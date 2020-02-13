New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03884194/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers. In addition, usage of artificial intelligence by prenatal vitamin supplement manufacturing players is anticipated to boost the growth of the global prenatal vitamin supplements market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is segmented as below:



Distribution channel

Conventional Retail Channels

Direct Selling And E-Retailing

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global prenatal vitamin supplements market growth

This study identifies usage of artificial intelligence by prenatal vitamin supplement manufacturing players as the prime reasons driving the global prenatal vitamin supplements market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global prenatal vitamin supplements market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global prenatal vitamin supplements market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Atrium Innovations Inc., Bayer AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., FoodState Inc., Nordic Naturals, Nutranext, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Co. and TherapeuticsMD Inc. .



