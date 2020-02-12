New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hip Replacement Implants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05687342/?utm_source=GNW





The global hip replacement implants market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, material, end-user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global hip replacement implants market.



Global Hip Replacement Implants Market: Key Segments

The global hip replacement implants market has been segmented based on product, material, end-user, and region.In terms of product, the global market has been classified into total hip replacement implants, partial hip replacement implants, revision hip replacement implants, and hip resurfacing implants.



The total hip replacement implants segment has been further sub-segmented into fixed bearing and mobile bearing.Based on material, the hip replacement implants market has been categorized into metal-on-metal, metal-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-metal, and ceramic-on-ceramic.



Based on end-user, the market has been split into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, and others.In terms of region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Hip Replacement Implants Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global hip replacement implants market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global hip replacement implants market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Exactech Inc., OMNIlife Science Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and DJO Global Inc..



The global hip replacement implants market has been segmented as below:



Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by Product

Total Hip Replacement Implants

Fixed Bearing Hip Implants

Mobile-bearing Total Hip Implants

Partial Hip Replacement Implants

Hip Resurfacing Implants

Revision Hip Replacement Implants



Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by Material

Metal-on-metal

Metal-on-polyethylene

Ceramic-on-metal

Ceramic-on-polyethylene

Ceramic-on-ceramic



Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Global Hip Replacement Implants Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

