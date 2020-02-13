Havila Shipping has entered into a contract with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV Havila Clipper

The contract is for a firm period of 8 months with 4 optional periods each of 2 months

It is expected startup under the new contract in direct continuation of existing contract.

