SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13.2.2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ala-Pietilä Pekka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200213094853_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 425 Unit price: 11.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 290 Unit price: 11.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 290 Unit price: 11.7 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.69 EUR

(5): Volume: 120 Unit price: 11.7 EUR

(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(8): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(10): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(11): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(12): Volume: 17 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(13): Volume: 73 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(14): Volume: 144 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(15): Volume: 127 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(16): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(16): Volume: 2,986 Volume weighted average price: 11.67729 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-12

Venue: XTXM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 11.79 EUR

(2): Volume: 700 Unit price: 11.79 EUR

(3): Volume: 714 Unit price: 11.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 2,014 Volume weighted average price: 11.79 EUR

Sanoma Oyj

Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.