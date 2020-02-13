AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands and LONDON and BERLIN and WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global claimant litigation firm Hausfeld announced the opening of an office in Amsterdam, its 12th office globally and 7th in Europe. Recognised in particular for pioneering the private enforcement of competition law across Europe, the opening reinforces Hausfeld’s successful track record in the Dutch market since 2010.
Beginning on 1st March 2020, Hausfeld Advocaten will initially consist of the entire team of lawyers, including three litigation partners, from Zippro Meijer Advocaten, while the firm continues its recruitment drive.
About the office opening, Chairman Michael Hausfeld said: “Having worked closely with the Zippro Meijer team for several years now across a range of cases, we are delighted that they will join us. Our Amsterdam office will provide a full offering of litigation services by lawyers with extensive experience in complex competition, commercial, consumer and financial services disputes, as well as the Hausfeld ethos of offering innovative solutions to dispute resolution. This will create greater access for Dutch and other citizens and businesses across Europe and elsewhere to seek redress individually and collectively for harms suffered from competition infringements and other illegal conduct.”
Hausfeld Vice Chair Anthony Maton said: “Our Dutch client base has grown quickly in the last few years. We are best known for our work on the Trucks cartel for which we received the FT Innovative Lawyer Award in 2018 in conjunction with Transport en Logistiek Nederland. To date, we have filed 20 claims collectively representing approximately 200,000 trucks. We have also acted in Dutch litigation on behalf of many Dutch and other European clients in claims such as the Elevators, Air Cargo, and Pre-stressing Steel cartels since 2010, and are very familiar with the progressive and claimant-friendly Dutch legal system.
The trend whereby European corporate claimants actively seek private enforcement against unlawful behaviour continues. With the recent changes on Dutch collective redress including the enactment of a new law taking effect in January 2020, Dutch lawmakers recognise the importance of offering businesses and individuals an efficient mechanism when they fall victims to such behaviour.
Hausfeld Vice Chair Brian Ratner added, “It is about responding to client demand and offering our clients a choice of jurisdictions best suited to their business and needs. With the largest dedicated global private enforcement team active in Europe since 2009, we have been involved in more litigation and recoveries than any other firm. More so, we have the experience of going to trial if case negotiations do not bring the desired result. And now, we have an unmatched presence in the three primary jurisdictions for litigation in Europe.”
Dutch Partner Rogier Meijer said, “Our Zippro Meijer team is thrilled to join Hausfeld, the undisputed global leader in claimant-side litigation, and further establish their Dutch practice. Our combining of forces is a natural consequence of having worked so effectively together over the years for our shared clients. We are excited to grow our team to meet the anticipated demand for our litigation services.”
