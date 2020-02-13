TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares has announced that it is creating more choice for investors looking to invest sustainably, by filing a preliminary prospectus for three fossil fuel-screened ETFs. The new funds will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.



Demand for sustainable investment solutions is growing rapidly, as investors increasingly recognize the impact of climate change and other sustainability risks on their long-term investment returns.

“RBC iShares is delivering on our commitment to increase access to sustainable investing options, building upon the successful launch of our first sustainable suite in 2019,” said Pat Chiefalo, Head of iShares, BlackRock Canada. “To better enable investor choice, these new products will aim to provide investors with advanced ESG screens, including fossil fuels.”

New Fossil Fuel-Screened ETFs

BlackRock Canada has filed a preliminary prospectus for three new iShares “Advanced” ESG ETFs:

iShares ESG MSCI Canada Advanced Index ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Advanced Index ETF

iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Advanced Index ETF

Each ETF will seek to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance, net of expenses, of an ESG-oriented index selected at the discretion of BlackRock Canada. The current index methodology requires constituent issuers to meet minimum ESG score requirements and will exclude issuers with material involvement in a range of businesses with elevated ESG risks (as determined by the index provider), including fossil fuels, palm oil, for-profit prisons, controversial weapons, nuclear weapons, civilian firearms, and tobacco, among others.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$7.43 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock .

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.24 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

________

1 Based on US$7.43 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/19

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $460 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in certain jurisdictions of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from BlackRock Canada at 1-866-474-2737 or isharescanada_inquiries@blackrock.com. There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETFs are permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the indexes. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock Canada. The ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETFs.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

® / TM Trademark(s) of Royal Bank of Canada. Used under licence. iSHARES is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used under licence. © 2020 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. All rights reserved.

