David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “We are pleased with Trisura’s fourth quarter results, generating net income of $4.2 million driven by strong performance from our specialty platforms in North America.

“In Canada, substantial top-line growth, disciplined underwriting and enhanced investment returns sustained our industry leading return on equity. Our U.S. platform continued to build momentum, binding almost $100 million of quarterly gross premiums, and generating net income of $1.5 million to add to its first year of profitability.

“Importantly, improved asset-liability matching in our international reinsurance operations limited volatility in Q4.”

Highlights

Gross and net premiums growth of 109.8% and 27.5% in Q4, and 104.7% and 23.5% for the full year supported by strong momentum in our U.S. business and continued growth in Canada.



Net income of $4.2 million in the quarter, and $5.1 million in 2019, driven by strong underwriting performance and investment income in Canada and a growing contribution from the U.S.



EPS of $0.47 in Q4 2019 and $0.69 in 2019, compared to $0.24 in Q4 2018 and 1.29 in 2018.



Book value per share of $21.58, a 9.9% increase over December 31, 2018.



Industry-leading results from our Canadian business, achieving a combined ratio of 82.9% in Q4 2019 and 87.8% in 2019, producing a 19.1% ROE for the year.



Continued acceleration in our U.S. business, producing $95.4 million in GPW in the quarter and $1.5 million in net income. For the year, GPW of $263.9 million drove fee income of $8.0 million and net income of $3.8 million representing our first year of profitability. This is an outstanding result considering the business commenced last year.



In February 2020, A.M. Best assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” to Trisura Insurance Company (“TIC”). The ratings of TIC also reflect an intercompany pooling agreement with its immediate parent, Trisura Specialty. TIC will commence writing admitted business in 2020 complementing Trisura Specialty’s non admitted business platform.

Amounts in C$ millions Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Gross premiums written 143.2 68.3 109.8% 448.3 219.0 104.6% Net premiums written 39.7 31.1 27.5% 142.6 115.5 23.5% Net underwriting income (loss) 10.5 1.0 966.0% (13.3) 4.3 (411.1%) Net investment (loss) income (3.9) 2.2 (279.9%) 16.2 9.0 80.8% Net income 4.2 1.6 155.8% 5.1 8.6 (41.0%) EPS – basic, $ 0.47 0.24 95.8% 0.69 1.29 (46.5%) Book value per share, $ 21.58 19.63 9.9% 21.58 19.63 9.9% Debt-to-Capital ratio 13.5% 18.6% (5.1pts) 13.5% 18.6% (5.1pts) LTM ROE 3.5% 6.9% (3.4pts) 3.5% 6.9% (3.4pts) Combined ratio – Canada 82.9% 83.9% (1.0pts) 87.8% 86.3% 1.5pts LTM ROE – Canada 19.1% 19.1% 0.0pts 19.1% 19.1% 0.0pts

Underwriting

Disciplined underwriting from our Canadian operations, achieving NPE growth of 19.2% and a combined ratio of 82.9% in the quarter, 14.4% and 87.8% respectively for the full year 2019, supported by strong underwriting across all lines.



Accelerating growth in our U.S. platform, with GPW of $95.4 million in Q4 2019 compared to $71.2 million in Q3 2019. Annual GPW of $263.9 million increased from $53.7 million in 2018. Earned fee income in Q4 2019 of $3.1 million helped support annual earned fee income of $8.0 million, compared to $2.4 million in Q3 2019 and $0.9 million in 2018.



Weakening interest rates in Europe drove reserve strengthening in our reinsurance subsidiary in the first nine months of 2019; however, the impact to net income in Q4 2019 was muted following an improvement in the asset-liability matching.

Capital

The minimum capital test (“MCT”) ratio of our Canadian subsidiary was 258% (239% as at December 31, 2018), which comfortably exceeds regulatory requirements of 150%.



Trisura Specialty’s capital of $83.3 million USD as at December 31, 2019 ($48.8 million USD as at December 31, 2018) was in excess of the minimum requirement of the Oklahoma Insurance Department.



Trisura International’s capital of $14.2 million USD as at December 31, 2019 ($21.1 million USD as at December 31, 2018) was sufficient to meet the FSC’s regulatory capital requirement.



Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 13.5% as at December 31, 2019 is below our long-term target of 20%.



A.M. Best reaffirmed the Financial Strength Rating A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Trisura Guarantee and Trisura Specialty. The outlook of these Credit Ratings remains stable.

Investments

In 2019, net investment income of $16.2 million compared to $9.0 million in 2018, driven by an increase in duration of reinsurance assets, which generated strong results in a declining interest rate environment through the first nine months of 2019.



In Canada, interest and dividend income increased 8.9% in Q4 2019 and 42.8% for the full year, over the prior period, as we continued to benefit from an improved asset mix in the Canadian portfolio.



In the U.S., interest and dividend income increased 43.0% in Q4 2019 and 28.2% for the full year, over the prior period, as we benefited both from diversification of the portfolio and increased capital following our equity raise in September.





We continued to deploy capital into long-dated European government bonds, which has further improved our asset liability matching, as well as increasing our expected interest income. European rates rose in Q4 2019, which resulted in net investment loss of ($6.6) million in Trisura International, importantly offset by reserve reductions.

Corporate Development

Following the close of the acquisition of TIC (formerly known as 21st Century Preferred Insurance Company) on November 1, 2019, Trisura continues to grow its capabilities with the intention of securing admitted licenses in all 50 states.





About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the U.S. and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com





Trisura Group Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

As at December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term securities 85,905 95,212 Investments 392,617 282,874 Premiums and accounts receivable, and other assets 86,669 46,276 Deferred acquisition costs 104,197 63,715 Recoverable from reinsurers 293,068 109,567 Capital assets and intangible assets 14,477 2,512 Deferred tax assets 1,460 826 Total assets 978,393 600,982 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 40,916 24,167 Reinsurance premiums payable 80,186 41,406 Unearned premiums 328,091 182,623 Unearned reinsurance commissions 51,291 19,137 Unpaid claims and loss adjustment expenses 257,880 173,997 Loan payable 29,700 29,700 Total liabilities 788,064 471,030 Shareholders' equity 190,329 129,952 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 978,393 600,982





Trisura Group Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and twelve months ended December 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018 Gross premiums written 143,212 68,274 448,262 219,041 Net premiums written 39,656 31,114 142,628 115,475 Net premiums earned 29,710 22,983 107,504 88,809 Fee income 3,575 675 12,206 4,724 Total underwriting revenue 33,285 23,658 119,710 93,533 Net claims (687 ) (5,920 ) (49,936 ) (19,402 ) Net commissions (9,677 ) (6,545 ) (37,516 ) (29,903 ) Premium taxes (1,405 ) (1,278 ) (5,294 ) (4,758 ) Operating expenses (11,059 ) (8,934 ) (40,296 ) (35,184 ) Net claims and expenses (22,828 ) (22,677 ) (133,042 ) (89,247 ) Net underwriting income (loss) 10,457 981 (13,332 ) 4,286 Net investment (loss) income (3,868 ) 2,150 16,243 8,986 Settlement from structured insurance assets - - 8,077 - Net (losses) gains (92 ) 120 1,572 759 Interest expense (341 ) (261 ) (1,361 ) (970 ) Income before income taxes 6,156 2,990 11,199 13,061 Income tax expense (1,984 ) (1,359 ) (6,105 ) (4,423 ) Net income 4,172 1,631 5,094 8,638 Other comprehensive (loss) income (1,188 ) 152 808 (316 ) Comprehensive income 2,984 1,783 5,902 8,322

Trisura Group Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and twelve months ended December 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018 Net income from operating activities 4,172 1,631 5,094 8,638 Non-cash items to be deducted 11,406 456 9,898 3,374 Stock options granted 138 53 502 224 Change in working capital operating items 9,744 6,081 49,726 13,091 Realized (gains) losses on AFS investments (60 ) 96 (2,860 ) (686 ) Income taxes paid (114 ) (987 ) (2,573 ) (3,354 ) Interest paid (354 ) (270 ) (1,410 ) (995 ) Net cash from operating activities 24,932 7,060 58,377 20,292 Proceeds on disposal of investments 13,805 18,004 55,452 99,729 Purchases of investments (79,741 ) (35,632 ) (170,817 ) (196,363 ) Net purchases of capital and intangible assets (2,723 ) (82 ) (3,131 ) (666 ) Net cash used in investing activities (68,659 ) (17,710 ) (118,496 ) (97,300 ) Dividends paid (24 ) (24 ) (96 ) (96 ) Shares issued - - 55,669 - Preferred shares redeemed (1,600 ) - (1,600 ) - Issuance of new loan payable - - - 29,700 Repayment of note payable - (30 ) - (30 ) Repayment of loan payable - - - (29,700 ) Lease payments (266 ) - (1,026 ) - Net cash (used in) from financing activities (1,890 ) (54 ) 52,947 (126 ) Net decrease in cash (45,617 ) (10,704 ) (7,172 ) (77,134 ) Cash at beginning of the period 131,913 102,688 95,212 165,675 Currency translation (391 ) 3,228 (2,135 ) 6,671 Cash at the end of the period 85,905 95,212 85,905 95,212





