Fourth quarter consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth of 2.5 and 7.9 per cent; Annual consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth of 3.2 and 8.4 per cent, achieving original revenue and EBITDA targets for 2019
Strong fourth quarter customer growth of 176,000 net additions, reflecting broadband network leadership and customer service excellence
Consistent wireless net additions of 130,000, including 70,000 high-quality mobile phone additions and 60,000 mobile connected device additions; Industry-best postpaid churn below 1 per cent for sixth consecutive year
Industry-leading wireline customer additions of 46,000 including 28,000 Internet, 15,000 TV and 15,000 Security net new clients, and stable residential voice losses of 12,000
Leading customer growth of 713,000 net additions in 2019, up 21 per cent over 2018
Targeting leading 2020 consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth of up to 8 and 7 per cent; free cash flow targeted to increase to up to $1.7 billion
TELUS announces two-for-one share split to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020, building on our leading shareholder-friendly initiatives
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation today released its unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the quarter, consolidated operating revenue of $3.9 billion increased by 2.5 per cent over the same period a year ago, driven by growth in wireless network revenue and wireline data services revenue. Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 10.8 per cent to $1.4 billion and when excluding restructuring and other costs and non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures, Adjusted EBITDA was up 7.9 per cent. This growth reflects higher wireless network revenue driven by a growing subscriber base, growth in wireline data service margins, a higher EBITDA contribution from our CCBS and health businesses, and the effects of implementing IFRS 16. This was partly offset by continued declines in wireline legacy voice and legacy data services, a decline in contribution from our legacy business services as well as lower gains on sales of assets. Applying a retrospective IFRS 16 simulation to fiscal 2018 results, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA growth was approximately 3.0 per cent, or 5.2 per cent excluding an atypical decline in wholesale roaming revenue and gains on sales of assets in the same period a year ago.
For the quarter, net income of $379 million increased by 3.0 per cent over the same period last year and Basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 increased by 1.7 per cent driven by EBITDA growth, partly offset by higher depreciation and amortization due to growth in our asset base, including from investments in our broadband technologies and business acquisitions, and increased financing costs. When excluding the effects of restructuring and other costs, income tax-related adjustments, and non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures, adjusted net income of $400 million decreased by 2.2 per cent compared to the prior year, while adjusted basic EPS of $0.67 was down 2.9 per cent.
“In 2019, TELUS continued its track record of delivering strong and consistent financial and operating results in both wireless and wireline, a trend the TELUS team has demonstrated over the long-term,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Both 2019 and the fourth quarter were characterized by profitable growth, with a thoughtful balance between continuing to meaningfully grow our customer base and enhancing profitability. The fourth quarter concluded another year of robust customer growth where we added a leading 713,000 net customer additions, while achieving our annual revenue and EBITDA growth targets for the ninth consecutive year. This continued performance is achieved thanks to the unwavering dedication of the TELUS team to execute on our longstanding growth strategy, despite an intensely competitive environment. Moreover, our team’s commitment to providing an industry-best customer experience enabled TELUS to continue our leadership in customer loyalty, and achieve our sixth consecutive year of industry-leading postpaid wireless churn below one per cent.”
Mr. Entwistle added, “Our success is also underpinned by the significant, continued investments we are making in our leading network. In 2019, TELUS earned the top spot in all five major wireless network reporting, including accolades from Opensignal, J.D. Power, PCMag, Ookla and Tutela. These recognitions reinforce the superiority of our networks and the value of our ongoing capital investments in broadband technologies. Our 2019 awards build on our outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence, having earned the top spot in four out of five of the major mobile network reporting for the third consecutive year in a row or more, which represents a key differentiator for our organization. Notably, these awards are based on our national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.”
“Similarly, on the wireline side, in 2019 TELUS PureFibre earned the distinction of providing Canada’s #1 Netflix streaming experience and being the country’s best Wi-Fi provider, complementing our third party wireless network accolades,” Mr. Entwistle continued. “More recently, TELUS was recognized as Canada’s Best Gaming Internet Service Provider for major ISPs in 2020 by PCMag. This is a testament to our leading fibre investments, and the dedication and spirited teamwork of the TELUS team in putting our customers first in everything we do.”
Mr. Entwistle further commented, “Through the success of our broadband technology investments, in combination with our culture of putting our customers first, we have demonstrated our ability to consistently drive profitable growth over the long-term. Our proven strategy gives us the confidence in again delivering on the annual targets for 2020 that we have announced today, including revenue and EBITDA growth of up to 8 and 7 per cent respectively, alongside a meaningful expansion in free cash flow to up to $1.7 billion. Without question, it is the unparalleled execution by our talented team that enables our shareholder-friendly initiatives, notably our multi-year dividend growth program, which is now in its tenth year. In 2019, we returned more than $1.3 billion to shareholders, building on the close to $18 billion we have returned to shareholders since 2004, representing over $29 per share. Consistent with the approximate 7 per cent dividend growth achieved in each of the last three years, and following six consecutive prior years of circa 10 per cent annual dividend growth, we continue to target an additional seven to 10 per cent annual increase in 2020 through 2022. Further amplifying the success of our leading track record of shareholder-friendly initiatives, we are pleased to announce a two-for-one share split effective March 17, 2020, our second share split since 2013. Notably, it will enhance our trading liquidity, doubling our shares outstanding to approximately 1.2 billion, and improve the affordability of our shares for smaller retail investors.”
“Importantly, Canadians want to do business with an organisation that shares their values and puts them first,” continued Mr. Entwistle. “The positive outcomes generated by our focus on answering key societal issues enabled us to create value for all our stakeholders in 2019, including volunteering 1.1 million hours, or 152,000 days, in our communities throughout the year. Moreover, by year-end 2019, we supported tens of thousands of Canadians through our Connecting for Good initiatives, providing 39,000 Canadians from low-income families access to low-cost, subsidized, high-speed internet through TELUS Internet for Good; 3,900 youth aging out of foster care with access to a free smartphone and free data plan through TELUS Mobility for Good; and 22,000 Canadians living on the streets with access to mobile healthcare with TELUS Health for Good. Furthermore, in its inaugural year, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, together with our TELUS Community Boards, contributed $8 million to create a brighter future for vulnerable young people in Canada. As a result of our TELUS family’s commitment to giving back, we met all six of our annual social impact targets, and we look forward to setting and meeting our next round of ambitious giving targets in 2020.”
Doug French, TELUS’ Executive Vice-president and Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our results for the fourth quarter reflect our consistent approach to executing in the market, focusing on profitable customer growth as evidenced by our pre-IFRS 15 wireless EBITDA growth rate of 7.8 per cent for the quarter and 6.9 per cent for the full year. Importantly, these strong results are being achieved despite the highly competitive fourth quarter, an atypical decline in wholesale roaming revenue, as well as lapping of gains on sales of assets in the same period a year ago. Notably, excluding the atypical decline in wholesale roaming revenue in the quarter, ARPU, ABPU and network revenue continued to show consistent trends experienced throughout 2019. More specifically, ARPU would have declined by 1.2 per cent while ABPU and network revenue would have increased by 0.3 per cent and 2.0 per cent, respectively, driven by the strong underlying economics of our new service offerings including Peace of Mind, Easy Payment and Family Discounts. Our focused strategy supported our efforts on achieving the revenue and profitability financial targets we originally set out for 2019 one year ago, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 3.2 and 8.4 per cent. Clearly, our disciplined approach and rigorous execution on our customer friendly plans are driving economically accretive customer growth which will support future profitability and cash flow generation.”
Mr. French added, “For 2020, we expect to deliver another strong year of financial and operational results, fueled by our commitment to remain focused on driving profitable customer growth and ongoing focus on cost efficiency and effectiveness. As planned, we expect strong free cash flow growth in the year ahead, nearly doubling to up to $1.7 billion, driven by robust EBITDA growth, lower cash taxes and strategically focused capital expenditures, before spectrum, of $2.75 billion. Importantly, our cash dividend as a percentage of prospective free cash flow before spectrum is expected to improve significantly and fall within our free cash flow payout ratio of 60 to 75 per cent.”
“As we look forward to 2020 and beyond, we are excited about the future opportunities across our unique and growing asset base, and the cash flow generation those businesses will drive. Our generational and superior fibre build is increasingly nearing completion, enabling our dedicated team to deliver leading services that we can leverage to own the home and offer forward thinking business solutions. These investments are also preparing our evolution to 5G where an expansive and deep fibre footprint will continue to position TELUS’ broadband network among the best globally. Overall, our outlook for profitable growth will support our strong balance sheet position while we look to continue making the right strategic investments to advance our growth strategy.”
In wireless, network revenue increased by 1.5 per cent reflecting 5.5 per cent growth in our subscriber base over the past 12 months, partly offset by a 1.7 per cent decline to mobile phone ARPU due to the impact of declining chargeable usage, competitive pressures on base rate plans, and an atypical decline in wholesale roaming revenue. Excluding the impact of the atypical decline in wholesale roaming revenue, network revenue increased by 2.0 per cent, mobile phone ARPU declined by 1.2 per cent and mobile phone ABPU increased by 0.3 per cent. External wireless operating revenue decreased 0.5 per cent as the previously discussed network revenue growth was offset by a 4.0 per cent decrease in equipment and other service revenues, in addition to lower gains on sales of assets. Excluding the impact of both the atypical decline in wholesale roaming revenue and gains on sales of assets in the same period a year ago, external operating revenue increased by 0.2 per cent.
In wireline, external operating revenue increased by 6.6 per cent due to data services revenue growth of 10.8 per cent. Data services revenue growth was driven by a combination of higher revenues from our diverse portfolio of solutions including customer care and business services (CCBS), internet and third wave data service, home and business smart technology (including security), health, and TV. This data services revenue growth was offset by continued declines to to wireline legacy voice and legacy data revenues, as well as lower gains on sales of assets. Excluding the gains on sales of assets in the same period a year ago, external operating revenue increased by 7.6 per cent.
In the quarter, we added 188,000 new wireless, internet, TV and security customers, down 10,000 over the same quarter a year ago. The net additions included 70,000 mobile phones, 60,000 mobile connected devices, as well as 28,000 internet, 15,000 TV and 15,000 security customers. Our total wireless subscriber base of more than 10 million is up 5.5 per cent over the last twelve months, reflecting a 3.2 per cent increase in our mobile phones subscriber base to over 8.7 million and a 22 per cent increase to our mobile connected devices subscriber base to nearly 1.5 million. Additionally, our internet connections are up 6.6 per cent over the last twelve months, approaching 2 million customers, our TV subscriber base of 1.2 million is higher by 6.1 per cent and our security customer base, including ADT Canada, stands at 608,000.
Consolidated capital expenditures of $742 million increased by 4.4 per cent over the same period a year ago primarily due to increased investments in our network and support IT infrastructure to improve its reliability and capability, in addition to increased 5G investments, as well as business acquisition-related expenditures. At the end of the quarter, our TELUS PureFibre network covered approximately 2.22 million premises, or 70 per cent of our high-speed broadband footprint. This is an increase of approximately 330,000 fibre premises over the last twelve months.
Free cash flow of $135 million increased by 2.3 per cent over the same period a year ago, largely from EBITDA growth, partially offset by higher interest paid, higher cash income taxes paid, and increased capital expenditures. The higher interest paid was due to an increase in our average long-term debt balances outstanding, partly offset by a decrease in the effective interest rate. Free cash flow before income taxes increased by 22 per cent to $209 million.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|C$ millions,
except per share amounts
|Fourth quarters ended
December 31(1)
|Per cent
change
|(unaudited)
|2019
|2018
|Operating revenues
|3,858
|3,764
|2.5
|Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
|2,490
|2,529
|(1.5
|)
|EBITDA(2)
|1,368
|1,235
|10.8
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)
|1,413
|1,310
|7.9
|Net income
|379
|368
|3.0
|Adjusted net income(2)
|400
|409
|(2.2
|)
|Net income attributable to common shares
|368
|357
|3.1
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|0.60
|1.7
|Adjusted basic EPS(2)
|0.67
|0.69
|(2.9
|)
|Capital expenditures(4)
|742
|711
|4.4
|Free cash flow before income taxes(2)
|209
|172
|21.5
|Free cash flow(2)
|135
|132
|2.3
|Total subscriber connections(5)(6) (thousands)
|15,166
|13,947
|8.7
|(1)
|Our results for 2019 reflect the application of IFRS 16, Leases. Our results for periods prior to fiscal 2019 have not been retrospectively adjusted.
|(2)
|EBITDA, Adjusted net income, adjusted basic EPS and Free cash flow are non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS-IASB. For further definitions and explanations of these measures, see ‘Non-GAAP and other financial measures’ in this news release.
|(3)
|Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018 excludes restructuring and other costs of $40 million and $75 million respectively and non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures of $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
|(4)
|Capital expenditures include assets purchased, excluding right-of-use lease assets, but not yet paid for, and consequently differ from Cash payments for capital assets, excluding spectrum licences, as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Refer to Note 31 in our 2019 annual consolidated financial statements for further information.
|(5)
|The sum of active mobile phone subscribers, mobile connected device subscribers, internet access subscribers, residential voice subscribers, TV subscribers and security subscribers, measured at the end of the respective periods based on information in billing and other source systems. During the first quarter of 2019, we adjusted cumulative internet subscriber connections to add approximately 16,000 subscribers from acquisitions undertaken during the quarter. Effective for the third quarter of 2019, with retrospective application to the launch of TELUS-branded security services at the beginning of the third quarter of 2018, we have added security subscriber connections to our total subscriber connections. December 31, 2019 security subscriber connections have been increased to include approximately 490,000 subscribers related to our acquisition of ADT Canada (acquired on November 5, 2019).
|(6)
|Effective for the first quarter of 2019, with retrospective application, we have revised our definition of a wireless subscriber and now report mobile phones and mobile connected devices as separate subscriber bases. As a result of the change, total subscribers and associated operating statistics (gross additions, net additions, churn, ABPU and ARPU) were adjusted to reflect (i) the movement of certain subscribers from the mobile phones subscriber base to the newly created mobile connected devices subscriber base, and (ii) the inclusion of previously undisclosed IoT and mobile health subscribers in our mobile connected devices subscriber base. For additional information on our subscriber definitions, see Section 11.2 Operating indicators in our 2019 Management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A).
Fourth Quarter 2019 Operating Highlights
TELUS wireless
TELUS wireline
TELUS sets 2020 consolidated financial targets
TELUS’ consolidated financial targets for 2020 reflect continued growth in data services across wireless and wireline, supported by our strategic investments in advanced broadband technologies, recently closed acquisitions, including ADT Canada and Competence Call Center, a team member culture of delivering customer service excellence, and ongoing focus on operational effectiveness. TELUS’ 2020 financial targets are supportive of the Company’s multi-year dividend growth program first announced in May 2011, under which TELUS has since delivered 18 dividend increases.
In 2020, TELUS plans to continue generating positive subscriber growth in its key growth segments, including wireless, internet, TV, as well as home automation and security. Increasing customer demand for reliable access and fast data services is expected to support continued customer growth. TELUS Health and TELUS International are also expected to continue contributing to TELUS’ growth profile.
|2019 results
($ millions)
|2020 targets
($ millions)
|Revenues
|14,658
|6 to 8 per cent
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|5,693
|5 to 7 per cent
|Free cash flow(2)
|932
|1,400 to 1,700
|Capital expenditures(3)
|2,906
|Approximately 2,750
|(1)
|Adjusted EBITDA for all periods excludes the following: restructuring and other costs, and net gains and equity income or net losses and equity losses related to real estate joint venture developments. In 2020, total restructuring and others costs are expected to be approximately $150 million, as compared to $134 million in 2019.
|(2)
|Before dividends paid.
|(3)
|Excludes expenditures for spectrum licences.
The preceding disclosure respecting TELUS’ 2020 financial targets is forward-looking information and is fully qualified by the ‘Caution regarding forward-looking statements’ in the 2019 annual Management’s discussion and analysis filed on the date hereof on SEDAR, especially Section 10 entitled ‘Risks and Risk Management’ thereof which is hereby incorporated by reference, and is based on management’s expectations and assumptions as set out in Section 9.3 entitled ‘TELUS assumptions for 2020’ in the 2019 annual Management’s discussion and analysis.
TELUS announces two-for-one share-split
TELUS announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a two-for-one share split of the Company's outstanding common shares. On March 17, 2020, TELUS shareholders will receive one additional common share for each common share owned on the record date of March 13, 2020, subject to completion and approval of regulatory filings with the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Due bill trading will occur on the TSX and NYSE in connection with the share split. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporation action, such as the share split. In this instance, anyone purchasing common shares during the period commencing at the opening of business one trading day prior to the record date (i.e., March 12, 2020) and ending on the payment date (i.e., March 17, 2020), inclusive (the “due bill period”), will receive a right to receive additional common shares issuable as a result of the share split. Any trades that are executed on the TSX or NYSE during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the share split. The common shares will commence trading on a post-split basis on March 18, 2020, as of which date the purchases of common shares will no longer have an attaching due bill. The due bill redemption date will be March 19, 2020.
TELUS shareholders do not need to take any action. TELUS’ transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will send registered common shareholders a direct registration system advice form, which will represent the additional number of common shares that they are receiving as a result of the share split. This will allow shareholders to hold their additional common shares in a “book entry” form without having a physical share certificate issued. Beneficial shareholders who hold their common shares in an account with their investment dealer or other intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the additional shares issued pursuant to the share split in accordance with the applicable brokerage account providers' usual procedures.
In connection with the share split, the maximum number of common shares TELUS is authorized to issue will increase from 2,000,000,000 to 4,000,000,000.
Dividend Declaration
The TELUS Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5825 per share (pre-share split) on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company payable on April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2020. The first quarter dividend for 2020 reflects an increase of $0.0375 per share or 6.9 per cent (pre-share split) from the $0.5450 (pre-share split) per share dividend declared one year earlier.
TELUS completes acquisition of Competence Call Center
On December 4, 2019, we announced that we had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of German-headquartered Competence Call Center (CCC) for approximately $1.3 billion (€915 million), less debt assumed and subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Subsequently, the requisite regulatory approvals were obtained and the transaction closed on January 31, 2020. CCC is a provider of higher-value-added business services with a focus on customer relationship management and content moderation. CCC offers its services across 11 European countries and partners with industry-leading global brands primarily from fast-growing technology, media and telecommunications, retail, and travel and hospitality sectors.
Corporate Highlights
TELUS makes significant contributions and investments in the communities where team members live, work and serve and to the Canadian economy on behalf of customers, shareholders and team members. These include:
Access to Quarterly results information
Interested investors, the media and others may review this quarterly earnings news release, management’s discussion and analysis, quarterly results slides, audio and transcript of the investor webcast call, supplementary financial information at telus.com/investors.
TELUS’ fourth quarter 2019 and 2020 targets conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12:00pm ET (9:00am PT) and will feature a presentation followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Interested parties can access the webcast at telus.com/investors. An audio recording will be available on February 13 until March 15, 2020 at 1-855-201-2300. Please use reference number 1249994# and access code 77377#. An archive of the webcast will also be available at telus.com/investors and a transcript will be posted on the website within a few business days.
Caution regarding forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements about expected events and the financial and operating performance of TELUS Corporation. The terms TELUS, we, us and our refer to TELUS Corporation and, where the context of the narrative permits or requires, its subsidiaries.
Forward-looking statements include any statements that do not refer to historical facts. They include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives and our strategies to achieve those objectives, our outlook, updates, consolidated financial targets, and our multi-year dividend growth program. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, predict, seek, should, strive and will.
By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. These assumptions may ultimately prove to have been inaccurate and, as a result, our actual results or events may differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Our general outlook and assumptions for 2020 are presented in Section 9 General trends, outlook and assumptions, and regulatory developments and proceedings in our 2019 annual Management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A). Our key assumptions for 2020 include the following:
Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in other TELUS filings include, but are not limited to, the following:
These risks are described in additional detail in Section 9 General trends, outlook and assumptions, and regulatory developments and proceedings and Section 10 Risks and risk management in our 2019 annual MD&A. Those descriptions are incorporated by reference in this cautionary statement but are not intended to be a complete list of the risks that could affect TELUS.
Many of these factors are beyond our control or our current expectations or knowledge. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation. Except as otherwise indicated in this document, the forward-looking statements made herein do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or special items or any mergers, acquisitions, dispositions or other business combinations or transactions that may be announced or that may occur after the date of this document.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document describe our expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this document and are subject to change after this date. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are presented for the purpose of assisting our investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected 2020 financial results as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook. Such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
This cautionary statement qualifies all of the forward-looking statements in this document.
Non-GAAP and other financial measures
We have issued guidance on and report certain non-GAAP measures that are used to evaluate the performance of TELUS, as well as to determine compliance with debt covenants and to manage our capital structure. As non-GAAP measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Securities regulations require such measures to be clearly defined, qualified and reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure. Certain of the metrics do not have generally accepted industry definitions.
Adjusted Net income and adjusted basic earnings per share: These measures are used to evaluate performance at a consolidated level and exclude items that may obscure the underlying trends in business performance. These measures should not be considered alternatives to Net income and basic earnings per share in measuring TELUS’ performance. Items that may, in management’s view, obscure the underlying trends in business performance include significant gains or losses associated with real estate development partnerships, gains on exchange of wireless spectrum licences, restructuring and other costs, long-term debt prepayment premiums (when applicable), income tax-related adjustments, asset retirements related to restructuring activities and gains arising from business combinations.
Reconciliation of adjusted Net income
|Fourth quarters ended
December 31
|C$ and in millions
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Net income attributable to Common Shares
|368
|357
|11
|Add (deduct):
|Restructuring and other costs, after income taxes
|29
|55
|(26
|)
|Favourable income tax-related adjustments
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|1
|Non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures, after income taxes
|5
|—
|5
|Adjusted Net income
|400
|409
|(9
|)
Reconciliation of adjusted basic EPS(1)
|Fourth quarters ended
December 31
|C$, per share amounts
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|0.60
|0.01
|Add (deduct):
|Restructuring and other costs, after income taxes, per share
|0.05
|0.09
|(0.04
|)
|Non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures, after income taxes, per share
|0.01
|—
|0.01
|Adjusted basic EPS
|0.67
|0.69
|(0.02
|)
|(1)
|Pre-share split – see TELUS announces two-for-one share-split.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization): We have issued guidance on and report EBITDA because it is a key measure used to evaluate performance at a consolidated level. EBITDA is commonly reported and widely used by investors and lending institutions as an indicator of a company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to Net income in measuring TELUS’ performance, nor should it be used as a measure of cash flow. EBITDA as calculated by TELUS is equivalent to Operating revenues less the total of Goods and services purchased expense and Employee benefits expense.
We also calculate Adjusted EBITDA to exclude items of an unusual nature that do not reflect our ongoing operations and should not, in our opinion, be considered in a long-term valuation metric or should not be included in an assessment of our ability to service or incur debt.
|EBITDA reconciliation
|Fourth quarters
ended December 31
|($ millions)
|2019
|2018
|Net income
|379
|368
|Financing costs
|175
|159
|Income taxes
|136
|122
|Depreciation
|500
|428
|Amortization of intangible assets
|178
|158
|EBITDA
|1,368
|1,235
|Add restructuring and other costs included in EBITDA
|40
|75
|EBITDA – excluding restructuring and other costs
|1,408
|1,310
|Add non-recurring losses and equity losses related to real estate joint ventures
|5
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|1,413
|1,310
Free cash flow: We report this measure as a supplementary indicator of our operating performance, and there is no generally accepted industry definition of free cash flow. It should not be considered an alternative to the measures in the Consolidated statements of cash flows. Free cash flow excludes certain working capital changes (such as trade receivables and trade payables), proceeds from divested assets and other sources and uses of cash, as found in the Consolidated statements of cash flows. It provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after capital expenditures (excluding purchases of spectrum licences) that may be used to, among other things, pay dividends, repay debt, purchase shares or make other investments. We exclude impacts of accounting changes that do not impact cash, such as IFRS 15 and IFRS 16. Free cash flow may be supplemented from time to time by proceeds from divested assets or financing activities.
|Free cash flow calculation
|Fourth quarters
ended December 31
|($ millions)
|2019
|2018
|EBITDA
|1,368
|1,235
|Deduct non-cash gains from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|(8
|)
|(30
|)
|Restructuring and other costs, net of disbursements
|(1
|)
|33
|Effects of contract asset, acquisition and fulfilment (IFRS 15 impact) and TELUS Easy Payment device financing
|(140
|)
|(169
|)
|Effects of lease principal (IFRS 16 impact)
|(119
|)
|—
|Leases formerly accounted for as finance leases (IFRS 16 impact)
|69
|—
|Other items:
|Share-based compensation, net
|(55
|)
|(71
|)
|Net employee defined benefit plans expense
|19
|22
|Employer contributions to employee defined benefit plans
|(2
|)
|(9
|)
|Interest paid(1)
|(180
|)
|(130
|)
|Interest received
|—
|2
|Capital expenditures (excluding spectrum licences)(2)
|(742
|)
|(711
|)
|Free cash flow before income taxes
|209
|172
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|(74
|)
|(40
|)
|Free cash flow
|135
|132
|(1)
|Includes $16 million interest paid on lease liabilities for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
|(2)
|Refer to Note 31 in our 2019 annual Consolidated financial statements for further information.
About TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.
Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.
For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.
Investor Relations
Robert Mitchell
(647) 837-1606
ir@telus.com
Media relations
Francois Gaboury
(438) 862-5136
Francois.Gaboury@telus.com
TELUS Communications Inc
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
TELUS.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: