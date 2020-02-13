Newark, NJ, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global potato starch market is expected to grow from USD 5.19 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.32 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2018-2025

Potato starch is starch removed from potatoes. The cells of the root tubers of the potato plant cover starch grains (leucoplasts). The potatoes are crumpled and the starch scraps are released from the destroyed cells to make starch. The starch is then eroded out and dried to powder. Potato starch is a very refined starch which contains less protein or fat and is clear white in colour. The cooked starch displays unique characteristics like neutral taste, good clarity, high binding strength, long texture and a minimal tendency to form foam or turn yellow. Potato starch is used in numerous ready-to-mix and ready-to-eat products, such as baked goods, curry, and dessert mixes. It is also used in convenience food products. The increasing consumption of convenience food across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the potato starch market in forthcoming years. Potato is measured to be popular feedstock for manufacture of starch owing to its soft, tasteless and odorless properties. It suggest many health benefits including absorption of toxic and carcinogenic compounds, regulates blood sugar levels and absorption of several minerals like calcium and magnesium, resulting into increased product demand.

Rapid increase in population, changing lifestyle coupled with disposable income are key factors contributing towards the growth of textile industry. Starch is primarily used in textile sizing for cotton yarns, which are preferred for sizing medium and coarse yarns, thereby stimulating potato starch market demand.

Increase in purchasing power of consumers in several developing countries and expansion in the consumption of potato starch are also fuelling the market growth.

Increasing demand for various food products counting ready to mix and ready to eat products, such as baked good, curry and dessert mixes may drive industry growth. Moreover, it is used in textile industry to stiffen fabrics, in pharmaceuticals to produce antibiotics and in paper industry for its adhesive properties, thus stimulating product demand.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375952/request-sample﻿

The key players operating in the global Potato Starch market include Emsland Group, Cargill, Inc., SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, PEPEES Group, Ingredion, Novidon, Avebe, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Tereos, AKV Langholt, Finnamyl Ltd, Roquette, Škrobárny Pelh?imov, Manitoba Starch, Vimal PPCE, ALOJA-STARKELSEN, Lyckeby, PPZ Trzemeszno Sp., and Starch Pvt. Ltd. and among others. To improve their market situation in the global potato starch market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In February 2018, AKV Langholt AmbA, a cooperative owned by 160 potato growers in Denmark, produced potato starch and potato protein as well as by-products. Cargill and AKV Langholt AmbA, its Danish potato starch partner, would invest in a new potato starch production unit at the Langholt facility in Denmark.

The organic starch segment dominated the potato starch market with USD 3.28 Billion in 2017

The nature division is classified into organic and conventional. The organic starch segment conquered the potato starch market with USD 3.28 Billion in 2017. Potato starch is starch mined from potatoes. To extract the starch, the potatoes are creased; the starch grains are released from the destroyed cells. The starch is formerly washed out and dried to powder. Thus, it is organic in nature.

Modified method is the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period

Type segment includes native and modified. Modified method is the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period. Major food manufacturers are focusing on using cost-effective acid-modified potato starch which is a hydrolyzed starch and acts as an alternative gelling agent to replace materials such as gelatin and regular starch.

The textile industry segment conquered the market with the highest share of 29.40% in 2017

End use division is divided into segments such as food industry, paper industry, textile industry, pharmaceutical, personal care and others. The textile industry section dominated the market with the highest share of 29.40% in 2017. Starch is mostly used for textile sizing, particularly for cotton yarns. It is favoured for the sizing of coarse and medium-count yarns. Starch forms the adhesive component during the size mix process, due to various factors such as starch properties can be tuned as per requirement.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-potato-starch-market-by-nature-organic-conventional-375952.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Potato Starch Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region conquered the global potato starch market with USD 2.19 Billion in 2017 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the market.

The Europe potato starch market demand, driven by Germany, UK, France and Italy is likely to witness a significant growth over the projected timeframe. Favourable government legislation with increasing pharmaceutical companies with growing health concerns should drive the regional industry growth.

North America led by, the U.S., Canada and Mexico potato starch market demand should go faster with substantial gains by 2025. Increasing demand for convenience food products and various functionalities of the product in food owing to its thickening property, good texture and taste and in non-food products for binding and texturing is probable to propel the potato starch market demand.

About the report:

The global potato starch market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375952&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375952&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com



Related Reports

Global Algae Products Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-algae-products-market-by-type-lipids-carrageenan-carotenoids-375939.html

Global Coffee Pod and Capsule Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-coffee-pod-and-capsule-market-by-product-375940.html

Global Bottled Water Processing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-bottled-water-processing-market-by-product-type-still-375945.html

Global Frozen Food Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-frozen-food-market-by-product-type-frozen-375958.html