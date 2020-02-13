Havila Shipping has entered into a contract with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV Havila Clipper
The contract is for a firm period of 8 months with 4 optional periods each of 2 months
It is expected startup under the new contract in direct continuation of existing contract.
Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Havila Shipping ASA
Fosnavag, NORWAY
