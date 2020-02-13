New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Blood Product Industry Report, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04873768/?utm_source=GNW

In 2019, the lot release of blood products in China increased further and reached 89.89 million bottles with a year-on-year surge of 21.6%.



Elaborately, the lot release of human albumin rose 17.2% on an annualized basis, making up 58.9%; that of human rabies immunoglobulin soared by 42.9% and accounted for 13.6%; that of human immunoglobulin (pH4) for intravenous injection as a percentage of 13% in the total showed a year-on-year increase of 14.1%; and that of human tetanus immunoglobulin surged by 76.7% and occupied 6.9%.



Other products had small shares, such as human fibrinogen, three kinds of special immunoglobulin, human prothrombin complex, human coagulation factor ?, particularly coagulation factor category as the lifesaving drug to the victims of hemophilia are often in short supply largely because of the shortage of plasma raw materials domestically as well as the low utilization of plasma.



As the prices of blood products are decontrolled and new plasma stations accelerate to be constructed in recent years, plasma collection in China has been growing year after year, reaching 8,600 tons or more in 2018 with a year-on-year increase of 7.5%. Of all, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd in possession of 57 plasma stations ranked first by plasma collection up to 1,568.7 tons, a 16.5% share of the total, and its production efficiency gets improved significantly after an asset restructuring.



There are now about thirty blood product enterprises in China, but they are small-sized without rich product portfolios. The industry desires to be concentrated. It is starting from 2008 that the leading players staged mergers and acquisitions and have been developing apace mainly through M&A whilst independently building plasma stations. Meanwhile, some influential companies have turned their attention to overseas resources and good mode and have been actively exploring overseas markets through acquisitions and introducing state-of-the-art technologies from abroad. Undoubtedly, the Chinese market of blood products will get ever concentrated.



What’s more, leading competitors beef up research and development of new products successively and strive to improve comprehensive utilization of plasma. A case in point is the coagulation factor?. Only a few Chinese companies such as China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Hualan Biological Engineering Co., Ltd., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd and Green Cross China are competent to produce the coagulation factor?, but the peers including Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd., Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd.), Wuhan ZhongyuanRuide Biological Products Co., Ltd., Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co., Ltd and Nanyue Biopharming Co., Ltd. are chasing hard and sparing no efforts in the development of the coagulation factor?.



