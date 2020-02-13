Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Disposable Units Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global waste disposable units market was worth $7.7 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1% and reach $7.98 billion by 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider waste disposable units market, and compares it with other markets.



Waste discharge is increasing rapidly due to population growth and increasing manufacturing activity in many emerging markets. Population growth, rapid urbanization and increasing consumption due to rising disposable income will further increase the demand for garbage disposable units. According to the World Bank, by 2025, the waste volume generated per person per day is estimated to reach 1.42 kg, up from 1.2 kg in 2012. The International Solid Waste Association has forecasted that globally municipal solid waste volumes will rise by a factor of 2.37 by 2050.



The focus on environmental issues from many governments and industries remained limited. Governments, especially in developing countries, were more focused on infrastructural development and industrialization. This lack of focus had a restraining effect on the garbage disposible units market. For instance, the Kyoto Protocol that was aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, did not result in significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions as many countries did not agree or stick to targets mentioned in the agreement.



The waste disposable units manufacturing companies are focusing on innovating advanced environment friendly solutions such as waste-to-energy solutions. The disposers convert the waste into fine particles, which further leads to the formation of biogas. The generated biogas in the form of biofuel can be used to generate electricity.



The waste disposable units market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounts for around 15% of the market.



Major players in the market are InSinkErator, Waste King, GE, Frigidaire, MOEN, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Kenmore, Joneca Corporation, Salvajor.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Waste Disposable Units Market Characteristics



3. Waste Disposable Units Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Waste Disposable Units Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Waste Disposable Units Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Waste Disposable Units Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Waste Disposable Units Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Garbage Disposable Units

Food Waste Disposable Units

4.2. Global Waste Disposable Units Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Household Application

Commercial Application

5. Waste Disposable Units Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Waste Disposable Units Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Waste Disposable Units Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Anaheim

Apollo Kitchen Equipment

Delitek As

Disperator AB

Emerson

EnviroPure Systems Inc.

Frigidaire

GE

Hobart Corporation

InSinkErator

Joneca Corporation

Kenmore

KitchenAid

Komptech Americas LLC

Mavitec Group

MEIKO Clean Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.

MOEN

Salvajor

Soocen Technology

Unistone Electric Company

Waste King

WasteCare Corporation

Whirlpool

