AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands and LONDON and BERLIN and WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global claimant litigation firm Hausfeld announced the opening of an office in Amsterdam, its 12th office globally and 7th in Europe. Recognised in particular for pioneering the private enforcement of competition law across Europe, the opening reinforces Hausfeld’s successful track record in the Dutch market since 2010.



Beginning on 1st March 2020, Hausfeld Advocaten will initially consist of the entire team of lawyers, including three litigation partners, from Zippro Meijer Advocaten, while the firm continues its recruitment drive.

About the office opening, Chairman Michael Hausfeld said: “Having worked closely with the Zippro Meijer team for several years now across a range of cases, we are delighted that they will join us. Our Amsterdam office will provide a full offering of litigation services by lawyers with extensive experience in complex competition, commercial, consumer and financial services disputes, as well as the Hausfeld ethos of offering innovative solutions to dispute resolution. This will create greater access for Dutch and other citizens and businesses across Europe and elsewhere to seek redress individually and collectively for harms suffered from competition infringements and other illegal conduct.”

Hausfeld Vice Chair Anthony Maton said: “Our Dutch client base has grown quickly in the last few years. We are best known for our work on the Trucks cartel for which we received the FT Innovative Lawyer Award in 2018 in conjunction with Transport en Logistiek Nederland. To date, we have filed 20 claims collectively representing approximately 200,000 trucks. We have also acted in Dutch litigation on behalf of many Dutch and other European clients in claims such as the Elevators, Air Cargo, and Pre-stressing Steel cartels since 2010, and are very familiar with the progressive and claimant-friendly Dutch legal system.

The trend whereby European corporate claimants actively seek private enforcement against unlawful behaviour continues. With the recent changes on Dutch collective redress including the enactment of a new law taking effect in January 2020, Dutch lawmakers recognise the importance of offering businesses and individuals an efficient mechanism when they fall victims to such behaviour.

Hausfeld Vice Chair Brian Ratner added, “It is about responding to client demand and offering our clients a choice of jurisdictions best suited to their business and needs. With the largest dedicated global private enforcement team active in Europe since 2009, we have been involved in more litigation and recoveries than any other firm. More so, we have the experience of going to trial if case negotiations do not bring the desired result. And now, we have an unmatched presence in the three primary jurisdictions for litigation in Europe.”

Dutch Partner Rogier Meijer said, “Our Zippro Meijer team is thrilled to join Hausfeld, the undisputed global leader in claimant-side litigation, and further establish their Dutch practice. Our combining of forces is a natural consequence of having worked so effectively together over the years for our shared clients. We are excited to grow our team to meet the anticipated demand for our litigation services.”

Notes to Editors

The Amsterdam office’s contact details from 1st March are Keizersgracht 62-64, 1015 CS Amsterdam, the Netherlands and +31 20 520 7565.



The Hausfeld Advocaten lawyers are Partners Erik-Jan Zippro, Rogier Meijer and Sander Timmerman and Associates Jantina Hiemstra and Azadeh Arooni. They have a recognised expertise as claimant litigators. The team also includes Rob Okhuijsen, Director of Strategy and Case Development. For more information .



Zippro Meijer gets recognition for its disputes work on behalf of claimants. Most recently Global Competition Review 100 2020 – The EU Claimants Bar remarked: “Boutique firm Zippro Meijer (now Hausfeld Advocaten) stands out with its focus on plaintiff litigation in the Netherlands, where it has become a significant player. Comprising managing partners Erik-Jan Zippro and Rogier Meijer, along with partner Sander Timmerman and one associate, the firm boasts a client roster one would expect to see at a much larger firm.”



About Hausfeld: Hausfeld is a global claimant litigation firm, currently with offices in Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Dusseldorf, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Stockholm and Washington DC. The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise, particularly in antitrust /competition, corporate and commercial litigation, financial services, environmental, mass torts, consumer protection, and human rights matters, often with an international dimension. Hausfeld has extensive experience with offering innovative solutions to offer clients maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure. Hausfeld is the only claimant firm to be ranked by the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a top tier firm in private enforcement of antitrust/competition law in both the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and landmark settlements, please visit www.hausfeld.com

For additional information contact:

Deborah Schwartz,

Media Relations

240 355-8838

deborah@mediarelationsinc.com