New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drug Abuse Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798422/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Analyzers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Analyzers will reach a market size of US$89.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$537.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories; Baxter International, Inc.; Bayer AG; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Boston Scientific Corporation; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Medtronic PLC; Novartis AG; Smith & Nephew PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798422/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Drugs of Abuse - A Review
Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Drug Abuse Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Drug Abuse Testing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Drug Abuse Testing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Analyzers (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Analyzers (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Analyzers (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Rapid Testing Devices (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Rapid Testing Devices (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Rapid Testing Devices (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Consumables (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Consumables (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Consumables (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: On-the-spot Testing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: On-the-spot Testing (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: On-the-spot Testing (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Forensic Laboratories (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Forensic Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Forensic Laboratories (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Drug Abuse Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Drug Abuse Testing Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Drug Abuse Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Drug Abuse Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Drug Abuse Testing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Drug Abuse Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drug
Abuse Testing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Drug Abuse Testing Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Drug Abuse Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Drug Abuse Testing Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Drug Abuse Testing in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Drug Abuse Testing Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Drug Abuse Testing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Drug Abuse Testing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Drug Abuse Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Drug Abuse Testing Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Drug Abuse Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Drug Abuse Testing Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Drug Abuse Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Drug Abuse Testing Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Drug Abuse Testing in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Drug Abuse Testing Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Drug Abuse Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Drug Abuse Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Drug Abuse Testing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Drug Abuse Testing Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Drug Abuse Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Russia by Segment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Drug Abuse Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Drug Abuse Testing Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Drug Abuse Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Drug Abuse Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Drug Abuse Testing Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Drug Abuse Testing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Drug Abuse Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Drug Abuse Testing Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Drug Abuse Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 123: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Drug Abuse Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Drug Abuse Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Drug Abuse Testing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drug Abuse Testing Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Drug Abuse Testing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Drug Abuse Testing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Drug Abuse Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Drug Abuse Testing Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Drug Abuse Testing in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Drug Abuse Testing Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 143: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Drug Abuse Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Drug Abuse Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Drug Abuse Testing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Drug Abuse Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Rest of Latin America
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Drug Abuse Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Drug Abuse Testing Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Drug Abuse Testing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Drug Abuse Testing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market
by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Drug Abuse Testing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Drug Abuse Testing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Drug Abuse Testing Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Drug Abuse Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drug
Abuse Testing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Drug Abuse Testing Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 182: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Drug Abuse Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 185: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Drug Abuse Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Drug Abuse Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Drug Abuse Testing Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Drug Abuse Testing in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Drug Abuse Testing Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Drug Abuse Testing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Drug Abuse Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 195: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Drug Abuse Testing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Drug Abuse Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Drug Abuse Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Drug Abuse Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Drug Abuse Testing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Drug Abuse Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Drug Abuse Testing Market in Africa by Segment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Drug Abuse Testing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Drug Abuse Testing Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Drug Abuse Testing Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
BAYER AG
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MEDTRONIC PLC
NOVARTIS AG
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798422/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: