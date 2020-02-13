New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global and China Low-speed Droid Industry Report, 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05861910/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, the global low-speed droid industry will enter the high-speed development stage in the near future and seize the traditional commercial vehicle market. The global low-speed droid output will be estimated at 2.15 million units in 2025, with a CAGR of 58.7% compared with 2018; it will reach 7.42 million units in 2030, with a CAGR of 45.1% from 2018.



Currently, low-speed droids are mainly used in low-speed transportation in outdoor closed scenarios (such as autonomous cleaning vehicles + outdoor logistics vehicles) and indoor closed scenarios (mainly including catering, hotels, KTV / hospitals). At present, most manufacturers are only in the stage of testing or preliminary commercialization. This industry boasts huge potentials, so all players are trying to seize first-mover advantages in their respective application areas:



Global and China Low-Speed Droid Industry Report, 2019-2030 mainly highlights the followings:



Overview of low-speed autonomous driving industry (including definition, classification, application scenarios, implementation, etc.);

Global and Chinese low-speed droid market size (including market size, market segments);

Main low-speed droid technologies and trends (including mainstream configuration, important parts, and main technology trends, etc.);

Brief introduction, product overview, development paths, applicable cases and latest development of 19 domestic and foreign low-speed droid companies such as Nuro, Einride, Starship, Auto X, Udelv, Idriveplus, UISEE, Forwardx Robotics, SUNING, JD X Business Division, etc.

