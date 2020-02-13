New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Storage Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04342977/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on global data center storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing deployment of edge computing. In addition, increasing volume, velocity, veracity, and variety (4vs) of data is anticipated to boost the growth of the global data center storage market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global data center storage market is segmented as below:
Deployment
SAN System
NAS System
DAS System
Geographic segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global data center storage market growth
This study identifies increasing volume, velocity, veracity, and variety (4vs) of data as the prime reasons driving the global data center storage market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global data center storage market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global data center storage market, including some of the vendors such as Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp. and Pure Storage Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04342977/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: