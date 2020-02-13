TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camrova Resources Inc. ("Camrova" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: CAV; OTC: BAJFF; SSE :CAVCL.CAV US$ - Chile) announced today that it has changed its auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("Former Auditor") to Wasserman Ramsay ("Successor Auditor") effective February 12, 2020. At the request of the Corporation, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Corporation effective February 12, 2020 and the board of directors of the Corporation appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective February 12, 2020, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.



There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Corporation's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Corporation and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Corporation and filed on SEDAR.

About Camrova Resources Inc.

Camrova is a Canadian mining company whose common shares are listed on the TSX-V. Camrova presently owns a 7.23 % interest (subject to slightly further dilution) in the Boleo copper-cobalt-zinc mine located in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

