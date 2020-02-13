New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office Furniture Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03992025/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global office furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for modern and luxury furniture. In addition, increase in the number of office spaces is anticipated to boost the growth of the global office furniture market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global office furniture market is segmented as below:



Product

Seating

Systems

Tables

Storage Units And Files

Overhead Bins

End-user

Commercial Office Furniture

Home Office Furniture

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global office furniture market growth

This study identifies increase in the number of office spaces as the prime reasons driving the global office furniture market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global office furniture market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global office furniture market, including some of the vendors such as Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furniture, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., OKAMURA Corp. and Steelcase Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





