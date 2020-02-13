Company announcement No 04-2020
13 February 2020
With reference to company announcement no 08-18 of 24 August 2018 and pursuant to article 19(3) of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse North Media A/S hereby announces the attached reporting of North Media A/S’ granting of stock options linked to the North Media-share to its managers.
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
