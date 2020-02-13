Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Market By Type (Agro-Polymers, Biopolyesters & Others), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global resorbable (bioresorbable) polymers market stood at $1.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period. Bioresorbable polymers are a ground-breaking technological material that can be broken down by the body and do not require mechanical removal. These materials have applications in a broad range of medical indications, such as coronary & peripheral vascular scaffolds, tissue fixation screws and sutures. Some of the factors fueling the global resorbable (bioresorbable) polymers market are patient-friendliness, growing demand in drug delivery application and cost-effectiveness. However, the market is restrained by the lack of quality control in some developing countries and high price of bioresorbable polymers. Global Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Market Segmentation The market has been categorized into type, application and regional distribution. Based on type, the market has been segmented into agro-polymers (Polysaccharides & Proteins) and bio -polyesters (Polylactic Acid, Polycaprolactone, Polyglycolic Acid). The market is dominated by the biopolyesters type segment, owing to high resistance to poor environmental conditions and their enhanced quality.

The bio-polyesters segment is also anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment in the global bioresorbable polymers market during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been segmented into orthopedics, drug delivery and others. Among these application segments, the orthopedics application is expected to lead the global bioresorbable polymers market in coming years, closely followed by the drug delivery segment. Notably, the drug delivery application is also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of implant surgeries in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Global Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Regional Segmentation North America is the largest bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, globally, closely followed by Europe. Some of the factors propelling the growth of the North American market include augmented local manufacturing, high growth of end-use industries and increasing number of domestic companies in various vertical market segments. Furthermore, North America is anticipated to register strong growth in the global bioresorbable polymers market, on the back of high demand from drug delivery applications and orthopedics.

