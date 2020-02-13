Kojamo Plc Stock Exchange Release, 13 February 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EET

Kojamo plc’s Financial Statements and Board of Directors’ Report 2019 have been published

Kojamo plc’s Financial Statements and Board of Directors’ Report 2019 have been published today. The Financial Statements includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements and the Auditor’s Report. In addition, the company has today published separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for the year 2019.

The Financial Statements and Board of Directors’ Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement have been published at the company’s website on www.kojamo.fi/en as well attached to this release.

Kojamo is Finland’s largest private residential real estate company and a frontrunner in the housing business. Our mission is to create better urban housing. The Lumo brand provides environmental-friendly housing and services in Finland’s biggest growth centres. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit kojamo.fi/en/

