SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13.2.2020
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ala-Pietilä Pekka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200213094853_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 425 Unit price: 11.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 290 Unit price: 11.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 290 Unit price: 11.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.69 EUR
(5): Volume: 120 Unit price: 11.7 EUR
(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
(8): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
(10): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
(11): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
(12): Volume: 17 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
(13): Volume: 73 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
(14): Volume: 144 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
(15): Volume: 127 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
(16): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(16): Volume: 2,986 Volume weighted average price: 11.67729 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-12
Venue: XTXM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 11.79 EUR
(2): Volume: 700 Unit price: 11.79 EUR
(3): Volume: 714 Unit price: 11.79 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 2,014 Volume weighted average price: 11.79 EUR
Formats available: