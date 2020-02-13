Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemophilia A - Epidemiology - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The disease epidemiology covered in this report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Prevalence of Hemophilia A, Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Population of Hemophilia A, Severity-Specific Prevalence of Hemophilia A, and Prevalence of Hemophilia A with Inhibitors and Without Inhibitors] scenario of Hemophilia A in the 7MM Countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Report Scope

The report covers a detailed overview of Hemophilia A explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, and pathophysiology.

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool for seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM countries with respect to the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology by Total Prevalence of Hemophilia A, Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Population of Hemophilia A, Severity-Specific Prevalence of Hemophilia A, and Prevalence of Hemophilia A with Inhibitors and Without Inhibitors.

Key Report Features



11-Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalence of Hemophilia A

Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Population of Hemophilia A

Severity-Specific Prevalence of Hemophilia A

Prevalence of Hemophilia A with Inhibitors and without Inhibitors

Report Assessment

Patient segmentation

Disease risk and burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary



3. Hemophilia A: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Diagnosis of Hemophilia A

3.2.1. Establishing the Diagnosis

3.2.2. Molecular Genetic Testing

3.2.3. Screening Tests

3.2.4. Clotting Factor Tests

3.2.5. Inhibitor Testing



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

4.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

4.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

4.3.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Hemophilia A in the 7MM

4.3.2. Severity- Specific Prevalence of Hemophilia A in the 7MM

4.3.3. Prevalence of Hemophilia A with or without Inhibitors the 7MM



5. United States Epidemiology



6. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology



7. Japan Epidemiology



8. Appendix



