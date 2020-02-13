ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of body-worn devices, today announced that it will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Monday, February 24, 2020, after market close.



Following the release, IntriCon’s management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 866-795-7248 for domestic callers or 470-495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 2652858. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” sections of the company’s website at: www.intricon.com .

