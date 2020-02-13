Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PharmSource - Gene Therapy Market Opportunity for CMOs - 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will explore whether the bio/pharma industry is adequately prepared for future gene therapy developments and whether CDMOs are making appropriate investments in the capacity and technology to support the coming opportunity.



Scope

This report is required reading for: CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the gene therapy marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions. Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management. Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies involved in the development of gene therapies or gene therapy technologies. Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to buy

What are the characteristics of the gene therapy pipeline?

What volumes of viral vector will be required by 2024 for clinical and commercial gene therapy manufacturing, and how many bioreactors will be needed?

How many gene therapies from the current clinical pipeline are predicted to be approved?

What gene therapies have been approved by the FDA and EMA to date?

What is the geographic reach of gene therapy contract manufacturing organizations and what methods of transfection do they use?

What are the steps in the in vivo and ex vivo gene therapy supply chains?

What is the contract manufacturing organization opportunity for gene therapies?

What are the top therapy areas and indications for gene therapy clinical trials, 2013-2019?

How can the gene therapy manufacturing process be made more efficient?

What investments have contract manufacturing organizations and bio/pharmaceutical companies made in gene therapy manufacturing facilities and technologies?

Key Topics Covered

Commercial Gene Therapy Experience

Gene Therapy Pipeline

The Viral Vector Shortage

Approvals Outlook

Gene Therapy Supply Chain

Demand Models

What It Means

Notes on Methodology

Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Abeona Therapeutics Inc

Amicus Therapeutics Inc

BioNTech SE

BioReliance Corp

Biovian Oy

Cobra Biologics Ltd

Delphi Genetics SA

GE Healthcare

Genscript Biotech Corp

Genzyme Corp

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Helixmith Co Ltd

MassBiologics

MeiraGTx

Merck & Co Inc

Merck KGaA

Meridian Life Science Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

Oxford Genetics Ltd

Paragon Bioservices Inc

Pfizer Inc

Polyplus

RegenxBio Inc

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

WuXi Biologics Co Ltd

Yposkesi SAS

Zelluna Immunotherapy

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc

