This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology trends of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases, Gender-Specific Prevalence, and Severity-Specific Prevalence(Mild, Moderate and Severe)) scenario of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2028.



The total diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE in the 7MM was found to be 484,213 in 2017. The prevalence of SLS in the 7MM is expected to increase during the study period of 2017 to 2028.



Among 7MM, the United States has the highest prevalent population of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus with about 259,474 cases in 2017. Among EU-5 countries, UK had the highest number of prevalent cases with approximately 62,852 cases, followed by Italy in 2017. Germany had the least number of prevalent cases, while in Japan, the diagnosed prevalent population of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus was found to be approximately 58,168.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE): Patient Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of SLE in 2017

2.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of SLE in 2028



3. Disease Background and Overview: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Risk Factors

3.3. Causes

3.4. Symptoms

3.5. Clinical Manifestation

3.6. Pathogenesis

3.7. Biologics and Biomarkers in the Treatment and Diagnosis of SLE

3.8. Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Population and Forecast Parameters

4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of SLE in 7MM



5. Unmet Needs



6. Market Drivers



7. Market Barriers



8. KOL Views



9. Appendix



10. Capabilities



11. Disclaimer



12. About the Publisher



