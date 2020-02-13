Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Check Engine Light Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global check engine light market is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Globally, the demand for vehicles is growing at a rapid pace, mainly due to changing consumer dynamics towards lifestyle. Based on the regulation of the automotive industry in various developed regions, it is mandatory to install a check engine light in every vehicle being developed. This is primarily driving the adoption and installation of check engine lights in various personal and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, these lights being considered a diagnostic tool increasingly help in maintaining the performance of the vehicle, thus plays an important role in the manufacturing of the vehicle.



Factors such as increasing safety concerns of the vehicles, technological advancements, developments in the automotive industry are some other factors driving the growth of this market. Also, technological advancements, development of automated computerized systems, and digitization are also fueling the growth of this market. The modern check engine lights are also automated in a way to notify the issues with the vehicle. However, factors such as reliability on the lights, and technical issues are likely to affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the check engine light market is segmented into intermittent and continuous check engine light. The intermittent check engine light is expected to dominate the market with more than 60% of the total revenue generated, however, continuous check engine lights are now being highly used and are gaining pace in the market. Furthermore, based on application passenger cars dominated the market based on increasing sales of personal vehicles, and stringent regulations for manufacturing purposes.



Based on geography, North America held a dominant position in the check engine light market with a market share of over 40% in 2018. Growing adoption of personal as well as commercial vehicles, advancements in the automotive industry, and regulatory changes regarding good manufacturing practices and safety of the vehicles are the major factors contributing to the growth of this market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, based on increasing awareness and changing regulatory policies in the automotive industry.



Some of the prominent players operating in the check engine light market include OSRAM, Yeolight Technology, Hella, Konica Minolta Pioneer, ZKW, Stanley, Astron FIAMM, Magneti Marelli, and Koito.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Check Engine Light

2.2 Global Check Engine Light Market, By Type

2.3 Global Check Engine Light Market, By Application

2.4 Global Check Engine Light Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Check Engine Light Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2027, (US$ Mn) (%)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Check Engine Light Market Analysis, by Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Intermittent Check Engine Light

4.3 Continuous Check Engine Light



Chapter 5 Global Check Engine Light Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Passenger Cars

5.3 Commercial Vehicles



Chapter 6 North America Check Engine Light Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Check Engine Light Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Check Engine Light Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Check Engine Light Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 OSRAM

10.2 Yeolight Technology

10.3 Hella

10.4 Konica Minolta Pioneer

10.5 ZKW

10.6 Stanley

10.7 Astron FIAM

10.8 Magneti Marelli

10.9 Koito



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ice5n5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900