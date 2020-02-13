EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 13 FEBRUARY 2020 at 13:00

Eezy Plc – Transition to IFRS reporting

Eezy makes a transition in its financial reporting from the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS) to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). As a result of acquisitions and the combination with Smile, Eezy has grown to such size that the company views the transition to IFRS reporting being justified. The management expects the adoption of IFRS to increase comparability of the figures with the other companies in the industry both in Finland and internationally, which is believed to add value to Eezy’s shareholders.

Eezy Oyj will publish its first consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the IFRS standards for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. Figures for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 are presented as comparative information, and the transition date for the IFRS reporting is January 1, 2018. Eezy Oyj has previously prepared its financial statements, including interim reports, in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS).

Eezy has prepared the following unaudited IFRS financial information to provide investors with comparative information for the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, for the consolidated balance sheet and for the company’s key figures as at and for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2019, as at and for the six months and three months ended June 30, 2019, as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as at and for the financial year and three months ended December 31, 2018, and as at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. In addition, the opening balance sheet for the IFRS transition date January 1, 2018 is presented. The key differences arising from the transition to IFRS reporting compared with FAS reporting are described in the notes to this release.

Eezy’s transition to IFRS reporting does not have an impact on the company’s guidance for 2019. Eezy expects adjusted EBITDA to grow significantly during the financial period ended December 31, 2019 compared to the financial period ended December 31, 2018.

The most significant company-specific impacts from the transition to IFRS reporting are:

From the self-employment services’ revenue only the Eezy’s share of the fee is recorded, which reduces the company’s revenue and personnel expenses significantly, approximately EUR 34 million in January—September 2019

Goodwill is no more amortized, but it is tested for impairment annually

The intangible assets recognized in connection with the acquisitions are amortized over their economic useful life

The result in January—September 2019 was adversely impacted by the transaction costs related to the acquisitions (EUR 2.8 million), which have been capitalized as part of the acquisition cost of shares in the FAS accounting

The IFRS adjustment on the gain on sale of Alina decreases the operating profit by EUR 0.9 million for the period January—September 2019

The financial information presented in this release is unaudited except for the consolidated income statement for the financial year January 1 - December 31, 2018 and the consolidated balance sheets as at December 31, 2017 and as at December 31, 2018 prepared in accordance with FAS.





IFRS Key Figures

EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified 1 Jan - 30 Sep 2019 1 Jul - 30 Sep 2019 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019 1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019 1 Jan - 31 Mar 2019 Revenue 104,150 43,257 60,892 32,539 28,353 EBITDA 8,402 2,488 5,914 3,110 2,804 EBITDA margin % 8.1 % 5.8 % 9.7 % 9.6 % 9.9 % Operating profit 5,732 1,314 4,417 2,325 2,092 Operating profit margin % 5.5 % 3.0 % 7.3 % 7.1 % 7.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 11,575 5,133 6,443 3,578 2,865 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 11.1 % 11.9 % 10.6 % 11.0 % 10.1 % Adjusted operating profit 8,905 3,959 4,946 2,793 2,153 Adjusted operating profit margin % 8.5 % 9.2 % 8.1 % 8.6 % 7.6 %





EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified 1 Jan – 31 Dec 2018 1 Oct -31 Dec 2018 1 Jan - 30 Sep 2018 Revenue 81,698 21,426 60,273 EBITDA 10,070 2,301 7,769 EBITDA margin % 12.3 % 10.7 % 12.9 % Operating profit 8,154 1,729 6,425 Operating profit margin % 10.0 % 8.1 % 10.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 11,147 2,745 8,402 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 13.6 % 12.8 % 13.9 % Adjusted operating profit 9,231 2,173 7,058 Adjusted operating profit margin % 11.3 % 10.1 % 11.7 %



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income July 1–September 30, 2019 and January 1–September 30, 2019

FAS IFRS adjustments IFRS FAS IFRS

adjustments IFRS EUR thousand Note 1 Jul – 30 Sep 2019 1 Jul - 30 Sep 2019 1 Jan - 30 Sep 2019 1 Jan - 30 Sep 2019 Revenue 3 55,672 -12,415 43,257 138,243 -34,093 104,150 Other operating income 2 89 - 89 1,419 -884 535 Share of result of equity accounted investments -8 - -8 -29 - -29 Materials and services 3 -723 146 -576 -1,784 390 -1,394 Personnel expenses 2, 3 -47,754 12,690 -35,065 -119,217 34,886 -84,331 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 2, 4 -3,342 2,168 -1,174 -8,360 5,689 -2,671 Other operating expenses 2, 3, 4, 5c -2,796 -2,412 -5,208 -7,541 -2,987 -10,528 Operating profit 1,137 178 1,314 2,731 3,001 5,732 Financial income 18 - 18 30 - 30 Financial expense 4, 5b, 5e -216 -32 -247 -537 -56 -594 Financial income and expenses -198 -32 -230 -508 -56 -564 Profit (loss) before taxes 938 146 1,085 2,223 2,945 5,168 Income taxes 7 -799 56 -743 -1,998 83 -1,914 Non-controlling interests 1c -54 54 - -54 54 - Profit (loss) for the period 86 256 342 171 3,082 3,253 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 5d 27 27 28 28 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 5f -2 -2 -8 -8 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 25 25 20 20 Total comprehensive income for the period 281 367 3,102 3,273 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company 288 3,200 Non-controlling interests 1c 54 54 Profit (loss) for the period 342 3,253 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company 313 3,219 Non-controlling interests 1c 54 54 Total comprehensive income for the period 367 3,273 Earnings per share attributable to the owners of the parent company Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR) 0.02 0.20

Consolidated balance sheet on September 30, 2019

FAS IFRS

adjustments IFRS EUR thousand Note Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 2 152,223 -26,466 125,756 Intangible assets 1a, 2 2,770 30,421 33,192 Property, plant and equipment 1a, 4 1,403 5,614 7,018 Equity accounted investments 2 77 - 77 Share investments 1d, 2, 5d 443 205 647 Receivables 2, 5c 2,624 -448 2,177 Deferred tax asset 7 527 314 841 Total non-current assets 160,067 9,641 169,708 Current assets Trade receivables and other receivables 2, 3, 5c 45,801 -3,824 41,977 Current income tax receivables 1b, 2 1,549 470 2,019 Fund investments 1d, 5d - 44 44 Cash and cash equivalents 3,844 - 3,844 Total current assets 51,193 -3,310 47,884 Total assets 211,260 6,331 217,592 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Owners of the parent company Share capital 80 - 80 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 2, 5a 109,203 -2,631 106,572 Fair value reserve 5d - 32 32 Translation differences -111 0 -111 Retained earnings 2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e -7,051 -89 -7,140 Total owners of the parent company 102,121 -2,688 99,433 Non-controlling interests 425 549 974 Total equity 102,546 -2,139 100,407 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 4, 5b 52,446 3,093 55,539 Other liabilities 5e 204 191 394 Deferred tax liability 7 - 6,240 6,240 Total non-current liabilities 52,650 9,524 62,174 Current liabilities Borrowings 4 6,144 1,532 7,675 Trade payables and other liabilities 2, 3 47,071 -2,585 44,487 Current income tax liabilities 1b 2,849 - 2,849 Total current liabilities 56,064 -1,053 55,011 Total liabilities 108,714 8,470 117,185 Total equity and liabilities 211,260 6,331 217,592







Consolidated statement of comprehensive income April 1–June 30, 2019 and January 1–June 30, 2019

FAS IFRS adjustments IFRS FAS IFRS adjustments IFRS EUR thousand Note 1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019 1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019 Revenue 3 44,363 -11,824 32,539 82,571 -21,678 60,892 Other operating income 2 58 - 58 1,330 -884 447 Share of result of equity accounted investments -17 - -17 -21 - -21 Materials and services 3 -569 148 -420 -1,061 243 -818 Personnel expenses 2, 3 -38,539 12,092 -26,447 -71,462 22,196 -49,266 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 2, 4 -2,585 1,801 -785 -5,017 3,520 -1,497 Other operating expenses 2, 3, 4, 5c -2,342 -261 -2,604 -4,745 -575 -5,320 Operating profit 369 1,956 2,325 1,594 2,823 4,417 Financial income 6 - 6 12 - 12 Financial expense 4, 5b, 5e -137 -51 -188 -322 -25 -346 Financial income and expenses -131 -51 -181 -310 -25 -334 Profit (loss) before taxes 239 1,905 2,144 1,285 2,798 4,083 Income taxes 7 -505 22 -483 -1,199 27 -1,172 Profit (loss) for the period -266 1,927 1,661 86 2,826 2,912 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 5d -0 -0 1 1 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 5f -3 -3 -6 -6 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax -3 -3 -5 -5 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,924 1,658 2,821 2,906 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company 1,661 2,912 Non-controlling interests - - Profit (loss) for the period 1,661 2,912 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company 1,658 2,906 Non-controlling interests - - Total comprehensive income for the period 1,658 2,906 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR) 0.11 0.20

Consolidated balance sheet on June 30, 2019

FAS IFRS adjustments IFRS EUR thousand Note Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 2 74,646 -5,706 68,940 Intangible assets 1a, 2 2,026 4,728 6,754 Property, plant and equipment 1a, 4 731 2,254 2,986 Equity accounted investments 85 - 85 Share investments 1d, 5d 225 -38 187 Receivables 360 - 360 Deferred tax asset 7 527 37 564 Total non-current assets 78,601 1,276 79,877 Current assets Trade receivables and other receivables 3, 5c 23,544 -2,729 20,815 Current income tax receivables 1b 277 - 277 Fund investments 1d, 5d - 44 44 Cash and cash equivalents 5,622 - 5,622 Total current assets 29,443 -2,685 26,758 Total assets 108,045 -1,410 106,635 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Owners of the parent company Share capital 80 - 80 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 5a 59,789 -1,787 58,002 Fair value reserve 5d - 5 5 Translation differences -80 0 -80 Retained earnings 2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e -5,152 -291 -5,443 Total owners of the parent company 54,636 -2,073 52,563 Total equity 54,636 -2,073 52,563 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 4, 5b 26,137 860 26,996 Other liabilities 2, 5e 204 201 405 Deferred tax liability 7 - 903 903 Total non-current liabilities 26,340 1,964 28,304 Current liabilities Borrowings 4 76 964 1,040 Trade payables and other liabilities 2, 3 26,477 -2,265 24,212 Current income tax liabilities 1b 516 - 516 Total current liabilities 27,069 -1,301 25,768 Total liabilities 53,409 663 54,072 Total equity and liabilities 108,045 -1,410 106,635





Consolidated statement of comprehensive income January 1–March 31, 2019

FAS IFRS adjustments IFRS EUR thousand Note 1 Jan – 31 Mar 2019 1 Jan - 31 Mar 2019 Revenue 3 38,207 -9,854 28,353 Other operating income 2 1,272 -884 388 Share of result of equity accounted investments -4 - -4 Materials and services 3 -492 95 -397 Personnel expenses 2, 3 -32,923 10,104 -22,820 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 2, 4 -2,432 1,720 -712 Other operating expenses 2, 3, 4, 5c -2,403 -314 -2,717 Operating profit 1,225 867 2,092 Financial income 6 - 6 Financial expense 4, 5b, 5e -185 26 -159 Financial income and expenses -179 26 -153 Profit (loss) before taxes 1,046 893 1,939 Income taxes 7 -694 5 -689 Profit (loss) for the period 352 898 1,251 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 5d 1 1 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 5f -3 -3 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax -2 -2 Total comprehensive income for the period 897 1,249 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company 1,251 Non-controlling interests - Profit (loss) for the period 1,251 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company 1,249 Non-controlling interests - Total comprehensive income for the period 1,249 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR) 0.08







Consolidated balance sheet on March 31, 2019

FAS IFRS adjustments IFRS EUR thousand Note 31 Mar 2019 31 Mar 2019 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 2 74,255 -7,776 66,479 Intangible assets 1a, 2 2,001 4,491 6,492 Property, plant and equipment 1a, 4 696 2,381 3,076 Equity accounted investments 102 - 102 Share investments 1d, 5d 225 -38 188 Receivables 353 - 353 Deferred tax asset 7 527 36 563 Total non-current assets 78,159 -906 77,253 Current assets Trade receivables and other receivables 3, 5c 20,323 -2,407 17,915 Current income tax receivables 1b 184 - 184 Fund investments 1d, 5d - 44 44 Cash and cash equivalents 10,425 - 10,425 Total current assets 30,932 -2,363 28,569 Total assets 109,091 -3,269 105,822 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Owners of the parent company Share capital 80 - 80 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 5a 59,789 -1,787 58,002 Fair value reserve 5d - 5 5 Translation differences -42 0 -42 Retained earnings 2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e -4,922 -2,218 -7,140 Total owners of the parent company 54,905 -4,000 50,905 Total equity 54,905 -4,000 50,905 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 4, 5b 26,133 956 27,089 Other liabilities 2, 5e 204 187 391 Deferred tax liability 7 - 844 844 Total non-current liabilities 26,337 1,988 28,324 Current liabilities Borrowings 4 67 967 1,034 Trade payables and other liabilities 2, 3 27,388 -2,225 25,163 Current income tax liabilities 1b 394 - 394 Total current liabilities 27,850 -1,258 26,592 Total liabilities 54,186 730 54,916 Total equity and liabilities 109,091 -3,269 105,822







Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for October 1–December 31, 2018 and January 1–December 31, 2018

FAS IFRS adjust-ments IFRS FAS IFRS adjust-ments IFRS EUR thousand Ref 1 Oct - 31 Dec 2018 1 Oct - 31 Dec 2018 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2018 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2018 Revenue 3 33,329 -11,904 21,426 124,892 -43,194 81,698 Other operating income 65 - 65 275 - 275 Materials and services 3 -591 135 -455 -2,210 682 -1,528 Personnel expenses 2, 3 -28,476 12,202 -16,274 -104,976 43,149 -61,827 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 2, 4 -2,114 1,542 -572 -7,926 6,010 -1,916 Other operating expenses 2, 3, 4, 5c -1,821 -639 -2,460 -8,229 -319 -8,547 Operating profit 392 1,337 1,729 1,826 6,328 8,154 Financial income 3 - 3 24 - 24 Financial expense 4, 5a, 5b, 5e -121 -53 -174 -4,363 1,566 -2,797 Financial income and expenses -118 -53 -170 -4,340 1,566 -2,774 Profit (loss) before taxes 274 1,284 1,558 -2,513 7,893 5,380 Income taxes 7 156 8 164 -462 -329 -790 Non-controlling interests 1c 22 -22 - 0 -0 - Profit (loss) for the period 452 1,270 1,723 -2,975 7,565 4,590 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 5d -1 -1 -1 -1 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 5f 1 1 -7 -7 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 0 0 -8 -8 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,271 1,723 7,557 4,582 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company 1,723 4,016 Non-controlling interests 1c - 574 Profit (loss) for the period 1,723 4,590 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company 1,723 4,008 Non-controlling interests 1c - 574 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,723 4,582 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR) 0.12 0.38





Consolidated balance sheet on December 31, 2018

FAS IFRS adjustments IFRS EUR thousand Note 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 2, 6 67,557 -7,653 59,905 Intangible assets 1a, 2, 6 2,139 2,057 4,197 Property, plant and equipment 1a, 4, 6 651 2,640 3,291 Equity accounted investments 106 - 106 Share investments 1d, 5d 225 -39 186 Receivables 357 - 357 Deferred tax asset 7 527 34 561 Total non-current assets 71,564 -2,960 68,603 Current assets Trade receivables and other receivables 3, 5c, 6 19,537 -2,839 16,698 Current income tax receivables 1b 966 - 966 Fund investments 1d, 5d - 44 44 Cash and cash equivalents 8,645 - 8,645 Total current assets 29,149 -2,795 26,354 Assets classified as held for sale 6 - 1,338 1,338 Total assets 100,713 -4,418 96,295 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Owners of the parent company Share capital 80 - 80 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 5a 59,789 -1,787 58,002 Fair value reserve 5d - 4 4 Translation differences -7 0 -7 Retained earnings 2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e -4,118 -3,143 -7,261 Total owners of the parent company 55,743 -4,926 50,818 Total equity 55,743 -4,926 50,818 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 4, 5b 20,171 1,172 21,344 Other liabilities 2, 5e 204 189 393 Deferred tax liability 7 - 461 461 Total non-current liabilities 20,375 1,823 22,198 Current liabilities Borrowings 4 97 1,046 1,144 Trade payables and other liabilities 2, 3, 6 23,514 -2,663 20,851 Current income tax liabilities 1b 983 - 983 Total current liabilities 24,595 -1,616 22,978 Total liabilities of non-current assets held for sale 6 - 302 302 Total liabilities 44,970 508 45,478 Total equity and liabilities 100,713 -4,418 96,295







Consolidated statement of comprehensive income January 1–September 30, 2018

FAS IFRS adjustments IFRS EUR thousand Note 1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018 1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018 Revenue 3 91,563 -31,290 60,273 Other operating income 210 - 210 Materials and services 3 -1,620 547 -1,073 Personnel expenses 3 -76,500 30,946 -45,554 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 2, 4 -5,811 4,467 -1,344 Other operating expenses 2, 3, 4, 5c -6,408 321 -6,087 Operating profit 1,434 4,991 6,425 Financial income 20 - 20 Financial expense 4, 5a, 5b, 5e -4,242 1,619 -2,623 Financial income and expenses -4,222 1,619 -2,603 Profit (loss) before taxes -2,788 6,609 3,822 Income taxes 7 -618 -337 -955 Non-controlling interests 1c -22 22 - Profit (loss) for the period -3,427 6,294 2,867 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 5d 0 0 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 5f -8 -8 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax -8 -8 Total comprehensive income for the period 6,286 2,859 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company 2,293 Non-controlling interests 1c 574 Profit (loss) for the period 2,867 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company 2,285 Non-controlling interests 1c 574 Total comprehensive income for the period 2,859 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR) 0.25







Consolidated balance sheet on September 30, 2018

FAS IFRS adjustments IFRS EUR thousand Note 30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 2 62,490 -6,454 56,036 Intangible assets 2,068 - 2,068 Property, plant and equipment 4 421 2,501 2,922 Share investments 1d, 5d 226 -38 188 Receivables 219 - 219 Deferred tax asset 7 649 29 678 Total non-current assets 66,074 -3,963 62,111 Current assets Trade receivables and other receivables 3, 5c 16,913 -2,506 14,407 Current income tax receivables 1b 196 - 196 Fund investments 1d, 5d - 44 44 Cash and cash equivalents 10,300 - 10,300 Total current assets 27,409 -2,462 24,947 Total assets 93,483 -6,425 87,058 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Owners of the parent company Share capital 80 - 80 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 5a 59,789 -1,787 58,002 Fair value reserve 5d - 5 5 Translation differences -118 - -118 Retained earnings 2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e -4,450 -4,430 -8,879 Total owners of the parent company 55,301 -6,211 49,090 Non-controlling interests 45 - 45 Total equity 55,346 -6,211 49,134 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 4, 5b 20,000 965 20,965 Other liabilities 5e 407 58 466 Deferred tax liability 7 - 101 101 Total non-current liabilities 20,407 1,125 21,532 Current liabilities Borrowings 7 1,101 1,108 Trade payables and other liabilities 3 17,291 -2,439 14,851 Current income tax liabilities 1b 432 - 432 Total current liabilities 17,730 -1,338 16,392 Total liabilities 38,137 -213 37,924 Total equity and liabilities 93,483 -6,425 87,058

The consolidated opening balance sheet on the transition date January 1, 2018

FAS IFRS adjustments IFRS EUR thousand Note 1 Jan 2018 1 Jan 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 55,072 - 55,072 Intangible assets 1a 2,333 -28 2,304 Property, plant and equipment 1a, 4 447 1,565 2,012 Share investments 5d 181 6 187 Receivables 159 - 159 Deferred tax asset 7 - 25 25 Total non-current assets 58,191 1,568 59,759 Current assets Trade receivables and other receivables 3, 5c 15,922 -2,027 13,896 Current income tax receivables 1b 96 - 96 Cash and cash equivalents 4,830 - 4,830 Total current assets 20,849 -2,027 18,823 Total assets 79,040 -458 78,582 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Owners of the parent company Share capital 3 - 3 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 1,186 - 1,186 Fair value reserve 5d - 5 5 Retained earnings 2, 5b, 5c, 5e -1,556 -222 -1,778 Total owners of the parent company -368 -217 -585 Non-controlling interests 5,576 - 5,576 Total equity 5,208 -217 4,991 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 4, 5b 52,445 -70 52,375 Other liabilities 5e 918 58 976 Deferred tax liability 7 - 207 207 Total non-current liabilities 53,364 194 53,558 Current liabilities Borrowings 4 1,676 572 2,248 Trade payables and other liabilities 2, 3 18,044 -1,007 17,036 Current income tax liabilities 1b 749 - 749 Total current liabilities 20,468 -435 20,033 Total liabilities 73,832 -241 73,591 Total equity and liabilities 79,040 -458 78,582







Notes to the IFRS financial statements

A summary of the impacts on the adoption of the IFRS standards on Eezy’s consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet is presented below.

1) Changes in classifications

The following reclassifications have been made in order to align the presentation of FAS financial statements information with the IFRS financial statements presentation:

1.a) Leasehold improvements that were recorded as intangible assets in the FAS financial statements have been reclassified as property, plant and equipment in accordance with the IFRS standards. Due to this IFRS adjustment EUR 28 thousand in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 17 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 608 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 were reclassified from intangible assets to property, plant and equipment.

1.b) Current income tax receivables were reclassified from receivables to be a separate line item and current income tax liabilities were reclassified from liabilities to be a separate line item in the balance sheet. Due to the reclassification, in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 96 thousand was transferred to the line item current income tax receivables and EUR 749 thousand was transferred to the line item current income tax liabilities. In the balance sheet on December 31, 2018, EUR 966 thousand was reclassified to the line item current income tax receivables and EUR 983 thousand to the line item current income tax liabilities. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019, EUR 1,549 thousand was reclassified as current income tax receivables and EUR 2,849 thousand as current income tax liabilities.

1.c) The profit (loss) for the period attributable to non-controlling interests is presented in the FAS financial statements as a separate line item in the consolidated income statement before profit or loss for the period. In the IFRS financial statements the share of the result attributable to the non-controlling interests is included in the consolidated profit (loss) for the period, and the profit attributable to the owners of the parent company and to the non-controlling interests are presented separately. As an IFRS adjustment EUR 54 thousand in the income statement line item non-controlling interests is transferred to the profit (loss) for the period in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

1.d) Fund investments have been reclassified from non-current investments to current fund investments. Due to the adjustment, EUR 44 thousand was transferred from share investments to fund investments in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and on September 30, 2019.

2) Acquisitions and goodwill

Eezy has applied the IFRS 1 exemption and has not applied IFRS 3 Business combinations for the acquisitions completed before the IFRS transition date. Accordingly, the amount of goodwill in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018 prepared in accordance with FAS is carried over to IFRS balance sheet on January 1, 2018. IFRS 3 is applied for all business combinations completed on or after January 1, 2018.

In 2019 Eezy completed the following acquisitions: the acquisition of Henkilöstöratkaisu Extraajat Oy (“Extraajat”) in February, the acquisition of Corporate Spirit Oy (“Corporate Spirit”) in March and the acquisition of Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Oyj (“Smile”) in August. In 2018 Eezy acquired Arja Raukola Oy in April, Henkilöstötalo Voima in November and Extremely Nice Job Oy (“Enjoy”) in December.





The table below presents IFRS adjustments to goodwill in the balance sheets on September 30, 2019 and on December 31, 2018:

EUR thousand Ref 30 Sep 2019 31 Dec 2018 Goodwill (FAS) 152,223 67,557 Reversal of goodwill amortization i 14,353 6,924 Contingent consideration ii -976 -976 Fair value adjustments to intangible assets iii -31,818 -2,196 Deferred tax liabilities related to fair value adjustments iv 6,209 363 Capitalized transaction costs v -3,369 -459 FAS-IFRS valuation difference in the purchase consideration of Smile vi -845 - IFRS adjustments of Smile (expected credit loss allowance, fair value of shares, deferred taxes and non-controlling interests) vii 920 - Contingent consideration viii 420 170 Goodwill of sold business (Alina) ix -877 -994 Changes of non-controlling interests without change in control x -10,485 -10,485 Goodwill (IFRS) 125,756 59,905

In IFRS, goodwill recognized in connection with business combinations is not amortized but it is tested for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication of impairment. The goodwill amortization of EUR 6,924 thousand recognized in the FAS financial statements for January 1–December 31, 2018 was reversed as an IFRS adjustment in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018. In the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 the reversal of goodwill amortization for January 1–December 31, 2018 increased the goodwill by EUR 6,924 thousand. The goodwill amortization of EUR 7,429 thousand recorded in accordance with FAS for January 1–September 30, 2019 was reversed as an IFRS adjustment in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 the reversals of goodwill amortization for the periods 2019 and 2018 increased the goodwill by EUR 14,353 thousand.

Contingent consideration was paid in 2018 for the shares of PD Personnel Development Oy Ltd and Eezy Osk, which were both acquired before January 1, 2018. The contingent consideration was recorded in the acquisition cost and goodwill in the FAS financial statements. As an IFRS adjustment in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018 the contingent consideration of EUR 952 thousand was recorded as a liability and as a reduction of retained earnings. The increase in goodwill recorded in the FAS financial statements for the financial year 2018 was eliminated as an IFRS adjustment. The IFRS adjustment decreased the goodwill by EUR 976 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018. The transfer tax of EUR 24 thousand was adjusted as an expense in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018.

The fair value adjustments consist of fair values of customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements recognized in connection with the acquisitions. In the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 the adjustment related to the acquisitions of Enjoy and Henkilöstötalo Voima, and the adjustment reduced the amount of goodwill by EUR 2,196 thousand. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 the adjustments related to the 2018 acquisitions of Enjoy and Henkilöstötalo Voima, to the customer relationships recognized in connection with the 2019 acquisitions of Smile, Extraajat and Corporate Spirit and trademarks and non-compete agreements recognized in connection with the acquisitions of Smile and Extraajat. The adjustment decreased the amount of goodwill by EUR 31,818 thousand. The customer relationships are amortized in 10 years, the trademarks are amortized in 10 years and the non-compete agreements in 3 years. The amortization from fair value adjustments recognized as an IFRS adjustment amounted to EUR 16 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 705 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

The IFRS adjustment of deferred tax liabilities related to the fair value adjustments in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 related to the customer relationships and trademarks recognized in connection with the acquisitions of Enjoy and Henkilöstötalo Voima, for which a deferred tax with the Finnish corporate tax rate of 20.0% was recorded. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 the IFRS adjustment included also the deferred tax liabilities related to the customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements recognized in connection with the acquisition of Smile and Extraajat and customer relationships recorded in connection with the acquisition of Corporate Spirit.

Acquisitions related transaction costs, which were recorded in the goodwill in the FAS financial statements, are recorded as other operating expenses in the IFRS financial statements. As an IFRS adjustment the transaction costs of EUR 459 thousand arising from the 2018 acquisitions of Enjoy, Henkilöstötalo Voima and Arja Raukola Oy recorded in the goodwill in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 were transferred to other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018. Additionally, the transaction costs of EUR 100 thousand recorded in 2018 in connection with the acquisition of Extraajat were presented as an IFRS adjustment in other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 the adjustment of transaction costs reduced the goodwill by total EUR 3,369 thousand, comprising the transaction costs of the acquisitions completed in 2018 as well as the transaction costs of the acquisitions of Smile, Extraajat and Corporate Spirit completed in 2019 which were recorded in the goodwill in the FAS balance sheet on September 30, 2019. The IFRS adjustment increased other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019 by EUR 2,806 thousand.

The valuation difference of Smile’s purchase consideration of EUR 845 thousand was adjusted in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019.

The IFRS adjustment relating to the acquisition of Smile including allowance for expected credit losses, fair value of share investments, deferred taxes and non-controlling interests amounting to EUR 920 thousand increased the goodwill in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019.

The acquisition of Henkilöstötalo Voima included an agreement on contingent consideration, of which the contingent consideration attributable to other sellers than the sellers being employed by the company was recognized as a contingent consideration payable at fair value as an IFRS adjustment on the transaction date. The IFRS adjustment increased the amount of goodwill by EUR 170 thousand in the balance sheets on December 31, 2018 and on September 30, 2019. In addition, the contingent purchase price related to the acquisition of Corporate Spirit recognized at fair value on the transaction date increased the goodwill and trade payables and other liabilities by EUR 250 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019.

Alina Hoivatiimi Oy and its subsidiary’s assets were classified as assets held for sale in the IFRS financial statements on December 31, 2018. As an IFRS adjustment to goodwill, an amount of EUR 994 thousand was reclassified from goodwill to assets held for sale in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 877 thousand on September 30, 2019. In the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019 the IFRS adjustment of EUR 877 thousand related to the gain on sale decreases other operating income.

Changes of non-controlling interests without change in control include an adjustment, in which the amount of goodwill recognized in connection with the redemption of the non-controlling interests is adjusted as a reduction in the Eezy’s equity in the IFRS financial statements.



Funds administrated by an equity investor Sentica acquired 100% of the shares of Varamiespalvelu-Group Oy on October 31, 2017 by using Eezy Oyj (prev. Forshire TopCo Oy), Forshire MidCo Oy and Forshire BidCo Oy. As part of the arrangement, Forshire MidCo Oy issued shares to the previous owners and management of the Varamiespalvelu-Group Oy. In 2018 share conversion, new shares of Eezy were issued to the non-controlling interests of Forshire MidCo Oy.



In the accounting period of 2018 Eezy has also redeemed the non-controlling interests’ shares of Sijaishaltija Oy in two batches.



The IFRS adjustment comprises the difference between the consideration paid to the non-controlling interests and the amount of non-controlling interests recognized in the balance sheet. The adjustment included EUR 10,470 thousand from the share conversion with the owners of Forshire MidCo Oy and EUR 15 thousand from the redemption of the non-controlling interests of Sijaishaltija Oy during 2018. The adjustment decreased the goodwill by EUR 10,485 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and on September 30, 2019.

Eezy recognized at fair value the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the business combinations. In addition to the above-mentioned recognition of intangible assets and related deferred tax liabilities, Eezy recognized the following IFRS adjustments in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018. As non-current other liabilities EUR 114 thousand was recognized in connection with the acquisition of Henkilöstötalo Voima. As trade payables and other liabilities EUR 71 thousand was recognized in connection with the acquisitions of Henkilöstötalo Voima and Enjoy. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 Eezy recognized the following adjustments. EUR 209 thousand was recognized as a fair value adjustment to share investments in connection with the acquisition of Smile. Non-current receivables were decreased by EUR 456 thousand in accordance with the expected credit loss model in connection with the acquisition of Smile. Also, current trade receivables and other receivables were deducted by EUR 773 thousand in accordance with the expected credit loss model in connection with the acquisition of Corporate Spirit and Smile. As non-current other liabilities EUR 114 thousand was recognized related to the portion of the contingent consideration attributable to the sellers employed by the company in connection with the acquisition of Henkilöstötalo Voima. EUR 428 thousand was recognized to trade payables and other liabilities related to the acquisitions of Henkilöstötalo Voima, Corporate Spirit and Smile.

As an IFRS adjustment the portion of the contingent consideration attributable to the sellers employed by the company was recognized as personnel expenses in the income statement. The impact of the adjustment was EUR 12 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 104 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

3) Revenue recognition

Eezy adjusted the revenue recognition of self-employment services by eliminating the amounts invoiced that are paid as salary to the customer and as social security expenses to, among others, tax authority and other authorities. Also, the expenses were adjusted related to the expenses of self-employment services. Eezy recognizes as revenue in its IFRS financial statements only the amount it expects to be entitled in exchange for services delivered to the customer.

The revenue recognition adjustment reduced the amount of both trade and other receivables and trade payables and other liabilities by EUR 1,959 thousand in the balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 2,506 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 3,013 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. In the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 the adjustment decreased the revenue by EUR 43,194 thousand, materials and services by EUR 682 thousand as well as personnel expenses by EUR 43,160 thousand, while the other operating expenses increased by EUR 648 thousand. In the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019 the adjustment decreased the revenue by EUR 34,093 thousand, materials and services by EUR 390 thousand as well as personnel expenses by EUR 34,990 thousand. Other operating expenses increased by EUR 1,287 thousand.

4) Leases

Eezy has recognized the expenses related to the lease contracts in its FAS financial statements during the lease term and the relating liabilities are presented as off-balance-sheet items. In its IFRS financial statements Eezy recognizes a right-of-use asset and a lease liability in accordance with IFRS 16 for lease contracts other than short-term leases or leases for which the underlying asset is of low value. The depreciation from right-of-use assets and the interest expenses from the lease liabilities are recognized as expenses in the income statement.

Eezy recognized an IFRS adjustment of EUR 1,537 thousand as right-of-use assets and the related long-term lease liability amounting to EUR 965 thousand as non-current borrowings and the related short-term lease liability amounting to EUR 572 thousand as current borrowings in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018. Eezy recognized an IFRS adjustment of EUR 2,625 thousand as right-of-use assets and the related non-current lease liability amounting to EUR 1,604 thousand as non-current borrowings and the related short-term lease liability amounting to EUR 1,046 thousand as current borrowings in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 Eezy recognized an IFRS adjustment of EUR 5,007 thousand to right-of-use assets and the related long-term lease liability amounting to EUR 3,512 thousand as non-current borrowings and the related short-term lease liability amounting to EUR 1,532 thousand as current borrowings.

In the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 as an IFRS adjustment the depreciation expense was increased by EUR 898 thousand, other operating expenses were decreased by EUR 918 thousand and financial expense was increased by EUR 45 thousand. In the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019, due to the IFRS adjustment depreciation expenses increased by EUR 1,035 thousand, other operating expenses decreased by EUR 1,066 thousand and financial expense increased by EUR 43 thousand.

5) Other adjustments

5.a) The recognition of the listing expenses is adjusted in accordance with IFRS. Eezy had recorded in its FAS financial statements the expenses related to the listing of its shares to the First North marketplace of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 2018 as financial expenses in accordance with FAS. According to IFRS the expenses from issuance of new shares are deducted directly from the equity and netted with the share issue proceedings, and the listing expenses related to the existing shares are recognized as expenses. As an IFRS adjustment the financial expense was decreased by EUR 2,233 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018. In the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and on September 30, 2019 the impact of listing expenses amounting to EUR 1,787 thousand was adjusted from the retained earnings to deduct the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

5.b) As an IFRS adjustment, the borrowings are recorded by using the effective interest rate method. In the FAS financial statements Eezy had recognized the borrowings with the nominal amount, and the transaction costs related to the borrowings were recorded directly as an expense in the income statement. In the IFRS financial statements, the borrowings are recognized in the balance sheet by using the effective interest rate method, which means that the nominal borrowing amounts are netted with the transaction costs. Transaction costs are recognized as an expense in the income statement with the effective interest rate method based on the passage of time and the corresponding entry is recorded in liabilities. As an IFRS adjustment the non-current borrowings have been reduced by EUR 1,036 thousand in the balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 431 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 419 thousand in balance sheet on September 30, 2019. Due to the IFRS adjustment the financial expenses increased by EUR 604 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 12 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

5.c) In accordance with the IFRS, Eezy has begun to apply the expected credit loss model, which results in recognition of credit losses earlier than they would under FAS. Due to this IFRS adjustment trade receivables and other receivables were decreased by EUR 67 thousand in the balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 71 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 38 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. EUR 3 thousand was recognized as an increase to the other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 41 thousand to decrease the other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

5.d) In its IFRS financial statements Eezy measures the share investments at fair value through other comprehensive income. As an IFRS adjustment EUR 6 thousand was recognized in share investments in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 5 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 40 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. EUR -1 thousand change in fair value (net of tax) was recognized in other comprehensive income for January 1–December 31, 2018 as items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss. EUR 27 thousand change in fair value (net of tax) was recognized in other comprehensive income for January 1–September 30, 2019 as items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss.

5.e) Eezy recognizes interest rate derivatives at fair value through profit or loss in its IFRS financial statements. As an IFRS adjustment EUR 58 thousand was recognized as non-current other liabilities in the opening balance sheet January 1, 2018, EUR 75 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 77 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. This IFRS adjustment increased the financial expense by EUR 18 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 1 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

5.f) Other comprehensive income items are not presented in the FAS financial statements. In the IFRS financial statements change in exchange differences on translating foreign operations is presented in the other comprehensive income in items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss. As an IFRS adjustment EUR -7 thousand is presented in items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss in the other comprehensive income for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR -8 thousand income for January 1–September 30, 2019.

6) Assets classified as held for sale

Alina Hoivatiimi Oy and its subsidiary’s assets are classified as assets held for sale in the IFRS financial statements on December 31, 2018. As an IFRS adjustment, the reclassification of EUR 5 thousand from intangible assets, EUR 994 thousand from goodwill, EUR 2 thousand from property, plant and equipment and EUR 263 thousand from trade receivables and other receivables, as well as the recognition of EUR 73 thousand from the IFRS adjustment relating to the lease contracts, EUR 1,338 thousand in total, are presented as assets classified as held for sale. EUR 228 thousand was reclassified from trade payables and other liabilities and EUR 74 thousand was recognized from the IFRS adjustment relating to the lease contracts to be presented as liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale, EUR 302 thousand in total.

7) Deferred tax assets, deferred tax liabilities and Current income tax receivables

Eezy has recognized the tax impacts arising from the IFRS adjustments presented above in its income statement and balance sheet prepared in accordance with IFRS. The tax impacts have been recognized with the substantially enacted Finnish corporate tax rate of 20.0% to the extent that the tax impact is to be accounted for. As an IFRS adjustment to deferred tax assets EUR 25 thousand was recognized in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 34 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 314 thousand in the balance sheet September 30, 2019. As an IFRS adjustment to deferred tax liabilities EUR 207 thousand was recognized in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 461 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 6,240 thousand in the balance sheet September 30, 2019. The deferred tax liabilities recognized related materially to the fair values of intangible assets recognized in connection with the business combinations. The tax impact arising from the IFRS adjustments was recognized as income taxes in the income statement, and it increased the income taxes by EUR 329 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and decreased the income taxes by EUR 83 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019. The current income tax receivables were adjusted with EUR 470 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 in connection with the acquisition of Smile.





Summary of the IFRS adoption impacts to the consolidated equity and result for the period

The following tables present the impacts of the IFRS adoption to the equity and result of the Eezy Group for the periods presented below.

Equity reconciliation 2019 EUR thousand Note 30 Sep 2019 30 Jun 2019 31 Mar 2019 Equity FAS 102,546 54,636 54,905 IFRS adjustments: Business combinations and goodwill 2 8,094 8,204 5,846 Changes of non-controlling interests without change in control 2 -10,485 -10,485 -10,080 Leases 4 -30 -25 -23 Other adjustments 2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e 282 233 258 Adjustments total -2,139 -2,073 -4,000 Equity IFRS 100,407 52,563 50,905 Equity attributable to: Owners of the parent company 99,433 52,563 50,905 Non-controlling interests 974 - -





Reconciliation of the profit (loss) for the period 2019 EUR thousand Note 1 Jan -30 Sep 2019 1 Jul - 30 Sep 2019 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019 1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019 1 Jan -31 Mar 2019 Profit (loss) for the period FAS 171 86 86 -266 352 IFRS adjustments: Non-controlling interests 54 54 - - - Business combinations and goodwill 2 3,017 186 2,831 1,954 877 Leases 4 -11 -6 -5 -2 -3 Other adjustments 1c, 2, 3, 4, 5b,

5c, 5d, 5e,7 22 22 -0 -24 24 Adjustments total 3,082 256 2,826 1,927 898 Profit (loss) for the period IFRS 3,253 342 2,912 1,661 1,251 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company 3,200 288 2,912 1,661 1,251 Non-controlling interests 54 54 - - -





Equity reconciliation 2018 EUR thousand Note 31 Dec 2018 30 Sep 2018 1 Jan 2018 Equity FAS 55,743 55,346 5,208 IFRS adjustments: Business combinations and goodwill 2 5,348 4,016 -951 Changes of non-controlling interests without change in control 2 -10,485 -10,479 - Leases 4 -20 -15 - Other adjustments 2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e, 5d 232 267 733 Adjustments total -4,926 -6,211 -217 Equity IFRS 50,818 49,134 4,991 Equity attributable to: Owners of the parent company 50,818 49,090 -585 Non-controlling interests - 45 5,576





Reconciliation of the profit (loss) for the period 2018 EUR thousand Note 1 Jan – 31 Dec 2018 1 Oct – 31 Dec 2018 1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018 Profit (loss) for the period FAS -2,975 452 -3,427 IFRS adjustments: Non-controlling interests - -22 22 Business combinations and goodwill 2 6,299 1,332 4,967 Leases 4 -20 -6 -15 Other adjustments 1c, 2, 3, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e, 7 1,286 -34 1,320 Adjustments total 7,565 1,270 6,294 Profit (loss) for the period IFRS 4,590 1,723 2,867 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company 4,016 1,723 2,293 Non-controlling interests 574 - 574

Key figures, formulas of key figures and reconciliations

Eezy presents selected key figures which relate to the profitability of the company. All these key figures are not measures defined in the IFRS and they are thus considered as alternative performance measures. Eezy applies the ESMA (European Securities and Market Authority) guidelines for reporting of alternative performance measures.

Eezy presents EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, operating profit and adjusted operating profit as alternative performance measures as supplemental information to the figures presented in accordance with IFRS. The management of Eezy uses these figures to monitor the profitability of the company. Adjusted key figures increase comparability between the periods by reflecting the underlying business performance.

Alternative performance measures should not be viewed in isolation and they are not substitutes to the key figures presented in the audited financial statements. The companies do not calculate alternative performance measures in a uniform way, and thus the alternative performance measures presented by Eezy may not be comparable with the similarly named key figures presented by other companies.

Key figure Definition EBITDA Operating profit + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses EBITDA margin % EBITDA / revenue Operating profit Profit before income taxes, financial income and financial expenses Operating profit margin % Operating profit / revenue Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA + items affecting comparability Adjusted EBITDA margin % Adjusted EBITDA / revenue Adjusted operating profit Operating profit + items affecting comparability Adjusted operating profit margin % Adjusted operating profit / revenue Items affecting comparability Material items outside the scope of ordinary operations relating to, among others, business combinations, closing of business operations, structural reorganization and significant redundancy costs









EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified 1 Jan – 30 Sep 2019 1 Jul – 30 Sep 2019 1 Jan – 30 Jun 2019 1 Apr – 30 Jun 2019 1 Jan – 31 Mar 2019 Operating profit 5,732 1,314 4,417 2,325 2,092 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 2,671 1,174 1,497 785 712 EBITDA 8,402 2,488 5,914 3,110 2,804 Items affecting comparability Costs related to business combinations 2,806 2,409 396 152 245 Restructuring costs 589 200 389 281 107 Profit from sale of business -326 - -326 - -326 Other costs 104 35 70 35 35 Adjusted EBITDA 11,575 5,133 6,443 3,578 2,865





EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified 1 Jan – 31 Dec 2018 1 Oct – 31 Dec 2018 1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018 Operating profit 8,154 1,729 6,425 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 1,916 572 1,344 EBITDA 10,070 2,301 7,769 Items affecting comparability Costs related to business combinations 585 494 91 Restructuring costs 480 -62 542 Other costs 12 12 - Adjusted EBITDA 11,147 2,745 8,402





Adjusted operating profit EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified 1 Jan – 30 Sep 2019 1 Jul – 30 Sep 2019 1 Jan – 30 Jun 2019 1 Apr – 30 Jun 2019 1 Jan – 31 Mar 2019 Operating profit 5,732 1,314 4,417 2,325 2,092 Items affecting comparability Costs related to business combinations 2,806 2,409 396 152 245 Restructuring costs 589 200 389 281 107 Profit from sale of business -326 - -326 - -326 Other costs 104 35 70 35 35 Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) 8,905 3,959 4,946 2,793 2,153





EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified 1 Jan – 31 Dec 2018 1 Oct – 31 Dec 2018 1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018 Operating profit 8,154 1,729 6,425 Items affecting comparability Costs related to business combinations 585 494 91 Restructuring costs 480 -62 542 Other costs 12 12 - Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) 9,231 2,173 7,058









Further information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO

Eezy Oyj

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913

Certified adviser:

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934





Attachment