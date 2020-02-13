New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tick Repellent Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05687340/?utm_source=GNW

The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and technology advancement that are expected to influence the expansion of the global tick repellent market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (Thousand Units) across different geographies.



Global Tick Repellent Market: Drivers and Opportunities

There is an increase in the number of pets across the world due to change in lifestyle and attitude of consumers toward pets.There is an increasing number of pets per household even in emerging economies.



For example, in China, there is an increasing proportion of households owning a pet. According to China International Pet Show (CIPS), in 2015, the proportion of people owning a pet in China was 10.0%, which in 2017 increased to 17.0% which is about 59.12 million families in China. In 2017, the number of pet dogs and cats in China was 87.46 million, out of which the pet dog population was 49.9 million and pet cat population was 37.56 million. In China, there is also a change in attitude of consumers toward pets from “defending the family” to “acting as kids or family members.”Pets such as dogs and cats are major consumers of tick repellent products. Thus, rising number of pets in emerging economies along with the growth of pet ownership in developed regions such as North America and Europe are increasing the demand for tick repellent products across the world



Global Tick Repellent Market: Key Segments

The study provides a decisive view of the global tick repellent market by segmenting it in terms of product type, pet type, and method.In terms of product type, tick repellents have been classified into chewable and spot on.



The chewable tick repellent products are further sub-segmented into fluralaner, valerian, chamomile, and others.Spot on tick repellent products are sub-segmented into methoprene, fipronil, moxidectin, and others.



Based on pet type, the market is classified into dogs, cats, and others.Based on method, the market is segmented into internal and external.



Internal tick repellent products are those tablets that are consumed internally by pets and companion animals. External tick repellent products are those that are administered on the skin of pet and companion animals.



The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecasted global demand for tick repellent products and prevailing and future trends in the global tick repellent market.We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of tick repellent products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The regional tick repellent market size is further broken down into country level markets in the following countries: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, South Korea, Israel, UAE, Brazil, and Argentina.



Global Tick Repellent Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed analysis of the global tick repellent market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, and raw material analysis. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global tick repellent market.



The report highlights major companies operating in the global tick repellent market including Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer International GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco Animal Health, Perrigo Company plc., Virbac Corporation, Central Garden & Pet Company, and The Hartz Mountain Corporation.



These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain),and products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the tick repellent market.



The global tick repellent market is segmented as below:



Global Tick Repellent Market, by Product Type

Chewable

Fluralaner

Valerian

Chamomile

Others



Spot On

Methoprene

Fipronil

Moxidectin

Others



Global Tick Repellent Market, by Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Others



Global Tick Repellent Market, by Method

Internal

External



Global Tick Repellent Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Israel

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

