EEZY PLC -- INSIDER INFORMATION -- 13 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 13:01

Eezy Plc investigates transfer to the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki as part of the Company’s growth and development

Eezy Plc’s (”Eezy” or ”Company”) Board of Directors has decided to initiate investigation on the possibility of transferring to the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (”Nasdaq Helsinki”) during the first half of 2020 as part of the Company’s growth and strategic development. As the Company has announced today, Eezy will adopt IFRS reporting standards and publish its first IFRS compliant consolidated financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2019. Eezy has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch as its financial advisor in assessing the Company’s possible transfer to Nasdaq Helsinki main list. Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as the Company’s legal advisor.

”After listing on the First North marketplace in 2018 we have successfully executed on our growth strategy and last year VMP and Smile merged to become Eezy, the front-runner of the HR services industry. Last autumn we announced our new strategy, according to which our vision is to be the most significant actor in Finnish employment and working life, together with our employees and clients. The possible transfer to the main list is a natural step in the Company’s growth and development”, commented Sami Asikainen, Eezy CEO.





