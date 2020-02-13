AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the results of the fourth quarter of 2019 in an investor webinar. All shareholders and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place on 27 February 2020 at 16:00 (EET). The webinar will be held in English and prior registration is required.

The financial results will be presented by the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Financial Director Veiko Haavapuu. We kindly ask participants to provide their questions in good time before the webinar, latest by 27 February at 12:00, by e-mail to: investor@tallink.ee .

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register by 27 February 2020 at 15:30 (EET) latest via the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4540773413847501569 .

When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will only take a few seconds. In case the plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and will be available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallink.com/presentations and on the Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.



Joonas Joost

Advisor to the Management Board

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee