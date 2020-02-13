New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market: Focus on Technology, Application, and Component - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862046/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the major driving factors in global next generation battlefield technology market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global next generation battlefield technology?

• Which application type (cyber security, data warfare, surveillance, logistics & transportation, explosive ordinance disposal, health monitoring, combat simulation & training, and others (autonomous weapon system, threat monitoring & situational awareness, information processing, target recognition)) of the global next generation battlefield technology market dominated in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period 2019-2024?

• What was the revenue generated by the global next generation battlefield technology market by technology, application and component in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period 2019-2024?

• What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global next generation battlefield technology market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period 2019-2024? Which are the key players in the global next generation battlefield technology market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the next generation battlefield technology companies foresee in the next five years?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the next generation battlefield technology market?



Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Forecast, 2019-2024

The Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.02% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. North America dominated the global next generation battlefield technology market with a share of 42.33% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the next generation battlefield technology market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of counter measures in the defense sector in the country.



The global next generation battlefield technology market has gained widespread importance owing to increasing expenditure and modernization of defense industry for developing military equipment. However, expensive development and maintenance of AI, IoT, and 3D printing-based system and rising cyber threat for military data are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote

“The rising demand for next generation battlefield technologies, namely artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, 3D printing and wearable devices for various military equipment across different platforms is forcing the solution providers to develop products with advanced technologies. Moreover, the rapid technological advancement in artificial intelligence and robotics in military around the world is expected to drive the market.”



Scope of the Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market

The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the next generation battlefield technology market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation

The next generation battlefield technology market is further segmented on the basis of technology, application, component, and region. The IoT segment dominated the global next generation battlefield technology market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry.The report also analyzes different applications that include cyber security, data warfare, surveillance, logistics & transportation, explosive ordinance disposal, health monitoring, combat simulation & training, and others (autonomous weapon system, threat monitoring & situational awareness, information processing, target recognition).



In technology segment, the market is segmented into artificial intelligence, internet of things, 3D printing and wearable devices. In the service segment, the market is segmented into hardware, and software.



The next generation battlefield technology market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market

The key market players in the global next generation battlefield technology market include General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Boeing, BAE System, Exone, Elbit System, Flir System, Leidos, Rheinmetall, SparkCognition, and IBM.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

