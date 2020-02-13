EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 13 FEBRUARY 2020 at 13:00
Eezy Plc – Transition to IFRS reporting
Eezy makes a transition in its financial reporting from the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS) to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). As a result of acquisitions and the combination with Smile, Eezy has grown to such size that the company views the transition to IFRS reporting being justified. The management expects the adoption of IFRS to increase comparability of the figures with the other companies in the industry both in Finland and internationally, which is believed to add value to Eezy’s shareholders.
Eezy Oyj will publish its first consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the IFRS standards for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. Figures for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 are presented as comparative information, and the transition date for the IFRS reporting is January 1, 2018. Eezy Oyj has previously prepared its financial statements, including interim reports, in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS).
Eezy has prepared the following unaudited IFRS financial information to provide investors with comparative information for the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, for the consolidated balance sheet and for the company’s key figures as at and for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2019, as at and for the six months and three months ended June 30, 2019, as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as at and for the financial year and three months ended December 31, 2018, and as at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. In addition, the opening balance sheet for the IFRS transition date January 1, 2018 is presented. The key differences arising from the transition to IFRS reporting compared with FAS reporting are described in the notes to this release.
Eezy’s transition to IFRS reporting does not have an impact on the company’s guidance for 2019. Eezy expects adjusted EBITDA to grow significantly during the financial period ended December 31, 2019 compared to the financial period ended December 31, 2018.
The most significant company-specific impacts from the transition to IFRS reporting are:
The financial information presented in this release is unaudited except for the consolidated income statement for the financial year January 1 - December 31, 2018 and the consolidated balance sheets as at December 31, 2017 and as at December 31, 2018 prepared in accordance with FAS.
IFRS Key Figures
|EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified
|1 Jan - 30 Sep 2019
|1 Jul - 30 Sep 2019
|1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019
|1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019
|1 Jan - 31 Mar 2019
|Revenue
|104,150
|43,257
|60,892
|32,539
|28,353
|EBITDA
|8,402
|2,488
|5,914
|3,110
|2,804
|EBITDA margin %
|8.1 %
|5.8 %
|9.7 %
|9.6 %
|9.9 %
|Operating profit
|5,732
|1,314
|4,417
|2,325
|2,092
|Operating profit margin %
|5.5 %
|3.0 %
|7.3 %
|7.1 %
|7.4 %
|Adjusted EBITDA
|11,575
|5,133
|6,443
|3,578
|2,865
|Adjusted EBITDA margin %
|11.1 %
|11.9 %
|10.6 %
|11.0 %
|10.1 %
|Adjusted operating profit
|8,905
|3,959
|4,946
|2,793
|2,153
|Adjusted operating profit margin %
|8.5 %
|9.2 %
|8.1 %
|8.6 %
|7.6 %
|EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified
|1 Jan – 31 Dec 2018
|1 Oct -31 Dec 2018
|1 Jan - 30 Sep 2018
|Revenue
|81,698
|21,426
|60,273
|EBITDA
|10,070
|2,301
|7,769
|EBITDA margin %
|12.3 %
|10.7 %
|12.9 %
|Operating profit
|8,154
|1,729
|6,425
|Operating profit margin %
|10.0 %
|8.1 %
|10.7 %
|Adjusted EBITDA
|11,147
|2,745
|8,402
|Adjusted EBITDA margin %
|13.6 %
|12.8 %
|13.9 %
|Adjusted operating profit
|9,231
|2,173
|7,058
|Adjusted operating profit margin %
|11.3 %
|10.1 %
|11.7 %
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income July 1–September 30, 2019 and January 1–September 30, 2019
|FAS
|IFRS adjustments
|IFRS
|FAS
|IFRS
adjustments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Note
|1 Jul – 30 Sep 2019
|1 Jul - 30 Sep 2019
|1 Jan - 30 Sep 2019
|1 Jan - 30 Sep 2019
|Revenue
|3
|55,672
|-12,415
|43,257
|138,243
|-34,093
|104,150
|Other operating income
|2
|89
|-
|89
|1,419
|-884
|535
|Share of result of equity accounted investments
|-8
|-
|-8
|-29
|-
|-29
|Materials and services
|3
|-723
|146
|-576
|-1,784
|390
|-1,394
|Personnel expenses
|2, 3
|-47,754
|12,690
|-35,065
|-119,217
|34,886
|-84,331
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
|2, 4
|-3,342
|2,168
|-1,174
|-8,360
|5,689
|-2,671
|Other operating expenses
|2, 3, 4, 5c
|-2,796
|-2,412
|-5,208
|-7,541
|-2,987
|-10,528
|Operating profit
|1,137
|178
|1,314
|2,731
|3,001
|5,732
|Financial income
|18
|-
|18
|30
|-
|30
|Financial expense
|4, 5b, 5e
|-216
|-32
|-247
|-537
|-56
|-594
|Financial income and expenses
|-198
|-32
|-230
|-508
|-56
|-564
|Profit (loss) before taxes
|938
|146
|1,085
|2,223
|2,945
|5,168
|Income taxes
|7
|-799
|56
|-743
|-1,998
|83
|-1,914
|Non-controlling interests
|1c
|-54
|54
|-
|-54
|54
|-
|Profit (loss) for the period
|86
|256
|342
|171
|3,082
|3,253
|Other comprehensive income:
|Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
|5d
|27
|27
|28
|28
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|5f
|-2
|-2
|-8
|-8
|Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|25
|25
|20
|20
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|281
|367
|3,102
|3,273
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|288
|3,200
|Non-controlling interests
|1c
|54
|54
|Profit (loss) for the period
|342
|3,253
|Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|313
|3,219
|Non-controlling interests
|1c
|54
|54
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|367
|3,273
|Earnings per share attributable to the owners of the parent company
|Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)
|0.02
|0.20
Consolidated balance sheet on September 30, 2019
|FAS
|IFRS
adjustments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Note
|Sep 30, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|2
|152,223
|-26,466
|125,756
|Intangible assets
|1a, 2
|2,770
|30,421
|33,192
|Property, plant and equipment
|1a, 4
|1,403
|5,614
|7,018
|Equity accounted investments
|2
|77
|-
|77
|Share investments
|1d, 2, 5d
|443
|205
|647
|Receivables
|2, 5c
|2,624
|-448
|2,177
|Deferred tax asset
|7
|527
|314
|841
|Total non-current assets
|160,067
|9,641
|169,708
|Current assets
|Trade receivables and other receivables
|2, 3, 5c
|45,801
|-3,824
|41,977
|Current income tax receivables
|1b, 2
|1,549
|470
|2,019
|Fund investments
|1d, 5d
|-
|44
|44
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,844
|-
|3,844
|Total current assets
|51,193
|-3,310
|47,884
|Total assets
|211,260
|6,331
|217,592
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Owners of the parent company
|Share capital
|80
|-
|80
|Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|2, 5a
|109,203
|-2,631
|106,572
|Fair value reserve
|5d
|-
|32
|32
|Translation differences
|-111
|0
|-111
|Retained earnings
|2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e
|-7,051
|-89
|-7,140
|Total owners of the parent company
|102,121
|-2,688
|99,433
|Non-controlling interests
|425
|549
|974
|Total equity
|102,546
|-2,139
|100,407
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4, 5b
|52,446
|3,093
|55,539
|Other liabilities
|5e
|204
|191
|394
|Deferred tax liability
|7
|-
|6,240
|6,240
|Total non-current liabilities
|52,650
|9,524
|62,174
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4
|6,144
|1,532
|7,675
|Trade payables and other liabilities
|2, 3
|47,071
|-2,585
|44,487
|Current income tax liabilities
|1b
|2,849
|-
|2,849
|Total current liabilities
|56,064
|-1,053
|55,011
|Total liabilities
|108,714
|8,470
|117,185
|Total equity and liabilities
|211,260
|6,331
|217,592
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income April 1–June 30, 2019 and January 1–June 30, 2019
|FAS
|IFRS adjustments
|IFRS
|FAS
|IFRS adjustments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Note
|1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019
|1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019
|1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019
|1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019
|Revenue
|3
|44,363
|-11,824
|32,539
|82,571
|-21,678
|60,892
|Other operating income
|2
|58
|-
|58
|1,330
|-884
|447
|Share of result of equity accounted investments
|-17
|-
|-17
|-21
|-
|-21
|Materials and services
|3
|-569
|148
|-420
|-1,061
|243
|-818
|Personnel expenses
|2, 3
|-38,539
|12,092
|-26,447
|-71,462
|22,196
|-49,266
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
|2, 4
|-2,585
|1,801
|-785
|-5,017
|3,520
|-1,497
|Other operating expenses
|2, 3, 4, 5c
|-2,342
|-261
|-2,604
|-4,745
|-575
|-5,320
|Operating profit
|369
|1,956
|2,325
|1,594
|2,823
|4,417
|Financial income
|6
|-
|6
|12
|-
|12
|Financial expense
|4, 5b, 5e
|-137
|-51
|-188
|-322
|-25
|-346
|Financial income and expenses
|-131
|-51
|-181
|-310
|-25
|-334
|Profit (loss) before taxes
|239
|1,905
|2,144
|1,285
|2,798
|4,083
|Income taxes
|7
|-505
|22
|-483
|-1,199
|27
|-1,172
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-266
|1,927
|1,661
|86
|2,826
|2,912
|Other comprehensive income:
|Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
|5d
|-0
|-0
|1
|1
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|5f
|-3
|-3
|-6
|-6
|Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|-3
|-3
|-5
|-5
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|1,924
|1,658
|2,821
|2,906
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|1,661
|2,912
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|Profit (loss) for the period
|1,661
|2,912
|Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|1,658
|2,906
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|1,658
|2,906
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company
|Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)
|0.11
|0.20
Consolidated balance sheet on June 30, 2019
|FAS
|IFRS adjustments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Note
|Jun 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|2
|74,646
|-5,706
|68,940
|Intangible assets
|1a, 2
|2,026
|4,728
|6,754
|Property, plant and equipment
|1a, 4
|731
|2,254
|2,986
|Equity accounted investments
|85
|-
|85
|Share investments
|1d, 5d
|225
|-38
|187
|Receivables
|360
|-
|360
|Deferred tax asset
|7
|527
|37
|564
|Total non-current assets
|78,601
|1,276
|79,877
|Current assets
|Trade receivables and other receivables
|3, 5c
|23,544
|-2,729
|20,815
|Current income tax receivables
|1b
|277
|-
|277
|Fund investments
|1d, 5d
|-
|44
|44
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,622
|-
|5,622
|Total current assets
|29,443
|-2,685
|26,758
|Total assets
|108,045
|-1,410
|106,635
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Owners of the parent company
|Share capital
|80
|-
|80
|Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|5a
|59,789
|-1,787
|58,002
|Fair value reserve
|5d
|-
|5
|5
|Translation differences
|-80
|0
|-80
|Retained earnings
|2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e
|-5,152
|-291
|-5,443
|Total owners of the parent company
|54,636
|-2,073
|52,563
|Total equity
|54,636
|-2,073
|52,563
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4, 5b
|26,137
|860
|26,996
|Other liabilities
|2, 5e
|204
|201
|405
|Deferred tax liability
|7
|-
|903
|903
|Total non-current liabilities
|26,340
|1,964
|28,304
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4
|76
|964
|1,040
|Trade payables and other liabilities
|2, 3
|26,477
|-2,265
|24,212
|Current income tax liabilities
|1b
|516
|-
|516
|Total current liabilities
|27,069
|-1,301
|25,768
|Total liabilities
|53,409
|663
|54,072
|Total equity and liabilities
|108,045
|-1,410
|106,635
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income January 1–March 31, 2019
|FAS
|IFRS adjustments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Note
|1 Jan – 31 Mar 2019
|1 Jan - 31 Mar 2019
|Revenue
|3
|38,207
|-9,854
|28,353
|Other operating income
|2
|1,272
|-884
|388
|Share of result of equity accounted investments
|-4
|-
|-4
|Materials and services
|3
|-492
|95
|-397
|Personnel expenses
|2, 3
|-32,923
|10,104
|-22,820
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
|2, 4
|-2,432
|1,720
|-712
|Other operating expenses
|2, 3, 4, 5c
|-2,403
|-314
|-2,717
|Operating profit
|1,225
|867
|2,092
|Financial income
|6
|-
|6
|Financial expense
|4, 5b, 5e
|-185
|26
|-159
|Financial income and expenses
|-179
|26
|-153
|Profit (loss) before taxes
|1,046
|893
|1,939
|Income taxes
|7
|-694
|5
|-689
|Profit (loss) for the period
|352
|898
|1,251
|Other comprehensive income:
|Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
|5d
|1
|1
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|5f
|-3
|-3
|Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|-2
|-2
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|897
|1,249
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|1,251
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|Profit (loss) for the period
|1,251
|Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|1,249
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|1,249
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company
|Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)
|0.08
Consolidated balance sheet on March 31, 2019
|FAS
|IFRS adjustments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Note
|31 Mar 2019
|31 Mar 2019
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|2
|74,255
|-7,776
|66,479
|Intangible assets
|1a, 2
|2,001
|4,491
|6,492
|Property, plant and equipment
|1a, 4
|696
|2,381
|3,076
|Equity accounted investments
|102
|-
|102
|Share investments
|1d, 5d
|225
|-38
|188
|Receivables
|353
|-
|353
|Deferred tax asset
|7
|527
|36
|563
|Total non-current assets
|78,159
|-906
|77,253
|Current assets
|Trade receivables and other receivables
|3, 5c
|20,323
|-2,407
|17,915
|Current income tax receivables
|1b
|184
|-
|184
|Fund investments
|1d, 5d
|-
|44
|44
|Cash and cash equivalents
|10,425
|-
|10,425
|Total current assets
|30,932
|-2,363
|28,569
|Total assets
|109,091
|-3,269
|105,822
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Owners of the parent company
|Share capital
|80
|-
|80
|Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|5a
|59,789
|-1,787
|58,002
|Fair value reserve
|5d
|-
|5
|5
|Translation differences
|-42
|0
|-42
|Retained earnings
|2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e
|-4,922
|-2,218
|-7,140
|Total owners of the parent company
|54,905
|-4,000
|50,905
|Total equity
|54,905
|-4,000
|50,905
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4, 5b
|26,133
|956
|27,089
|Other liabilities
|2, 5e
|204
|187
|391
|Deferred tax liability
|7
|-
|844
|844
|Total non-current liabilities
|26,337
|1,988
|28,324
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4
|67
|967
|1,034
|Trade payables and other liabilities
|2, 3
|27,388
|-2,225
|25,163
|Current income tax liabilities
|1b
|394
|-
|394
|Total current liabilities
|27,850
|-1,258
|26,592
|Total liabilities
|54,186
|730
|54,916
|Total equity and liabilities
|109,091
|-3,269
|105,822
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for October 1–December 31, 2018 and January 1–December 31, 2018
|FAS
|IFRS adjust-ments
|IFRS
|FAS
|IFRS adjust-ments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Ref
|1 Oct - 31 Dec 2018
|1 Oct - 31 Dec 2018
|1 Jan - 31 Dec 2018
|1 Jan - 31 Dec 2018
|Revenue
|3
|33,329
|-11,904
|21,426
|124,892
|-43,194
|81,698
|Other operating income
|65
|-
|65
|275
|-
|275
|Materials and services
|3
|-591
|135
|-455
|-2,210
|682
|-1,528
|Personnel expenses
|2, 3
|-28,476
|12,202
|-16,274
|-104,976
|43,149
|-61,827
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
|2, 4
|-2,114
|1,542
|-572
|-7,926
|6,010
|-1,916
|Other operating expenses
|2, 3, 4, 5c
|-1,821
|-639
|-2,460
|-8,229
|-319
|-8,547
|Operating profit
|392
|1,337
|1,729
|1,826
|6,328
|8,154
|Financial income
|3
|-
|3
|24
|-
|24
|Financial expense
|4, 5a, 5b, 5e
|-121
|-53
|-174
|-4,363
|1,566
|-2,797
|Financial income and expenses
|-118
|-53
|-170
|-4,340
|1,566
|-2,774
|Profit (loss) before taxes
|274
|1,284
|1,558
|-2,513
|7,893
|5,380
|Income taxes
|7
|156
|8
|164
|-462
|-329
|-790
|Non-controlling interests
|1c
|22
|-22
|-
|0
|-0
|-
|Profit (loss) for the period
|452
|1,270
|1,723
|-2,975
|7,565
|4,590
|Other comprehensive income:
|Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
|5d
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-1
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|5f
|1
|1
|-7
|-7
|Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|0
|0
|-8
|-8
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|1,271
|1,723
|7,557
|4,582
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|1,723
|4,016
|Non-controlling interests
|1c
|-
|574
|Profit (loss) for the period
|1,723
|4,590
|Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|1,723
|4,008
|Non-controlling interests
|1c
|-
|574
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|1,723
|4,582
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company
|Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)
|0.12
|0.38
Consolidated balance sheet on December 31, 2018
|FAS
|IFRS adjustments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Note
|31 Dec 2018
|31 Dec 2018
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|2, 6
|67,557
|-7,653
|59,905
|Intangible assets
|1a, 2, 6
|2,139
|2,057
|4,197
|Property, plant and equipment
|1a, 4, 6
|651
|2,640
|3,291
|Equity accounted investments
|106
|-
|106
|Share investments
|1d, 5d
|225
|-39
|186
|Receivables
|357
|-
|357
|Deferred tax asset
|7
|527
|34
|561
|Total non-current assets
|71,564
|-2,960
|68,603
|Current assets
|Trade receivables and other receivables
|3, 5c, 6
|19,537
|-2,839
|16,698
|Current income tax receivables
|1b
|966
|-
|966
|Fund investments
|1d, 5d
|-
|44
|44
|Cash and cash equivalents
|8,645
|-
|8,645
|Total current assets
|29,149
|-2,795
|26,354
|Assets classified as held for sale
|6
|-
|1,338
|1,338
|Total assets
|100,713
|-4,418
|96,295
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Owners of the parent company
|Share capital
|80
|-
|80
|Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|5a
|59,789
|-1,787
|58,002
|Fair value reserve
|5d
|-
|4
|4
|Translation differences
|-7
|0
|-7
|Retained earnings
|2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e
|-4,118
|-3,143
|-7,261
|Total owners of the parent company
|55,743
|-4,926
|50,818
|Total equity
|55,743
|-4,926
|50,818
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4, 5b
|20,171
|1,172
|21,344
|Other liabilities
|2, 5e
|204
|189
|393
|Deferred tax liability
|7
|-
|461
|461
|Total non-current liabilities
|20,375
|1,823
|22,198
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4
|97
|1,046
|1,144
|Trade payables and other liabilities
|2, 3, 6
|23,514
|-2,663
|20,851
|Current income tax liabilities
|1b
|983
|-
|983
|Total current liabilities
|24,595
|-1,616
|22,978
|Total liabilities of non-current assets held for sale
|6
|-
|302
|302
|Total liabilities
|44,970
|508
|45,478
|Total equity and liabilities
|100,713
|-4,418
|96,295
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income January 1–September 30, 2018
|FAS
|IFRS adjustments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Note
|1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018
|1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018
|Revenue
|3
|91,563
|-31,290
|60,273
|Other operating income
|210
|-
|210
|Materials and services
|3
|-1,620
|547
|-1,073
|Personnel expenses
|3
|-76,500
|30,946
|-45,554
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
|2, 4
|-5,811
|4,467
|-1,344
|Other operating expenses
|2, 3, 4, 5c
|-6,408
|321
|-6,087
|Operating profit
|1,434
|4,991
|6,425
|Financial income
|20
|-
|20
|Financial expense
|4, 5a, 5b, 5e
|-4,242
|1,619
|-2,623
|Financial income and expenses
|-4,222
|1,619
|-2,603
|Profit (loss) before taxes
|-2,788
|6,609
|3,822
|Income taxes
|7
|-618
|-337
|-955
|Non-controlling interests
|1c
|-22
|22
|-
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-3,427
|6,294
|2,867
|Other comprehensive income:
|Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
|5d
|0
|0
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|5f
|-8
|-8
|Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|-8
|-8
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|6,286
|2,859
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|2,293
|Non-controlling interests
|1c
|574
|Profit (loss) for the period
|2,867
|Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|2,285
|Non-controlling interests
|1c
|574
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|2,859
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company
|Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)
|0.25
Consolidated balance sheet on September 30, 2018
|FAS
|IFRS adjustments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Note
|30 Sep 2018
|30 Sep 2018
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|2
|62,490
|-6,454
|56,036
|Intangible assets
|2,068
|-
|2,068
|Property, plant and equipment
|4
|421
|2,501
|2,922
|Share investments
|1d, 5d
|226
|-38
|188
|Receivables
|219
|-
|219
|Deferred tax asset
|7
|649
|29
|678
|Total non-current assets
|66,074
|-3,963
|62,111
|Current assets
|Trade receivables and other receivables
|3, 5c
|16,913
|-2,506
|14,407
|Current income tax receivables
|1b
|196
|-
|196
|Fund investments
|1d, 5d
|-
|44
|44
|Cash and cash equivalents
|10,300
|-
|10,300
|Total current assets
|27,409
|-2,462
|24,947
|Total assets
|93,483
|-6,425
|87,058
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Owners of the parent company
|Share capital
|80
|-
|80
|Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|5a
|59,789
|-1,787
|58,002
|Fair value reserve
|5d
|-
|5
|5
|Translation differences
|-118
|-
|-118
|Retained earnings
|2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e
|-4,450
|-4,430
|-8,879
|Total owners of the parent company
|55,301
|-6,211
|49,090
|Non-controlling interests
|45
|-
|45
|Total equity
|55,346
|-6,211
|49,134
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4, 5b
|20,000
|965
|20,965
|Other liabilities
|5e
|407
|58
|466
|Deferred tax liability
|7
|-
|101
|101
|Total non-current liabilities
|20,407
|1,125
|21,532
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|7
|1,101
|1,108
|Trade payables and other liabilities
|3
|17,291
|-2,439
|14,851
|Current income tax liabilities
|1b
|432
|-
|432
|Total current liabilities
|17,730
|-1,338
|16,392
|Total liabilities
|38,137
|-213
|37,924
|Total equity and liabilities
|93,483
|-6,425
|87,058
The consolidated opening balance sheet on the transition date January 1, 2018
|FAS
|IFRS adjustments
|IFRS
|EUR thousand
|Note
|1 Jan 2018
|1 Jan 2018
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|55,072
|-
|55,072
|Intangible assets
|1a
|2,333
|-28
|2,304
|Property, plant and equipment
|1a, 4
|447
|1,565
|2,012
|Share investments
|5d
|181
|6
|187
|Receivables
|159
|-
|159
|Deferred tax asset
|7
|-
|25
|25
|Total non-current assets
|58,191
|1,568
|59,759
|Current assets
|Trade receivables and other receivables
|3, 5c
|15,922
|-2,027
|13,896
|Current income tax receivables
|1b
|96
|-
|96
|Cash and cash equivalents
|4,830
|-
|4,830
|Total current assets
|20,849
|-2,027
|18,823
|Total assets
|79,040
|-458
|78,582
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Owners of the parent company
|Share capital
|3
|-
|3
|Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|1,186
|-
|1,186
|Fair value reserve
|5d
|-
|5
|5
|Retained earnings
|2, 5b, 5c, 5e
|-1,556
|-222
|-1,778
|Total owners of the parent company
|-368
|-217
|-585
|Non-controlling interests
|5,576
|-
|5,576
|Total equity
|5,208
|-217
|4,991
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4, 5b
|52,445
|-70
|52,375
|Other liabilities
|5e
|918
|58
|976
|Deferred tax liability
|7
|-
|207
|207
|Total non-current liabilities
|53,364
|194
|53,558
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|4
|1,676
|572
|2,248
|Trade payables and other liabilities
|2, 3
|18,044
|-1,007
|17,036
|Current income tax liabilities
|1b
|749
|-
|749
|Total current liabilities
|20,468
|-435
|20,033
|Total liabilities
|73,832
|-241
|73,591
|Total equity and liabilities
|79,040
|-458
|78,582
Notes to the IFRS financial statements
A summary of the impacts on the adoption of the IFRS standards on Eezy’s consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet is presented below.
1) Changes in classifications
The following reclassifications have been made in order to align the presentation of FAS financial statements information with the IFRS financial statements presentation:
1.a) Leasehold improvements that were recorded as intangible assets in the FAS financial statements have been reclassified as property, plant and equipment in accordance with the IFRS standards. Due to this IFRS adjustment EUR 28 thousand in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 17 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 608 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 were reclassified from intangible assets to property, plant and equipment.
1.b) Current income tax receivables were reclassified from receivables to be a separate line item and current income tax liabilities were reclassified from liabilities to be a separate line item in the balance sheet. Due to the reclassification, in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 96 thousand was transferred to the line item current income tax receivables and EUR 749 thousand was transferred to the line item current income tax liabilities. In the balance sheet on December 31, 2018, EUR 966 thousand was reclassified to the line item current income tax receivables and EUR 983 thousand to the line item current income tax liabilities. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019, EUR 1,549 thousand was reclassified as current income tax receivables and EUR 2,849 thousand as current income tax liabilities.
1.c) The profit (loss) for the period attributable to non-controlling interests is presented in the FAS financial statements as a separate line item in the consolidated income statement before profit or loss for the period. In the IFRS financial statements the share of the result attributable to the non-controlling interests is included in the consolidated profit (loss) for the period, and the profit attributable to the owners of the parent company and to the non-controlling interests are presented separately. As an IFRS adjustment EUR 54 thousand in the income statement line item non-controlling interests is transferred to the profit (loss) for the period in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.
1.d) Fund investments have been reclassified from non-current investments to current fund investments. Due to the adjustment, EUR 44 thousand was transferred from share investments to fund investments in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and on September 30, 2019.
2) Acquisitions and goodwill
Eezy has applied the IFRS 1 exemption and has not applied IFRS 3 Business combinations for the acquisitions completed before the IFRS transition date. Accordingly, the amount of goodwill in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018 prepared in accordance with FAS is carried over to IFRS balance sheet on January 1, 2018. IFRS 3 is applied for all business combinations completed on or after January 1, 2018.
In 2019 Eezy completed the following acquisitions: the acquisition of Henkilöstöratkaisu Extraajat Oy (“Extraajat”) in February, the acquisition of Corporate Spirit Oy (“Corporate Spirit”) in March and the acquisition of Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Oyj (“Smile”) in August. In 2018 Eezy acquired Arja Raukola Oy in April, Henkilöstötalo Voima in November and Extremely Nice Job Oy (“Enjoy”) in December.
The table below presents IFRS adjustments to goodwill in the balance sheets on September 30, 2019 and on December 31, 2018:
|EUR thousand
|Ref
|30 Sep 2019
|31 Dec 2018
|Goodwill (FAS)
|152,223
|67,557
|Reversal of goodwill amortization
|i
|14,353
|6,924
|Contingent consideration
|ii
|-976
|-976
|Fair value adjustments to intangible assets
|iii
|-31,818
|-2,196
|Deferred tax liabilities related to fair value adjustments
|iv
|6,209
|363
|Capitalized transaction costs
|v
|-3,369
|-459
|FAS-IFRS valuation difference in the purchase consideration of Smile
|vi
|-845
|-
|IFRS adjustments of Smile (expected credit loss allowance, fair value of shares, deferred taxes and non-controlling interests)
|vii
|920
|-
|Contingent consideration
|viii
|420
|170
|Goodwill of sold business (Alina)
|ix
|-877
|-994
|Changes of non-controlling interests without change in control
|x
|-10,485
|-10,485
|Goodwill (IFRS)
|125,756
|59,905
Eezy recognized at fair value the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the business combinations. In addition to the above-mentioned recognition of intangible assets and related deferred tax liabilities, Eezy recognized the following IFRS adjustments in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018. As non-current other liabilities EUR 114 thousand was recognized in connection with the acquisition of Henkilöstötalo Voima. As trade payables and other liabilities EUR 71 thousand was recognized in connection with the acquisitions of Henkilöstötalo Voima and Enjoy. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 Eezy recognized the following adjustments. EUR 209 thousand was recognized as a fair value adjustment to share investments in connection with the acquisition of Smile. Non-current receivables were decreased by EUR 456 thousand in accordance with the expected credit loss model in connection with the acquisition of Smile. Also, current trade receivables and other receivables were deducted by EUR 773 thousand in accordance with the expected credit loss model in connection with the acquisition of Corporate Spirit and Smile. As non-current other liabilities EUR 114 thousand was recognized related to the portion of the contingent consideration attributable to the sellers employed by the company in connection with the acquisition of Henkilöstötalo Voima. EUR 428 thousand was recognized to trade payables and other liabilities related to the acquisitions of Henkilöstötalo Voima, Corporate Spirit and Smile.
As an IFRS adjustment the portion of the contingent consideration attributable to the sellers employed by the company was recognized as personnel expenses in the income statement. The impact of the adjustment was EUR 12 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 104 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.
3) Revenue recognition
Eezy adjusted the revenue recognition of self-employment services by eliminating the amounts invoiced that are paid as salary to the customer and as social security expenses to, among others, tax authority and other authorities. Also, the expenses were adjusted related to the expenses of self-employment services. Eezy recognizes as revenue in its IFRS financial statements only the amount it expects to be entitled in exchange for services delivered to the customer.
The revenue recognition adjustment reduced the amount of both trade and other receivables and trade payables and other liabilities by EUR 1,959 thousand in the balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 2,506 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 3,013 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. In the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 the adjustment decreased the revenue by EUR 43,194 thousand, materials and services by EUR 682 thousand as well as personnel expenses by EUR 43,160 thousand, while the other operating expenses increased by EUR 648 thousand. In the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019 the adjustment decreased the revenue by EUR 34,093 thousand, materials and services by EUR 390 thousand as well as personnel expenses by EUR 34,990 thousand. Other operating expenses increased by EUR 1,287 thousand.
4) Leases
Eezy has recognized the expenses related to the lease contracts in its FAS financial statements during the lease term and the relating liabilities are presented as off-balance-sheet items. In its IFRS financial statements Eezy recognizes a right-of-use asset and a lease liability in accordance with IFRS 16 for lease contracts other than short-term leases or leases for which the underlying asset is of low value. The depreciation from right-of-use assets and the interest expenses from the lease liabilities are recognized as expenses in the income statement.
Eezy recognized an IFRS adjustment of EUR 1,537 thousand as right-of-use assets and the related long-term lease liability amounting to EUR 965 thousand as non-current borrowings and the related short-term lease liability amounting to EUR 572 thousand as current borrowings in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018. Eezy recognized an IFRS adjustment of EUR 2,625 thousand as right-of-use assets and the related non-current lease liability amounting to EUR 1,604 thousand as non-current borrowings and the related short-term lease liability amounting to EUR 1,046 thousand as current borrowings in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 Eezy recognized an IFRS adjustment of EUR 5,007 thousand to right-of-use assets and the related long-term lease liability amounting to EUR 3,512 thousand as non-current borrowings and the related short-term lease liability amounting to EUR 1,532 thousand as current borrowings.
In the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 as an IFRS adjustment the depreciation expense was increased by EUR 898 thousand, other operating expenses were decreased by EUR 918 thousand and financial expense was increased by EUR 45 thousand. In the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019, due to the IFRS adjustment depreciation expenses increased by EUR 1,035 thousand, other operating expenses decreased by EUR 1,066 thousand and financial expense increased by EUR 43 thousand.
5) Other adjustments
5.a) The recognition of the listing expenses is adjusted in accordance with IFRS. Eezy had recorded in its FAS financial statements the expenses related to the listing of its shares to the First North marketplace of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 2018 as financial expenses in accordance with FAS. According to IFRS the expenses from issuance of new shares are deducted directly from the equity and netted with the share issue proceedings, and the listing expenses related to the existing shares are recognized as expenses. As an IFRS adjustment the financial expense was decreased by EUR 2,233 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018. In the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and on September 30, 2019 the impact of listing expenses amounting to EUR 1,787 thousand was adjusted from the retained earnings to deduct the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.
5.b) As an IFRS adjustment, the borrowings are recorded by using the effective interest rate method. In the FAS financial statements Eezy had recognized the borrowings with the nominal amount, and the transaction costs related to the borrowings were recorded directly as an expense in the income statement. In the IFRS financial statements, the borrowings are recognized in the balance sheet by using the effective interest rate method, which means that the nominal borrowing amounts are netted with the transaction costs. Transaction costs are recognized as an expense in the income statement with the effective interest rate method based on the passage of time and the corresponding entry is recorded in liabilities. As an IFRS adjustment the non-current borrowings have been reduced by EUR 1,036 thousand in the balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 431 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 419 thousand in balance sheet on September 30, 2019. Due to the IFRS adjustment the financial expenses increased by EUR 604 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 12 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.
5.c) In accordance with the IFRS, Eezy has begun to apply the expected credit loss model, which results in recognition of credit losses earlier than they would under FAS. Due to this IFRS adjustment trade receivables and other receivables were decreased by EUR 67 thousand in the balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 71 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 38 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. EUR 3 thousand was recognized as an increase to the other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 41 thousand to decrease the other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.
5.d) In its IFRS financial statements Eezy measures the share investments at fair value through other comprehensive income. As an IFRS adjustment EUR 6 thousand was recognized in share investments in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 5 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 40 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. EUR -1 thousand change in fair value (net of tax) was recognized in other comprehensive income for January 1–December 31, 2018 as items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss. EUR 27 thousand change in fair value (net of tax) was recognized in other comprehensive income for January 1–September 30, 2019 as items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss.
5.e) Eezy recognizes interest rate derivatives at fair value through profit or loss in its IFRS financial statements. As an IFRS adjustment EUR 58 thousand was recognized as non-current other liabilities in the opening balance sheet January 1, 2018, EUR 75 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 77 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. This IFRS adjustment increased the financial expense by EUR 18 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 1 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.
5.f) Other comprehensive income items are not presented in the FAS financial statements. In the IFRS financial statements change in exchange differences on translating foreign operations is presented in the other comprehensive income in items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss. As an IFRS adjustment EUR -7 thousand is presented in items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss in the other comprehensive income for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR -8 thousand income for January 1–September 30, 2019.
6) Assets classified as held for sale
Alina Hoivatiimi Oy and its subsidiary’s assets are classified as assets held for sale in the IFRS financial statements on December 31, 2018. As an IFRS adjustment, the reclassification of EUR 5 thousand from intangible assets, EUR 994 thousand from goodwill, EUR 2 thousand from property, plant and equipment and EUR 263 thousand from trade receivables and other receivables, as well as the recognition of EUR 73 thousand from the IFRS adjustment relating to the lease contracts, EUR 1,338 thousand in total, are presented as assets classified as held for sale. EUR 228 thousand was reclassified from trade payables and other liabilities and EUR 74 thousand was recognized from the IFRS adjustment relating to the lease contracts to be presented as liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale, EUR 302 thousand in total.
7) Deferred tax assets, deferred tax liabilities and Current income tax receivables
Eezy has recognized the tax impacts arising from the IFRS adjustments presented above in its income statement and balance sheet prepared in accordance with IFRS. The tax impacts have been recognized with the substantially enacted Finnish corporate tax rate of 20.0% to the extent that the tax impact is to be accounted for. As an IFRS adjustment to deferred tax assets EUR 25 thousand was recognized in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 34 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 314 thousand in the balance sheet September 30, 2019. As an IFRS adjustment to deferred tax liabilities EUR 207 thousand was recognized in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 461 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 6,240 thousand in the balance sheet September 30, 2019. The deferred tax liabilities recognized related materially to the fair values of intangible assets recognized in connection with the business combinations. The tax impact arising from the IFRS adjustments was recognized as income taxes in the income statement, and it increased the income taxes by EUR 329 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and decreased the income taxes by EUR 83 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019. The current income tax receivables were adjusted with EUR 470 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 in connection with the acquisition of Smile.
Summary of the IFRS adoption impacts to the consolidated equity and result for the period
The following tables present the impacts of the IFRS adoption to the equity and result of the Eezy Group for the periods presented below.
|Equity reconciliation 2019
|EUR thousand
|Note
|30 Sep 2019
|30 Jun 2019
|31 Mar 2019
|Equity FAS
|102,546
|54,636
|54,905
|IFRS adjustments:
|Business combinations and goodwill
|2
|8,094
|8,204
|5,846
|Changes of non-controlling interests without change in control
|2
|-10,485
|-10,485
|-10,080
|Leases
|4
|-30
|-25
|-23
|Other adjustments
|2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e
|282
|233
|258
|Adjustments total
|-2,139
|-2,073
|-4,000
|Equity IFRS
|100,407
|52,563
|50,905
|Equity attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|99,433
|52,563
|50,905
|Non-controlling interests
|974
|-
|-
|Reconciliation of the profit (loss) for the period 2019
|EUR thousand
|Note
|1 Jan -30 Sep 2019
|1 Jul - 30 Sep 2019
|1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019
|1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019
|1 Jan -31 Mar 2019
|Profit (loss) for the period FAS
|171
|86
|86
|-266
|352
|IFRS adjustments:
|Non-controlling interests
|54
|54
|-
|-
|-
|Business combinations and goodwill
|2
|3,017
|186
|2,831
|1,954
|877
|Leases
|4
|-11
|-6
|-5
|-2
|-3
|Other adjustments
|1c, 2, 3, 4, 5b,
5c, 5d, 5e,7
|22
|22
|-0
|-24
|24
|Adjustments total
|3,082
|256
|2,826
|1,927
|898
|Profit (loss) for the period IFRS
|3,253
|342
|2,912
|1,661
|1,251
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|3,200
|288
|2,912
|1,661
|1,251
|Non-controlling interests
|54
|54
|-
|-
|-
|Equity reconciliation 2018
|EUR thousand
|Note
|31 Dec 2018
|30 Sep 2018
|1 Jan 2018
|Equity FAS
|55,743
|55,346
|5,208
|IFRS adjustments:
|Business combinations and goodwill
|2
|5,348
|4,016
|-951
|Changes of non-controlling interests without change in control
|2
|-10,485
|-10,479
|-
|Leases
|4
|-20
|-15
|-
|Other adjustments
|2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e, 5d
|232
|267
|733
|Adjustments total
|-4,926
|-6,211
|-217
|Equity IFRS
|50,818
|49,134
|4,991
|Equity attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|50,818
|49,090
|-585
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|45
|5,576
|Reconciliation of the profit (loss) for the period 2018
|EUR thousand
|Note
|1 Jan – 31 Dec 2018
|1 Oct – 31 Dec 2018
|1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018
|Profit (loss) for the period FAS
|-2,975
|452
|-3,427
|IFRS adjustments:
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|-22
|22
|Business combinations and goodwill
|2
|6,299
|1,332
|4,967
|Leases
|4
|-20
|-6
|-15
|Other adjustments
|1c, 2, 3, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e, 7
|1,286
|-34
|1,320
|Adjustments total
|7,565
|1,270
|6,294
|Profit (loss) for the period IFRS
|4,590
|1,723
|2,867
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|4,016
|1,723
|2,293
|Non-controlling interests
|574
|-
|574
Key figures, formulas of key figures and reconciliations
Eezy presents selected key figures which relate to the profitability of the company. All these key figures are not measures defined in the IFRS and they are thus considered as alternative performance measures. Eezy applies the ESMA (European Securities and Market Authority) guidelines for reporting of alternative performance measures.
Eezy presents EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, operating profit and adjusted operating profit as alternative performance measures as supplemental information to the figures presented in accordance with IFRS. The management of Eezy uses these figures to monitor the profitability of the company. Adjusted key figures increase comparability between the periods by reflecting the underlying business performance.
Alternative performance measures should not be viewed in isolation and they are not substitutes to the key figures presented in the audited financial statements. The companies do not calculate alternative performance measures in a uniform way, and thus the alternative performance measures presented by Eezy may not be comparable with the similarly named key figures presented by other companies.
|Key figure
|Definition
|EBITDA
|Operating profit + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
|EBITDA margin %
|EBITDA / revenue
|Operating profit
|Profit before income taxes, financial income and financial expenses
|Operating profit margin %
|Operating profit / revenue
|Adjusted EBITDA
|EBITDA + items affecting comparability
|Adjusted EBITDA margin %
|Adjusted EBITDA / revenue
|Adjusted operating profit
|Operating profit + items affecting comparability
|Adjusted operating profit margin %
|Adjusted operating profit / revenue
|Items affecting comparability
|Material items outside the scope of ordinary operations relating to, among others, business combinations, closing of business operations, structural reorganization and significant redundancy costs
|EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA
|EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified
|1 Jan – 30 Sep 2019
|1 Jul – 30 Sep 2019
|1 Jan – 30 Jun 2019
|1 Apr – 30 Jun 2019
|1 Jan – 31 Mar 2019
|Operating profit
|5,732
|1,314
|4,417
|2,325
|2,092
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
|2,671
|1,174
|1,497
|785
|712
|EBITDA
|8,402
|2,488
|5,914
|3,110
|2,804
|Items affecting comparability
|Costs related to business combinations
|2,806
|2,409
|396
|152
|245
|Restructuring costs
|589
|200
|389
|281
|107
|Profit from sale of business
|-326
|-
|-326
|-
|-326
|Other costs
|104
|35
|70
|35
|35
|Adjusted EBITDA
|11,575
|5,133
|6,443
|3,578
|2,865
|EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified
|1 Jan – 31 Dec 2018
|1 Oct – 31 Dec 2018
|1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018
|Operating profit
|8,154
|1,729
|6,425
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
|1,916
|572
|1,344
|EBITDA
|10,070
|2,301
|7,769
|Items affecting comparability
|Costs related to business combinations
|585
|494
|91
|Restructuring costs
|480
|-62
|542
|Other costs
|12
|12
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|11,147
|2,745
|8,402
|Adjusted operating profit
|EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified
|1 Jan – 30 Sep 2019
|1 Jul – 30 Sep 2019
|1 Jan – 30 Jun 2019
|1 Apr – 30 Jun 2019
|1 Jan – 31 Mar 2019
|Operating profit
|5,732
|1,314
|4,417
|2,325
|2,092
|Items affecting comparability
|Costs related to business combinations
|2,806
|2,409
|396
|152
|245
|Restructuring costs
|589
|200
|389
|281
|107
|Profit from sale of business
|-326
|-
|-326
|-
|-326
|Other costs
|104
|35
|70
|35
|35
|Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)
|8,905
|3,959
|4,946
|2,793
|2,153
|EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified
|1 Jan – 31 Dec 2018
|1 Oct – 31 Dec 2018
|1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018
|Operating profit
|8,154
|1,729
|6,425
|Items affecting comparability
|Costs related to business combinations
|585
|494
|91
|Restructuring costs
|480
|-62
|542
|Other costs
|12
|12
|-
|Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)
|9,231
|2,173
|7,058
Further information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO
Eezy Oyj
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913
Certified adviser:
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934
