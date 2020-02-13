Sales rose by 12.5% to SEK 25,342 million (SEK 22,516 million)

Profit after net financial items rose by 6.3% to SEK 2,836 million (SEK 2,667 million)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.31 (SEK 4.11)

A dividend of SEK 1.40/share (SEK 1.30/share) is proposed

Acquisition of Italian Rhoss, US Therm-X of California, Turkish Üntes and Serbian TIKI Group

Change of ownership in washing machine company Schulthess Maschinen AG

“We can summarise 2019 by saying that in a market characterised by caution and with large variations between different markets and market segments, we have put yet another robust full year behind us with both continued sales and profit growth,” says Gerteric Lindquist, Managing Director and Group CEO of NIBE.

“With our company philosophy and our strong product range, we are well positioned in a market that is increasingly feeling the influences of the transition to a more sustainable and digitalised society. This year’s acquisitions as well as our focus on product development should further strengthen our position. Our internal work on efficiency and rigorous cost control also continues with unchanged intensity.”

“Even though it’s difficult to make predictions in our current business climate, we are cautiously optimistic about 2020 thanks to our geographic spread, stable profitability and good financial preparedness for further offensive acquisitions,” says Lindquist.

A teleconference (in English) will be held for press and analysts at 11:00 (CET) today with CEO Gerteric Lindquist and CFO Hans Backman. To attend the conference, ring +46 8 505 583 57.

N.B.: You must be registered at www.nibe.com to view the images for the presentation.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0) 433-27 30 00

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is required to disclose the information in this press release under the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 13 February 2020 at 08:00 CET.

NIBE Group – a global Group with companies and a presence worldwide

NIBE Group is a global organisation that contributes to a smaller carbon footprint and better utilisation of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of property, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

From its beginnings in the city of Markaryd in the province of Småland in southern Sweden nearly 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with 17,300 (16,900) employees and a presence worldwide. From the very start, the company was driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for responsible business operation. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just over SEK 25 (22) billion in 2019.

