Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies that play a major role in the growth of the gantry/cartesian robot market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s expansion during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn and Units) across different geographical regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Central/Eastern Europe, India, China, Japan,South Korea, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

The report analyzes and forecasts the gantry/cartesian robot market at the global and regional level.The report also comprises a detailed value chain analysis which provides a comprehensive view of the global gantry/cartesian robot market.



Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Global Gantry/Cartesian Robot Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global gantry/cartesian robot market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on segmentation categories such as axis type, end-use industry, and region.Based on axis type, the market has been divided into 1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, and 4-Axis.



In terms of end-use industry, the market has been segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and others (rubber and plastics industry).



Global Gantry/Cartesian Robot Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, Factiva, etc..



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide first-handinformation on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc.These help us validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.



Global Gantry/Cartesian Robot Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market such as Güdel Group AG, Aerotech Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Ltd, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., YAMAHA Robotics, STON ROBOT, Denso Corporation, and IAI America, Inc.Leading players are focused on introducing new products to strengthen their market grip, since gantry robots can be an alternative to articulated robots for larger applications due to benefits such as low cost and consuming less floor place.



The global gantry/cartesian robot market has been segmented as follows:

Global Gantry/CartesianMarket



By Axis Type

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis



By End-use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Others (Rubber and Plastics Industry)



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Central/Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

