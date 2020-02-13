New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Maritime Information Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952865/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global maritime information market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need to comply with strict regulations. In addition, integration of aiss into maritime information solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the global maritime information market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global maritime information market is segmented as below:



application

MIA

MIP

VT

AIS

End-User

Commercial

Government

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global maritime information market growth

This study identifies integration of aiss into maritime information solutions as the prime reasons driving the global maritime information market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global maritime information market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global maritime information market, including some of the vendors such as FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Co., Saab AB and Thales Group .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





