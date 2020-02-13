EEZY PLC  --  COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT  --  13 FEBRUARY 2020 at 13:00

Eezy Plc – Transition to IFRS reporting

Eezy makes a transition in its financial reporting from the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS) to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). As a result of acquisitions and the combination with Smile, Eezy has grown to such size that the company views the transition to IFRS reporting being justified. The management expects the adoption of IFRS to increase comparability of the figures with the other companies in the industry both in Finland and internationally, which is believed to add value to Eezy’s shareholders.

Eezy Oyj will publish its first consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the IFRS standards for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. Figures for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 are presented as comparative information, and the transition date for the IFRS reporting is January 1, 2018. Eezy Oyj has previously prepared its financial statements, including interim reports, in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS).

Eezy has prepared the following unaudited IFRS financial information to provide investors with comparative information for the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, for the consolidated balance sheet and for the company’s key figures as at and for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2019, as at and for the six months and three months ended June 30, 2019, as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as at and for the financial year and three months ended December 31, 2018, and as at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. In addition, the opening balance sheet for the IFRS transition date January 1, 2018 is presented. The key differences arising from the transition to IFRS reporting compared with FAS reporting are described in the notes to this release.

Eezy’s transition to IFRS reporting does not have an impact on the company’s guidance for 2019. Eezy expects adjusted EBITDA to grow significantly during the financial period ended December 31, 2019 compared to the financial period ended December 31, 2018.

The most significant company-specific impacts from the transition to IFRS reporting are:

  • From the self-employment services’ revenue only the Eezy’s share of the fee is recorded, which reduces the company’s revenue and personnel expenses significantly, approximately EUR 34 million in January—September 2019
  • Goodwill is no more amortized, but it is tested for impairment annually
  • The intangible assets recognized in connection with the acquisitions are amortized over their economic useful life
  • The result in January—September 2019 was adversely impacted by the transaction costs related to the acquisitions (EUR 2.8 million), which have been capitalized as part of the acquisition cost of shares in the FAS accounting
  • The IFRS adjustment on the gain on sale of Alina decreases the operating profit by EUR 0.9 million for the period January—September 2019

The financial information presented in this release is unaudited except for the consolidated income statement for the financial year January 1 - December 31, 2018 and the consolidated balance sheets as at December 31, 2017 and as at December 31, 2018 prepared in accordance with FAS.


IFRS Key Figures

EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified1 Jan - 30 Sep 20191 Jul - 30 Sep 20191 Jan - 30 Jun 20191 Apr - 30 Jun 20191 Jan - 31 Mar 2019
Revenue104,15043,25760,89232,53928,353
EBITDA8,4022,4885,9143,1102,804
EBITDA margin %8.1 %5.8 %9.7 %9.6 %9.9 %
Operating profit5,7321,3144,4172,3252,092
Operating profit margin %5.5 %3.0 %7.3 %7.1 %7.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA11,5755,1336,4433,5782,865
Adjusted EBITDA margin %11.1 %11.9 %10.6 %11.0 %10.1 %
Adjusted operating profit8,9053,9594,9462,7932,153
Adjusted operating profit margin %8.5 %9.2 %8.1 %8.6 %7.6 %


EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified1 Jan – 31 Dec 20181 Oct -31 Dec 20181 Jan - 30 Sep 2018
Revenue81,69821,42660,273
EBITDA10,0702,3017,769
EBITDA margin %12.3 %10.7 %12.9 %
Operating profit8,1541,7296,425
Operating profit margin %10.0 %8.1 %10.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA11,1472,7458,402
Adjusted EBITDA margin %13.6 %12.8 %13.9 %
Adjusted operating profit9,2312,1737,058
Adjusted operating profit margin %11.3 %10.1 %11.7 %

 
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income July 1–September 30, 2019 and January 1–September 30, 2019

  FASIFRS adjustmentsIFRS FASIFRS
adjustments		IFRS
EUR thousandNote1 Jul – 30 Sep 2019 1 Jul - 30 Sep 2019 1 Jan - 30 Sep 2019 1 Jan - 30 Sep 2019
Revenue355,672-12,41543,257 138,243-34,093104,150
Other operating income289-89 1,419-884535
Share of result of equity accounted investments -8--8 -29--29
Materials and services3-723146-576 -1,784390-1,394
Personnel expenses2, 3-47,75412,690-35,065 -119,21734,886-84,331
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses2, 4-3,3422,168-1,174 -8,3605,689-2,671
Other operating expenses2, 3, 4, 5c-2,796-2,412-5,208 -7,541-2,987-10,528
Operating profit 1,1371781,314 2,7313,0015,732
         
         
Financial income 18-18 30-30
Financial expense4, 5b, 5e-216-32-247 -537-56-594
Financial income and expenses -198-32-230 -508-56-564
         
Profit (loss) before taxes 9381461,085 2,2232,9455,168
         
         
Income taxes7-79956-743 -1,99883-1,914
Non-controlling interests1c-5454- -5454-
         
         
Profit (loss) for the period 86256342 1713,0823,253
         
         
Other comprehensive income:        
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss        
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income5d 2727  2828
         
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss        
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations5f -2-2  -8-8
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax  2525  2020
         
         
Total comprehensive income for the period  281367  3,1023,273
         
         
Profit attributable to:        
Owners of the parent company   288   3,200
Non-controlling interests1c  54   54
Profit (loss) for the period   342   3,253
         
         
Total comprehensive income attributable to:        
Owners of the parent company   313   3,219
Non-controlling interests1c  54   54
Total comprehensive income for the period   367   3,273
         
         
Earnings per share attributable to the owners of the parent company        
Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)   0.02   0.20

 

 

Consolidated balance sheet on September 30, 2019

  FASIFRS
adjustments		IFRS
EUR thousandNoteSep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019
ASSETS    
Non-current assets    
Goodwill2152,223-26,466125,756
Intangible assets1a, 22,77030,42133,192
Property, plant and equipment1a, 41,4035,6147,018
Equity accounted investments277-77
Share investments1d, 2, 5d443205647
Receivables2, 5c2,624-4482,177
Deferred tax asset7527314841
Total non-current assets 160,0679,641169,708
     
     
Current assets    
Trade receivables and other receivables2, 3, 5c45,801-3,82441,977
Current income tax receivables1b, 21,5494702,019
Fund investments1d, 5d-4444
Cash and cash equivalents 3,844-3,844
Total current assets 51,193-3,31047,884
Total assets 211,2606,331217,592
     
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES    
Owners of the parent company    
Share capital 80-80
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity2, 5a109,203-2,631106,572
Fair value reserve5d-3232
Translation differences -1110-111
Retained earnings2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e-7,051-89-7,140
Total owners of the parent company 102,121-2,68899,433
Non-controlling interests 425549974
Total equity 102,546-2,139100,407
     
     
Non-current liabilities    
Borrowings4, 5b52,4463,09355,539
Other liabilities5e204191394
Deferred tax liability7-6,2406,240
Total non-current liabilities 52,6509,52462,174
     
     
Current liabilities    
Borrowings46,1441,5327,675
Trade payables and other liabilities2, 347,071-2,58544,487
Current income tax liabilities1b2,849-2,849
Total current liabilities 56,064-1,05355,011
Total liabilities 108,7148,470117,185
Total equity and liabilities 211,2606,331217,592



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income April 1–June 30, 2019 and January 1–June 30, 2019

  FASIFRS adjustmentsIFRS FASIFRS adjustmentsIFRS
EUR thousandNote1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019 1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019
Revenue344,363-11,82432,539 82,571-21,67860,892
Other operating income258-58 1,330-884447
Share of result of equity accounted investments -17--17 -21--21
Materials and services3-569148-420 -1,061243-818
Personnel expenses2, 3-38,53912,092-26,447 -71,46222,196-49,266
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses2, 4-2,5851,801-785 -5,0173,520-1,497
Other operating expenses2, 3, 4, 5c-2,342-261-2,604 -4,745-575-5,320
Operating profit 3691,9562,325 1,5942,8234,417
         
         
Financial income 6-6 12-12
Financial expense4, 5b, 5e-137-51-188 -322-25-346
Financial income and expenses -131-51-181 -310-25-334
         
Profit (loss) before taxes 2391,9052,144 1,2852,7984,083
         
Income taxes7-50522-483 -1,19927-1,172
         
Profit (loss) for the period -2661,9271,661 862,8262,912
         
         
Other comprehensive income:        
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss        
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income5d -0-0  11
         
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss        
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations5f -3-3  -6-6
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax  -3-3  -5-5
         
Total comprehensive income for the period  1,9241,658  2,8212,906
         
         
Profit attributable to:        
Owners of the parent company   1,661   2,912
Non-controlling interests   -   -
Profit (loss) for the period   1,661   2,912
         
         
Total comprehensive income attributable to:        
Owners of the parent company   1,658   2,906
Non-controlling interests   -   -
Total comprehensive income for the period   1,658   2,906
         
         
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company
Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)   0.11   0.20

 

Consolidated balance sheet on June 30, 2019

  FASIFRS adjustmentsIFRS
EUR thousandNoteJun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019
ASSETS    
Non-current assets    
Goodwill274,646-5,70668,940
Intangible assets1a, 22,0264,7286,754
Property, plant and equipment1a, 47312,2542,986
Equity accounted investments 85-85
Share investments1d, 5d225-38187
Receivables 360-360
Deferred tax asset752737564
Total non-current assets 78,6011,27679,877
     
Current assets    
Trade receivables and other receivables3, 5c23,544-2,72920,815
Current income tax receivables1b277-277
Fund investments1d, 5d-4444
Cash and cash equivalents 5,622-5,622
Total current assets 29,443-2,68526,758
Total assets 108,045-1,410106,635
     
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES    
Owners of the parent company    
Share capital 80-80
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity5a59,789-1,78758,002
Fair value reserve5d-55
Translation differences -800-80
Retained earnings2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e-5,152-291-5,443
Total owners of the parent company 54,636-2,07352,563
     
Total equity 54,636-2,07352,563
     
     
Non-current liabilities    
Borrowings4, 5b26,13786026,996
Other liabilities2, 5e204201405
Deferred tax liability7-903903
Total non-current liabilities 26,3401,96428,304
     
     
Current liabilities    
Borrowings4769641,040
Trade payables and other liabilities2, 326,477-2,26524,212
Current income tax liabilities1b516-516
Total current liabilities 27,069-1,30125,768
Total liabilities 53,40966354,072
Total equity and liabilities 108,045-1,410106,635


Consolidated statement of comprehensive income January 1–March 31, 2019

  FASIFRS adjustmentsIFRS
EUR thousandNote1 Jan – 31 Mar 2019 1 Jan - 31 Mar 2019
Revenue338,207-9,85428,353
Other operating income21,272-884388
Share of result of equity accounted investments -4--4
Materials and services3-49295-397
Personnel expenses2, 3-32,92310,104-22,820
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses2, 4-2,4321,720-712
Other operating expenses2, 3, 4, 5c-2,403-314-2,717
Operating profit 1,2258672,092
     
Financial income 6-6
Financial expense4, 5b, 5e-18526-159
Financial income and expenses -17926-153
     
Profit (loss) before taxes 1,0468931,939
     
Income taxes7-6945-689
     
Profit (loss) for the period 3528981,251
     
     
Other comprehensive income:    
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss    
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income5d 11
     
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss    
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations5f -3-3
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax  -2-2
     
Total comprehensive income for the period  8971,249
     
     
Profit attributable to:    
Owners of the parent company   1,251
Non-controlling interests   -
Profit (loss) for the period   1,251
     
     
Total comprehensive income attributable to:    
Owners of the parent company   1,249
Non-controlling interests   -
Total comprehensive income for the period   1,249
     
     
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company
Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)   0.08



Consolidated balance sheet on March 31, 2019

  FASIFRS adjustmentsIFRS
EUR thousandNote31 Mar 2019 31 Mar 2019
ASSETS    
Non-current assets    
Goodwill274,255-7,77666,479
Intangible assets1a, 22,0014,4916,492
Property, plant and equipment1a, 46962,3813,076
Equity accounted investments 102-102
Share investments1d, 5d225-38188
Receivables 353-353
Deferred tax asset752736563
Total non-current assets 78,159-90677,253
     
     
Current assets    
Trade receivables and other receivables3, 5c20,323-2,40717,915
Current income tax receivables1b184-184
Fund investments1d, 5d-4444
Cash and cash equivalents 10,425-10,425
Total current assets 30,932-2,36328,569
Total assets 109,091-3,269105,822
     
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES    
Owners of the parent company    
Share capital 80-80
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity5a59,789-1,78758,002
Fair value reserve5d-55
Translation differences -420-42
Retained earnings2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e-4,922-2,218-7,140
Total owners of the parent company 54,905-4,00050,905
     
Total equity 54,905-4,00050,905
     
     
Non-current liabilities    
Borrowings4, 5b26,13395627,089
Other liabilities2, 5e204187391
Deferred tax liability7-844844
Total non-current liabilities 26,3371,98828,324
     
     
Current liabilities    
Borrowings4679671,034
Trade payables and other liabilities2, 327,388-2,22525,163
Current income tax liabilities1b394-394
Total current liabilities 27,850-1,25826,592
Total liabilities 54,18673054,916
Total equity and liabilities 109,091-3,269105,822



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for October 1–December 31, 2018 and January 1–December 31, 2018

  FASIFRS adjust-mentsIFRS FASIFRS adjust-mentsIFRS
EUR thousandRef1 Oct - 31 Dec 2018 1 Oct - 31 Dec 2018 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2018 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2018
Revenue333,329-11,90421,426 124,892-43,19481,698
Other operating income 65-65 275-275
Materials and services3-591135-455 -2,210682-1,528
Personnel expenses2, 3-28,47612,202-16,274 -104,97643,149-61,827
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses2, 4-2,1141,542-572 -7,9266,010-1,916
Other operating expenses2, 3, 4, 5c-1,821-639-2,460 -8,229-319-8,547
Operating profit 3921,3371,729 1,8266,3288,154
         
Financial income 3-3 24-24
Financial expense4, 5a, 5b, 5e-121-53-174 -4,3631,566-2,797
Financial income and expenses -118-53-170 -4,3401,566-2,774
         
Profit (loss) before taxes 2741,2841,558 -2,5137,8935,380
         
Income taxes71568164 -462-329-790
         
Non-controlling interests1c22-22- 0-0-
         
Profit (loss) for the period 4521,2701,723 -2,9757,5654,590
         
Other comprehensive income:        
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss        
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income5d -1-1  -1-1
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss        
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations5f 11  -7-7
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax  00  -8-8
Total comprehensive income for the period  1,2711,723  7,5574,582
         
Profit attributable to:        
  
Owners of the parent company   1,723   4,016
Non-controlling interests1c  -   574
Profit (loss) for the period   1,723   4,590
         
Total comprehensive income attributable to:        
Owners of the parent company   1,723   4,008
Non-controlling interests1c  -   574
Total comprehensive income for the period   1,723   4,582
         
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company        
         
Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)   0.12   0.38
         


Consolidated balance sheet on December 31, 2018

  FASIFRS adjustmentsIFRS
EUR thousandNote31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2018
ASSETS    
Non-current assets    
Goodwill2, 667,557-7,65359,905
Intangible assets1a, 2, 62,1392,0574,197
Property, plant and equipment1a, 4, 66512,6403,291
Equity accounted investments 106-106
Share investments1d, 5d225-39186
Receivables 357-357
Deferred tax asset752734561
Total non-current assets 71,564-2,96068,603
     
     
Current assets    
Trade receivables and other receivables3, 5c, 619,537-2,83916,698
Current income tax receivables1b966-966
Fund investments1d, 5d-4444
Cash and cash equivalents 8,645-8,645
Total current assets 29,149-2,79526,354
Assets classified as held for sale 6-1,3381,338
Total assets 100,713-4,41896,295
     
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES    
Owners of the parent company    
Share capital 80-80
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity5a59,789-1,78758,002
Fair value reserve5d-44
Translation differences -70-7
Retained earnings2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e-4,118-3,143-7,261
Total owners of the parent company 55,743-4,92650,818
     
Total equity 55,743-4,92650,818
     
     
Non-current liabilities    
Borrowings4, 5b20,1711,17221,344
Other liabilities2, 5e204189393
Deferred tax liability7-461461
Total non-current liabilities 20,3751,82322,198
     
     
Current liabilities    
Borrowings4971,0461,144
Trade payables and other liabilities2, 3, 623,514-2,66320,851
Current income tax liabilities1b983-983
Total current liabilities 24,595-1,61622,978
Total liabilities of non-current assets held for sale 6-302302
Total liabilities 44,97050845,478
Total equity and liabilities 100,713-4,41896,295



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income January 1–September 30, 2018

  FASIFRS adjustmentsIFRS
EUR thousandNote1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018 1 Jan – 30 Sep 2018
Revenue391,563-31,29060,273
Other operating income 210-210
Materials and services3-1,620547-1,073
Personnel expenses3-76,50030,946-45,554
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses2, 4-5,8114,467-1,344
Other operating expenses2, 3, 4, 5c-6,408321-6,087
Operating profit 1,4344,9916,425
     
Financial income 20-20
Financial expense4, 5a, 5b, 5e-4,2421,619-2,623
Financial income and expenses -4,2221,619-2,603
     
Profit (loss) before taxes -2,7886,6093,822
     
Income taxes7-618-337-955
Non-controlling interests1c-2222-
     
Profit (loss) for the period -3,4276,2942,867
     
     
Other comprehensive income:    
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss    
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income5d 00
     
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss    
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations5f -8-8
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax  -8-8
Total comprehensive income for the period  6,2862,859
     
     
Profit attributable to:    
Owners of the parent company   2,293
Non-controlling interests1c  574
Profit (loss) for the period   2,867
     
     
Total comprehensive income attributable to:    
Owners of the parent company   2,285
Non-controlling interests1c  574
Total comprehensive income for the period   2,859
     
     
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company    
Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR)   0.25
     



Consolidated balance sheet on September 30, 2018

  FASIFRS adjustmentsIFRS
EUR thousandNote30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2018
ASSETS    
Non-current assets    
Goodwill262,490-6,45456,036
Intangible assets 2,068-2,068
Property, plant and equipment44212,5012,922
Share investments1d, 5d226-38188
Receivables 219-219
Deferred tax asset764929678
Total non-current assets 66,074-3,96362,111
     
     
Current assets    
Trade receivables and other receivables3, 5c16,913-2,50614,407
Current income tax receivables1b196-196
Fund investments1d, 5d-4444
Cash and cash equivalents 10,300-10,300
Total current assets 27,409-2,46224,947
Total assets 93,483-6,42587,058
     
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES    
Owners of the parent company    
Share capital 80-80
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity5a59,789-1,78758,002
Fair value reserve5d-55
Translation differences -118--118
Retained earnings2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e-4,450-4,430-8,879
Total owners of the parent company 55,301-6,21149,090
Non-controlling interests 45-45
Total equity 55,346-6,21149,134
     
     
Non-current liabilities    
Borrowings4, 5b20,00096520,965
Other liabilities5e40758466
Deferred tax liability7-101101
Total non-current liabilities 20,4071,12521,532
     
     
Current liabilities    
Borrowings 71,1011,108
Trade payables and other liabilities317,291-2,43914,851
Current income tax liabilities1b432-432
Total current liabilities 17,730-1,33816,392
Total liabilities 38,137-21337,924
Total equity and liabilities 93,483-6,42587,058

 

The consolidated opening balance sheet on the transition date January 1, 2018

  FASIFRS adjustmentsIFRS
EUR thousandNote1 Jan 2018 1 Jan 2018
ASSETS    
Non-current assets    
Goodwill 55,072-55,072
Intangible assets1a2,333-282,304
Property, plant and equipment1a, 44471,5652,012
Share investments5d1816187
Receivables 159-159
Deferred tax asset7-2525
Total non-current assets 58,1911,56859,759
     
Current assets    
Trade receivables and other receivables3, 5c15,922-2,02713,896
Current income tax receivables1b96-96
Cash and cash equivalents 4,830-4,830
Total current assets 20,849-2,02718,823
Total assets 79,040-45878,582
     
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES    
Owners of the parent company    
Share capital 3-3
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 1,186-1,186
Fair value reserve5d-55
Retained earnings2, 5b, 5c, 5e-1,556-222-1,778
Total owners of the parent company -368-217-585
Non-controlling interests 5,576-5,576
Total equity 5,208-2174,991
     
Non-current liabilities    
Borrowings4, 5b52,445-7052,375
Other liabilities5e91858976
Deferred tax liability7-207207
Total non-current liabilities 53,36419453,558
     
Current liabilities    
Borrowings41,6765722,248
Trade payables and other liabilities2, 318,044-1,00717,036
Current income tax liabilities1b749-749
Total current liabilities 20,468-43520,033
Total liabilities 73,832-24173,591
Total equity and liabilities 79,040-45878,582



Notes to the IFRS financial statements

A summary of the impacts on the adoption of the IFRS standards on Eezy’s consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet is presented below.

1) Changes in classifications

The following reclassifications have been made in order to align the presentation of FAS financial statements information with the IFRS financial statements presentation:

1.a) Leasehold improvements that were recorded as intangible assets in the FAS financial statements have been reclassified as property, plant and equipment in accordance with the IFRS standards. Due to this IFRS adjustment EUR 28 thousand in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 17 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 608 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 were reclassified from intangible assets to property, plant and equipment.

1.b) Current income tax receivables were reclassified from receivables to be a separate line item and current income tax liabilities were reclassified from liabilities to be a separate line item in the balance sheet. Due to the reclassification, in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 96 thousand was transferred to the line item current income tax receivables and EUR 749 thousand was transferred to the line item current income tax liabilities. In the balance sheet on December 31, 2018, EUR 966 thousand was reclassified to the line item current income tax receivables and EUR 983 thousand to the line item current income tax liabilities. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019, EUR 1,549 thousand was reclassified as current income tax receivables and EUR 2,849 thousand as current income tax liabilities.

1.c) The profit (loss) for the period attributable to non-controlling interests is presented in the FAS financial statements as a separate line item in the consolidated income statement before profit or loss for the period. In the IFRS financial statements the share of the result attributable to the non-controlling interests is included in the consolidated profit (loss) for the period, and the profit attributable to the owners of the parent company and to the non-controlling interests are presented separately. As an IFRS adjustment EUR 54 thousand in the income statement line item non-controlling interests is transferred to the profit (loss) for the period in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

1.d) Fund investments have been reclassified from non-current investments to current fund investments. Due to the adjustment, EUR 44 thousand was transferred from share investments to fund investments in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and on September 30, 2019.

2) Acquisitions and goodwill

Eezy has applied the IFRS 1 exemption and has not applied IFRS 3 Business combinations for the acquisitions completed before the IFRS transition date. Accordingly, the amount of goodwill in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018 prepared in accordance with FAS is carried over to IFRS balance sheet on January 1, 2018. IFRS 3 is applied for all business combinations completed on or after January 1, 2018.

In 2019 Eezy completed the following acquisitions: the acquisition of Henkilöstöratkaisu Extraajat Oy (“Extraajat”) in February, the acquisition of Corporate Spirit Oy (“Corporate Spirit”) in March and the acquisition of Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Oyj (“Smile”) in August. In 2018 Eezy acquired Arja Raukola Oy in April, Henkilöstötalo Voima in November and Extremely Nice Job Oy (“Enjoy”) in December.


The table below presents IFRS adjustments to goodwill in the balance sheets on September 30, 2019 and on December 31, 2018:

EUR thousandRef30 Sep 201931 Dec 2018
Goodwill (FAS) 152,22367,557
Reversal of goodwill amortizationi14,3536,924
Contingent considerationii-976-976
Fair value adjustments to intangible assetsiii-31,818-2,196
Deferred tax liabilities related to fair value adjustmentsiv6,209363
Capitalized transaction costsv-3,369-459
FAS-IFRS valuation difference in the purchase consideration of Smilevi-845-
IFRS adjustments of Smile (expected credit loss allowance, fair value of shares, deferred taxes and non-controlling interests)vii920-
Contingent considerationviii420170
Goodwill of sold business (Alina)ix-877-994
Changes of non-controlling interests without change in controlx-10,485-10,485
Goodwill (IFRS) 125,75659,905

                   

  1. In IFRS, goodwill recognized in connection with business combinations is not amortized but it is tested for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication of impairment. The goodwill amortization of EUR 6,924 thousand recognized in the FAS financial statements for January 1–December 31, 2018 was reversed as an IFRS adjustment in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018. In the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 the reversal of goodwill amortization for January 1–December 31, 2018 increased the goodwill by EUR 6,924 thousand. The goodwill amortization of EUR 7,429 thousand recorded in accordance with FAS for January 1–September 30, 2019 was reversed as an IFRS adjustment in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 the reversals of goodwill amortization for the periods 2019 and 2018 increased the goodwill by EUR 14,353 thousand.
     
  2. Contingent consideration was paid in 2018 for the shares of PD Personnel Development Oy Ltd and Eezy Osk, which were both acquired before January 1, 2018. The contingent consideration was recorded in the acquisition cost and goodwill in the FAS financial statements. As an IFRS adjustment in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018 the contingent consideration of EUR 952 thousand was recorded as a liability and as a reduction of retained earnings. The increase in goodwill recorded in the FAS financial statements for the financial year 2018 was eliminated as an IFRS adjustment. The IFRS adjustment decreased the goodwill by EUR 976 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018. The transfer tax of EUR 24 thousand was adjusted as an expense in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018.
     
  3. The fair value adjustments consist of fair values of customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements recognized in connection with the acquisitions. In the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 the adjustment related to the acquisitions of Enjoy and Henkilöstötalo Voima, and the adjustment reduced the amount of goodwill by EUR 2,196 thousand. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 the adjustments related to the 2018 acquisitions of Enjoy and Henkilöstötalo Voima, to the customer relationships recognized in connection with the 2019 acquisitions of Smile, Extraajat and Corporate Spirit and trademarks and non-compete agreements recognized in connection with the acquisitions of Smile and Extraajat. The adjustment decreased the amount of goodwill by EUR 31,818 thousand. The customer relationships are amortized in 10 years, the trademarks are amortized in 10 years and the non-compete agreements in 3 years. The amortization from fair value adjustments recognized as an IFRS adjustment amounted to EUR 16 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 705 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.
     
  4. The IFRS adjustment of deferred tax liabilities related to the fair value adjustments in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 related to the customer relationships and trademarks recognized in connection with the acquisitions of Enjoy and Henkilöstötalo Voima, for which a deferred tax with the Finnish corporate tax rate of 20.0% was recorded. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 the IFRS adjustment included also the deferred tax liabilities related to the customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements recognized in connection with the acquisition of Smile and Extraajat and customer relationships recorded in connection with the acquisition of Corporate Spirit.
     
  5. Acquisitions related transaction costs, which were recorded in the goodwill in the FAS financial statements, are recorded as other operating expenses in the IFRS financial statements. As an IFRS adjustment the transaction costs of EUR 459 thousand arising from the 2018 acquisitions of Enjoy, Henkilöstötalo Voima and Arja Raukola Oy recorded in the goodwill in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 were transferred to other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018. Additionally, the transaction costs of EUR 100 thousand recorded in 2018 in connection with the acquisition of Extraajat were presented as an IFRS adjustment in other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 the adjustment of transaction costs reduced the goodwill by total EUR 3,369 thousand, comprising the transaction costs of the acquisitions completed in 2018 as well as the transaction costs of the acquisitions of Smile, Extraajat and Corporate Spirit completed in 2019 which were recorded in the goodwill in the FAS balance sheet on September 30, 2019. The IFRS adjustment increased other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019 by EUR 2,806 thousand.
     
  6. The valuation difference of Smile’s purchase consideration of EUR 845 thousand was adjusted in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019.
     
  7. The IFRS adjustment relating to the acquisition of Smile including allowance for expected credit losses, fair value of share investments, deferred taxes and non-controlling interests amounting to EUR 920 thousand increased the goodwill in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019.
     
  8. The acquisition of Henkilöstötalo Voima included an agreement on contingent consideration, of which the contingent consideration attributable to other sellers than the sellers being employed by the company was recognized as a contingent consideration payable at fair value as an IFRS adjustment on the transaction date. The IFRS adjustment increased the amount of goodwill by EUR 170 thousand in the balance sheets on December 31, 2018 and on September 30, 2019. In addition, the contingent purchase price related to the acquisition of Corporate Spirit recognized at fair value on the transaction date increased the goodwill and trade payables and other liabilities by EUR 250 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019.
     
  9. Alina Hoivatiimi Oy and its subsidiary’s assets were classified as assets held for sale in the IFRS financial statements on December 31, 2018. As an IFRS adjustment to goodwill, an amount of EUR 994 thousand was reclassified from goodwill to assets held for sale in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 877 thousand on September 30, 2019. In the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019 the IFRS adjustment of EUR 877 thousand related to the gain on sale decreases other operating income.
     
  10. Changes of non-controlling interests without change in control include an adjustment, in which the amount of goodwill recognized in connection with the redemption of the non-controlling interests is adjusted as a reduction in the Eezy’s equity in the IFRS financial statements.

    Funds administrated by an equity investor Sentica acquired 100% of the shares of Varamiespalvelu-Group Oy on October 31, 2017 by using Eezy Oyj (prev. Forshire TopCo Oy), Forshire MidCo Oy and Forshire BidCo Oy. As part of the arrangement, Forshire MidCo Oy issued shares to the previous owners and management of the Varamiespalvelu-Group Oy. In 2018 share conversion, new shares of Eezy were issued to the non-controlling interests of Forshire MidCo Oy.

    In the accounting period of 2018 Eezy has also redeemed the non-controlling interests’ shares of Sijaishaltija Oy in two batches.

    The IFRS adjustment comprises the difference between the consideration paid to the non-controlling interests and the amount of non-controlling interests recognized in the balance sheet. The adjustment included EUR 10,470 thousand from the share conversion with the owners of Forshire MidCo Oy and EUR 15 thousand from the redemption of the non-controlling interests of Sijaishaltija Oy during 2018. The adjustment decreased the goodwill by EUR 10,485 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and on September 30, 2019.

Eezy recognized at fair value the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the business combinations. In addition to the above-mentioned recognition of intangible assets and related deferred tax liabilities, Eezy recognized the following IFRS adjustments in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018. As non-current other liabilities EUR 114 thousand was recognized in connection with the acquisition of Henkilöstötalo Voima. As trade payables and other liabilities EUR 71 thousand was recognized in connection with the acquisitions of Henkilöstötalo Voima and Enjoy. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 Eezy recognized the following adjustments. EUR 209 thousand was recognized as a fair value adjustment to share investments in connection with the acquisition of Smile. Non-current receivables were decreased by EUR 456 thousand in accordance with the expected credit loss model in connection with the acquisition of Smile. Also, current trade receivables and other receivables were deducted by EUR 773 thousand in accordance with the expected credit loss model in connection with the acquisition of Corporate Spirit and Smile. As non-current other liabilities EUR 114 thousand was recognized related to the portion of the contingent consideration attributable to the sellers employed by the company in connection with the acquisition of Henkilöstötalo Voima. EUR 428 thousand was recognized to trade payables and other liabilities related to the acquisitions of Henkilöstötalo Voima, Corporate Spirit and Smile.

As an IFRS adjustment the portion of the contingent consideration attributable to the sellers employed by the company was recognized as personnel expenses in the income statement. The impact of the adjustment was EUR 12 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 104 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

3) Revenue recognition

Eezy adjusted the revenue recognition of self-employment services by eliminating the amounts invoiced that are paid as salary to the customer and as social security expenses to, among others, tax authority and other authorities. Also, the expenses were adjusted related to the expenses of self-employment services. Eezy recognizes as revenue in its IFRS financial statements only the amount it expects to be entitled in exchange for services delivered to the customer.

The revenue recognition adjustment reduced the amount of both trade and other receivables and trade payables and other liabilities by EUR 1,959 thousand in the balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 2,506 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 3,013 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. In the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 the adjustment decreased the revenue by EUR 43,194 thousand, materials and services by EUR 682 thousand as well as personnel expenses by EUR 43,160 thousand, while the other operating expenses increased by EUR 648 thousand. In the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019 the adjustment decreased the revenue by EUR 34,093 thousand, materials and services by EUR 390 thousand as well as personnel expenses by EUR 34,990 thousand. Other operating expenses increased by EUR 1,287 thousand.

4) Leases

Eezy has recognized the expenses related to the lease contracts in its FAS financial statements during the lease term and the relating liabilities are presented as off-balance-sheet items. In its IFRS financial statements Eezy recognizes a right-of-use asset and a lease liability in accordance with IFRS 16 for lease contracts other than short-term leases or leases for which the underlying asset is of low value. The depreciation from right-of-use assets and the interest expenses from the lease liabilities are recognized as expenses in the income statement.

Eezy recognized an IFRS adjustment of EUR 1,537 thousand as right-of-use assets and the related long-term lease liability amounting to EUR 965 thousand as non-current borrowings and the related short-term lease liability amounting to EUR 572 thousand as current borrowings in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018. Eezy recognized an IFRS adjustment of EUR 2,625 thousand as right-of-use assets and the related non-current lease liability amounting to EUR 1,604 thousand as non-current borrowings and the related short-term lease liability amounting to EUR 1,046 thousand as current borrowings in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018. In the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 Eezy recognized an IFRS adjustment of EUR 5,007 thousand to right-of-use assets and the related long-term lease liability amounting to EUR 3,512 thousand as non-current borrowings and the related short-term lease liability amounting to EUR 1,532 thousand as current borrowings.

In the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 as an IFRS adjustment the depreciation expense was increased by EUR 898 thousand, other operating expenses were decreased by EUR 918 thousand and financial expense was increased by EUR 45 thousand. In the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019, due to the IFRS adjustment depreciation expenses increased by EUR 1,035 thousand, other operating expenses decreased by EUR 1,066 thousand and financial expense increased by EUR 43 thousand.

5) Other adjustments

5.a) The recognition of the listing expenses is adjusted in accordance with IFRS. Eezy had recorded in its FAS financial statements the expenses related to the listing of its shares to the First North marketplace of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 2018 as financial expenses in accordance with FAS. According to IFRS the expenses from issuance of new shares are deducted directly from the equity and netted with the share issue proceedings, and the listing expenses related to the existing shares are recognized as expenses. As an IFRS adjustment the financial expense was decreased by EUR 2,233 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018. In the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and on September 30, 2019 the impact of listing expenses amounting to EUR 1,787 thousand was adjusted from the retained earnings to deduct the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

5.b) As an IFRS adjustment, the borrowings are recorded by using the effective interest rate method. In the FAS financial statements Eezy had recognized the borrowings with the nominal amount, and the transaction costs related to the borrowings were recorded directly as an expense in the income statement. In the IFRS financial statements, the borrowings are recognized in the balance sheet by using the effective interest rate method, which means that the nominal borrowing amounts are netted with the transaction costs. Transaction costs are recognized as an expense in the income statement with the effective interest rate method based on the passage of time and the corresponding entry is recorded in liabilities. As an IFRS adjustment the non-current borrowings have been reduced by EUR 1,036 thousand in the balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 431 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 419 thousand in balance sheet on September 30, 2019. Due to the IFRS adjustment the financial expenses increased by EUR 604 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 12 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

5.c) In accordance with the IFRS, Eezy has begun to apply the expected credit loss model, which results in recognition of credit losses earlier than they would under FAS. Due to this IFRS adjustment trade receivables and other receivables were decreased by EUR 67 thousand in the balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 71 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 38 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. EUR 3 thousand was recognized as an increase to the other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 41 thousand to decrease the other operating expenses in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

5.d) In its IFRS financial statements Eezy measures the share investments at fair value through other comprehensive income. As an IFRS adjustment EUR 6 thousand was recognized in share investments in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 5 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 40 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. EUR -1 thousand change in fair value (net of tax) was recognized in other comprehensive income for January 1–December 31, 2018 as items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss. EUR 27 thousand change in fair value (net of tax) was recognized in other comprehensive income for January 1–September 30, 2019 as items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss.

5.e) Eezy recognizes interest rate derivatives at fair value through profit or loss in its IFRS financial statements. As an IFRS adjustment EUR 58 thousand was recognized as non-current other liabilities in the opening balance sheet January 1, 2018, EUR 75 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 77 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019. This IFRS adjustment increased the financial expense by EUR 18 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR 1 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019.

5.f) Other comprehensive income items are not presented in the FAS financial statements. In the IFRS financial statements change in exchange differences on translating foreign operations is presented in the other comprehensive income in items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss. As an IFRS adjustment EUR -7 thousand is presented in items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss in the other comprehensive income for January 1–December 31, 2018 and EUR -8 thousand income for January 1–September 30, 2019.

6) Assets classified as held for sale

Alina Hoivatiimi Oy and its subsidiary’s assets are classified as assets held for sale in the IFRS financial statements on December 31, 2018. As an IFRS adjustment, the reclassification of EUR 5 thousand from intangible assets, EUR 994 thousand from goodwill, EUR 2 thousand from property, plant and equipment and EUR 263 thousand from trade receivables and other receivables, as well as the recognition of EUR 73 thousand from the IFRS adjustment relating to the lease contracts, EUR 1,338 thousand in total, are presented as assets classified as held for sale. EUR 228 thousand was reclassified from trade payables and other liabilities and EUR 74 thousand was recognized from the IFRS adjustment relating to the lease contracts to be presented as liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale, EUR 302 thousand in total.

7) Deferred tax assets, deferred tax liabilities and Current income tax receivables

Eezy has recognized the tax impacts arising from the IFRS adjustments presented above in its income statement and balance sheet prepared in accordance with IFRS. The tax impacts have been recognized with the substantially enacted Finnish corporate tax rate of 20.0% to the extent that the tax impact is to be accounted for. As an IFRS adjustment to deferred tax assets EUR 25 thousand was recognized in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 34 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 314 thousand in the balance sheet September 30, 2019. As an IFRS adjustment to deferred tax liabilities EUR 207 thousand was recognized in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2018, EUR 461 thousand in the balance sheet on December 31, 2018 and EUR 6,240 thousand in the balance sheet September 30, 2019. The deferred tax liabilities recognized related materially to the fair values of intangible assets recognized in connection with the business combinations. The tax impact arising from the IFRS adjustments was recognized as income taxes in the income statement, and it increased the income taxes by EUR 329 thousand in the income statement for January 1–December 31, 2018 and decreased the income taxes by EUR 83 thousand in the income statement for January 1–September 30, 2019. The current income tax receivables were adjusted with EUR 470 thousand in the balance sheet on September 30, 2019 in connection with the acquisition of Smile.


Summary of the IFRS adoption impacts to the consolidated equity and result for the period

The following tables present the impacts of the IFRS adoption to the equity and result of the Eezy Group for the periods presented below.

Equity reconciliation 2019    
     
EUR thousandNote30 Sep 201930 Jun 201931 Mar 2019
Equity FAS  102,546 54,636 54,905
IFRS adjustments:    
Business combinations and goodwill2 8,094 8,204 5,846
Changes of non-controlling interests without change in control2-10,485-10,485-10,080
Leases4-30-25-23
Other adjustments2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e 282 233 258
Adjustments total -2,139-2,073-4,000
Equity IFRS  100,407  52,563  50,905
     
Equity attributable to:    
Owners of the parent company  99,433 52,563 50,905
Non-controlling interests  974  -   - 


Reconciliation of the profit (loss) for the period 2019    
EUR thousandNote1 Jan -30 Sep 20191 Jul - 30 Sep 20191 Jan - 30 Jun 20191 Apr - 30 Jun 20191 Jan -31 Mar 2019
Profit (loss) for the period FAS  171 86 86-266 352
IFRS adjustments:      
Non-controlling interests  54 54  -  - 
Business combinations and goodwill2 3,017 186 2,831 1,954 877
Leases4-11-6-5-2-3
Other adjustments1c, 2, 3, 4, 5b,
5c, 5d, 5e,7		 22 22-0-24 24
Adjustments total  3,082 256 2,826 1,927 898
Profit (loss) for the period IFRS  3,253  342  2,912  1,661  1,251
       
Profit attributable to:      
Owners of the parent company  3,200 288 2,912 1,661 1,251
Non-controlling interests 5454


Equity reconciliation 2018    
     
EUR thousandNote31 Dec 201830 Sep 20181 Jan 2018
Equity FAS  55,743 55,346 5,208
IFRS adjustments:    
Business combinations and goodwill2 5,348 4,016-951
  Changes of non-controlling interests without change in control2-10,485-10,479  - 
Leases4-20-15  - 
Other adjustments2, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e, 5d 232 267 733
Adjustments total -4,926-6,211-217
Equity IFRS  50,818  49,134  4,991
     
Equity attributable to:    
Owners of the parent company  50,818 49,090-585
Non-controlling interests   -  45 5,576


Reconciliation of the profit (loss) for the period 2018   
EUR thousandNote1 Jan – 31 Dec 20181 Oct – 31 Dec 20181 Jan – 30 Sep 2018
Profit (loss) for the period FAS -2,975 452-3,427
IFRS adjustments:    
  Non-controlling interests   - -22 22
Business combinations and goodwill2 6,299 1,332 4,967
Leases4-20-6-15
Other adjustments  1c, 2, 3, 4, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5e, 7 1,286-34 1,320
Adjustments total  7,565 1,270 6,294
Profit (loss) for the period IFRS  4,590  1,723  2,867
     
Profit attributable to:    
Owners of the parent company  4,016 1,723 2,293
Non-controlling interests  574 - 574

 

Key figures, formulas of key figures and reconciliations

Eezy presents selected key figures which relate to the profitability of the company. All these key figures are not measures defined in the IFRS and they are thus considered as alternative performance measures. Eezy applies the ESMA (European Securities and Market Authority) guidelines for reporting of alternative performance measures.

Eezy presents EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, operating profit and adjusted operating profit as alternative performance measures as supplemental information to the figures presented in accordance with IFRS. The management of Eezy uses these figures to monitor the profitability of the company. Adjusted key figures increase comparability between the periods by reflecting the underlying business performance.

Alternative performance measures should not be viewed in isolation and they are not substitutes to the key figures presented in the audited financial statements. The companies do not calculate alternative performance measures in a uniform way, and thus the alternative performance measures presented by Eezy may not be comparable with the similarly named key figures presented by other companies.

Key figureDefinition
EBITDAOperating profit + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
EBITDA margin %EBITDA / revenue
Operating profitProfit before income taxes, financial income and financial expenses
Operating profit margin %Operating profit / revenue
Adjusted EBITDAEBITDA + items affecting comparability
Adjusted EBITDA margin %Adjusted EBITDA / revenue
Adjusted operating profitOperating profit + items affecting comparability
Adjusted operating profit margin %Adjusted operating profit / revenue
Items affecting comparabilityMaterial items outside the scope of ordinary operations relating to, among others, business combinations, closing of business operations, structural reorganization and significant redundancy costs
  




EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA     
EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified1 Jan – 30 Sep 20191 Jul – 30 Sep 20191 Jan – 30 Jun 20191 Apr – 30 Jun 20191 Jan – 31 Mar 2019
Operating profit5,7321,3144,4172,3252,092
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses2,6711,1741,497785712
EBITDA8,4022,4885,9143,1102,804
Items affecting comparability     
Costs related to business combinations2,8062,409396152245
Restructuring costs589200389281107
Profit from sale of business-326--326--326
Other costs10435703535
Adjusted EBITDA11,5755,1336,4433,5782,865


EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified  1 Jan – 31 Dec 20181 Oct – 31 Dec 20181 Jan – 30 Sep 2018
Operating profit  8,1541,7296,425
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses  1,9165721,344
EBITDA  10,0702,3017,769
Items affecting comparability     
Costs related to business combinations  58549491
Restructuring costs  480-62542
Other costs  1212-
Adjusted EBITDA  11,1472,7458,402


Adjusted operating profit     
EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified1 Jan – 30 Sep 20191 Jul – 30 Sep 20191 Jan – 30 Jun 20191 Apr – 30 Jun 20191 Jan – 31 Mar 2019
Operating profit5,7321,3144,4172,3252,092
Items affecting comparability     
Costs related to business combinations2,8062,409396152245
Restructuring costs589200389281107
Profit from sale of business-326--326--326
Other costs10435703535
Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)8,9053,9594,9462,7932,153


EUR thousand, unless otherwise specified  1 Jan – 31 Dec 20181 Oct – 31 Dec 20181 Jan – 30 Sep 2018
Operating profit  8,1541,7296,425
Items affecting comparability     
Costs related to business combinations  58549491
Restructuring costs  480-62542
Other costs  1212-
Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)  9,2312,1737,058



