Platform Consolidation”

TCS with AGL for “Customer Experience Transformation Project”

Wipro with OnePath Life for “Group Life Technology Transformation at OnePath Life”

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

James MacWan, JSW Steel Limited, nominated by JSW Steel Limited

Nitin Rakesh, Mphasis, nominated by Mphasis

Woman in Technology: Recognizing the contributions in technology made to women or by a woman

Kelly McFadden, Ascender HCM, nominated by Ascender HCM

Candice Roberts, CallForce, nominated by CallForce

Archana Sonar, Hexaware, nominated by Hexaware

Helen Lau, Caltex Australia, nominated by Caltex Australia

Dr. Damini Gupta, Mphasis, nominated by Mphasis

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Attra with Cuscal for “Cuscal Technology Transformation”

Tech Mahindra for “Technology Transformation”

Cognizant with Wesfarmers for “Blackwoods New Web Platform Digital Transformation”

Ramco with Norske Skog Australasia for “ERP Transformation”

In addition, the ISG Special Award will be conferred during the gala awards dinner March 25 to a nominated individual or organization that has made an outstanding impact on the industry, a community, technology innovation or new business practice. The winner of this award is selected by an ISG panel.

“We look forward to honoring the latest examples of exceptional work and transformative enterprise-provider relationships at the 2020 ISG Paragon Awards APAC,” said Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader, Asia Pacific. “We are grateful for the many thoughtful entries we received, and we congratulate the finalists for this well-deserved recognition. Best of luck in the next round of judging.”

Produced by ISG Events, the ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches, automation and digital technology. Full details can be found here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Press Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG

+1 203 517 3119

will.thoretz@isg-one.com