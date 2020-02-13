13 February 2020

Below please find average gross operated production in January 2020 and corresponding numbers for December 2019.

IOX operated January 2019 December 2019 Boe/d* Bopd ** Boe/d* Bopd ** Colombia 1.706 1.094 1771 1200 Argentina*** 401 112 46 46

* Barrels of oil equivalents per day

** Barrels of oil per day

*** Operated by Selva Maria Oil until IOX is approved as Operator by local authorities.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no

