Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PharmSource - Gene Therapy Market Opportunity for CMOs - 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will explore whether the bio/pharma industry is adequately prepared for future gene therapy developments and whether CDMOs are making appropriate investments in the capacity and technology to support the coming opportunity.
This report will explore whether the bio/pharma industry is adequately prepared for future gene therapy developments and whether CDMOs are making appropriate investments in the capacity and technology to support the coming opportunity.
Scope
- This 47-page report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 28 tables and figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.
- This report is required reading for:
- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the gene therapy marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.
- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies involved in the development of gene therapies or gene therapy technologies.
- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.
Reasons to buy
- What are the characteristics of the gene therapy pipeline?
- What volumes of viral vector will be required by 2024 for clinical and commercial gene therapy manufacturing, and how many bioreactors will be needed?
- How many gene therapies from the current clinical pipeline are predicted to be approved?
- What gene therapies have been approved by the FDA and EMA to date?
- What is the geographic reach of gene therapy contract manufacturing organizations and what methods of transfection do they use?
- What are the steps in the in vivo and ex vivo gene therapy supply chains?
- What is the contract manufacturing organization opportunity for gene therapies?
- What are the top therapy areas and indications for gene therapy clinical trials, 2013-2019?
- How can the gene therapy manufacturing process be made more efficient?
- What investments have contract manufacturing organizations and bio/pharmaceutical companies made in gene therapy manufacturing facilities and technologies?
Key Topics Covered
- Commercial Gene Therapy Experience
- Gene Therapy Pipeline
- The Viral Vector Shortage
- Approvals Outlook
- Gene Therapy Supply Chain
- Demand Models
- What It Means
- Notes on Methodology
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc
- Amicus Therapeutics Inc
- BioNTech SE
- BioReliance Corp
- Biovian Oy
- Cobra Biologics Ltd
- Delphi Genetics SA
- GE Healthcare
- Genscript Biotech Corp
- Genzyme Corp
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Helixmith Co Ltd
- MassBiologics
- MeiraGTx
- Merck & Co Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Meridian Life Science Inc
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
- Oxford Genetics Ltd
- Paragon Bioservices Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Polyplus
- RegenxBio Inc
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
- Sanofi
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
- WuXi Biologics Co Ltd
- Yposkesi SAS
- Zelluna Immunotherapy
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73skek
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900