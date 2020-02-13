New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938093/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global law enforcement software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for effective communication law enforcement. In addition, increasing demand for consolidated crime database is anticipated to boost the growth of the global law enforcement software market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global law enforcement software market is segmented as below:



Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global law enforcement software market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for consolidated crime database as the prime reasons driving the global law enforcement software market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global law enforcement software market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global law enforcement software market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Accenture Plc, DFLabs Spa, eFORCE Software, Forensic Logic COPLINK, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp. and Resolver Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





