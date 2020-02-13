MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miami SCLC a nonprofit 501c3 organization is pleased to present South Florida’s Teen Sensation Live Competition, now in its 7th year, with our new branding partner the Westfield Broward LLC.

We are proud to hold one of our live auditions in the beautiful county of Broward, in South Florida, on March 21st, 2020, at the Broward Mall, which has some of America’s top branded shops, food eateries and movie theaters all under one roof.

As a valued member of our South Florida community, we would like to invite you to be a part of the South Florida Teen Sensation Live 2020 events which begin in the month of March-Auditions, April-Eliminations and Finals culminated in May 2020.

Teen Sensation Live® is a singing/hip hop competition with no foul language, no drug usage suggestions and no sexually charged lyrics, specifically geared for teens ages 14-19 years old.

The competition provides the platform for teens to showcase their talent, gain industry knowledge, and the opportunity to be seen by A&R scouting for new talents.

It is our hope that they will use this opportunity to (a) gain life lessons (b) stay focused on learning and developing their craft and their individuality and (c) will eventually find success in the industry, if that’s their goal, and to ultimately become productive citizens in their respective communities.

We are looking for leaders like Westfield Broward Mall, local businesses and other upstanding organizations to help us make this free event truly impactful for the teens and our community. As a community leader, your involvement would help to highlight the importance of recognizing and cultivating young talent and the joint opportunities that come out of the opportunity to work together to make a difference.

About the South Florida Miami SCLC

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) was founded by the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. The very beginning can be traced back to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. It is a nationwide organization made up of chapters and affiliates with a program that affects the lives of all Americans.

South Florida Miami SCLC focus is on Social Responsibly and initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for the youth and seniors in the South Florida community, with emphasis on social rights; education, empowerment, health and wellness, the environment and the arts.

For more information contact :

Lisa Hudson

Public Relations Department

1-844-360-WISE (9473)

360WiseMedia

https://360WiseMedia.com

1-888-618-SCLC

Powered By 360WiSE MEDiA