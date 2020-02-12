REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Guardant Health’s management will be presenting at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Guardant Health’s management is also scheduled to present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of these presentations on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: http://investors.guardanthealth.com .

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI tests for advanced stage cancer patients and LUNAR assay for research use and for use in prospective clinical trials. In parallel, Guardant Health is actively exploring the performance of the LUNAR assay in initial studies related to screening and early detection in asymptomatic individuals.

