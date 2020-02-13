Innofactor Plc Insider Information February 13, 2020, at 13:30 Finnish time







The Legal Register Centre has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider of the further development stage of the HAIPA project, which is the ERP and document management system for administrative courts and special courts. The goal of the HAIPA project is to renew the work methods of the administrative courts and enable electronic collaboration with other authorities, private law organizations, and citizens. The system is based on the Innofactor Dynasty product family, which was used also in the first stage of the HAIPA project.

The procurement consists of the specialist work related to the project, including, for example, solutions for definition, planning, implementation, integration, archiving and statistics, as well as implementation in the different agencies in cooperation with the customer. The procurement can also include maintenance services related to the system. The contract period is estimated to start in March 2020 and it will last until the end of 2020. Additionally, the customer reserves the right to two options for 2021 and 2022, which will be agreed on separately. The estimated total value (excluding VAT) stated by the customer in the procurement decision is EUR 2,157,000.

The Legal Register Centre is an agency in the administrative sector of the Ministry of Justice whose function is to act as the controller for information systems and registers in the administration sector of the Ministry of Justice as well as to convey information reported by authorities in the administration sector to other authorities. The Legal Register Centre is responsible for enforcement tasks relating to fines, forfeitures, payments and claims, and has the right to be heard on behalf of the State in these duties. The Legal Register Centre is responsible for maintaining registers used for research purposes under the mandate of a unit in the administrative sector of the Ministry of Justice as well as for duties related thereto. It is also responsible for maintaining and developing information systems in the administrative sector of the Ministry of Justice in cooperation with agencies in the administrative sector as agreed in service agreements. The Legal Register Centre provides the necessary services itself or procures them from other service providers.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.





Espoo, February 13, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO





Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com



Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2014–2018, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately over 14%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization



