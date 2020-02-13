—Strong 2019 marked by clinical data that validates platform—

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today reported financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.

“2019 was a pivotal year for Evelo. We reported positive clinical data supporting the validation of our novel platform and demonstrating that we can target SINTAX™, the small intestinal axis, to drive clinical effects in individuals with psoriasis. These data support the role of SINTAX as an important new therapeutic target with broad potential applicability,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Evelo. “We will build on this momentum in 2020, with multiple clinical readouts planned across our inflammation and oncology portfolio. Based on the initial safety and efficacy data reported last year, we are progressing the development of EDP1815, which could benefit millions of people with mild to moderate psoriasis as well as have potential use in other inflammatory diseases. We also look forward to advancing EDP1867 into a Phase 1b trial in asthma. EDP1867 is a non-replicating monoclonal microbial product candidate for inflammatory diseases.”

Inflammation

EDP1815 – Phase 2 study in mild to moderate psoriasis

Evelo announced that it had agreed on the design of the EDP1815 Phase 2 clinical trial with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). This dose ranging study will evaluate three doses of an improved formulation of EDP1815 versus placebo in approximately 180 individuals with mild to moderate psoriasis. The primary endpoint will be the mean reduction in PASI score at 16 weeks. Evelo expects to initiate the trial in the second quarter of 2020 and to announce interim data by the end of 2020.

Clinical data from this study may enable Evelo to advance directly into Phase 3 registrational studies in 2021, subject to end of Phase 2 discussions with regulatory agencies.

EDP1815 – Phase 1b new formulation in mild to moderate psoriasis



Initial clinical data from a cohort of up to 24 individuals with mild to moderate psoriasis treated with the new formulation of EDP1815 is expected in the second quarter of 2020.

EDP1815 – Phase 1b new formulation in mild to moderate atopic dermatitis



Initial clinical data from a cohort of up to 24 individuals with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis treated with the new formulation of EDP1815 is expected in the second quarter of 2020.

EDP1066

Following completion of the final cohort of the EDP1066 Phase 1b trial, Evelo has decided to discontinue development of EDP1066 and focus its efforts in inflammatory diseases on EDP1815, EDP1867, and its preclinical pipeline.

In the EDP1066 Phase 1b trial in mild to moderate atopic dermatitis and mild to moderate psoriasis, EDP1066 was well tolerated with no overall difference reported from placebo.

In a cohort of individuals with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis treated with the high dose of the new formulation of EDP1066, Evelo observed changes in biomarkers of inflammation consistent with a pharmacodynamic effect which were greater than those previously observed with the high dose of the original formulation in a cohort of individuals with mild to moderate psoriasis.

EDP1867 – Phase 1b clinical trial in asthma

EDP1867 is a non-replicating monoclonal microbial candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

In preclinical studies EDP1867 was shown to resolve TH2-dependent inflammation which underlies atopic diseases including atopic asthma.

Initiation of a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating EDP1867 in individuals with asthma is expected in the second half of 2020.

Oncology

EDP1503 – Phase 1/2



Additional data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating EDP1503 in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in individuals with microsatellite colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, or other tumor types who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment, are expected in the first half of 2020.

Business Highlights

In December 2019, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 10,493,113 to Evelo, entitled “Compositions and methods for treating disease using a Blautia strain.” The patent covers the use of a proprietary Blautia strain for the treatment of immune disorders, including inflammatory diseases and cancer. The breadth of this newly issued patent, which is not restricted by form, formulation, or method of administration, covers the use of the Blautia strain for a wide array of indications.

In December 2019, Evelo appointed Juan Andres to its Board of Directors. Mr. Andres is currently Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer at Moderna, Inc. Prior to joining Moderna, he was the Global Head of Technical Operations at Novartis. Mr. Andres is currently on the Board of Directors at Avantor, Inc. Mr. Andres holds a master’s degree in Pharmacy from Alcala de Henares University in Madrid, Spain and completed an advanced development program at London Business School.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $77.8 million as of December 31, 2019, as compared to cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $147.9 million as of December 31, 2018. This decrease was due to operating spend for the full year 2019, partially offset by net proceeds from the debt refinancing with K2 HealthVentures in July 2019. Evelo expects that its cash and cash equivalents will enable it to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements to the end of 2020.

Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses were $16.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $63.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $39.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2018. The increase of $23.2 million for 2019 was due primarily to increased costs related to Evelo's inflammation clinical development programs, R&D platform, and personnel costs.

R&D expenses were $16.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $63.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $39.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2018. The increase of $23.2 million for 2019 was due primarily to increased costs related to Evelo’s inflammation clinical development programs, R&D platform, and personnel costs. General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were $6.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $23.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $18.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2018. The increase of $5.0 million for 2019 was due primarily to increased personnel costs, professional and consulting fees supporting Evelo’s growing R&D pipeline, and a full year of public company infrastructure costs following the Company’s IPO in May 2018.

G&A expenses were $6.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $23.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $18.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2018. The increase of $5.0 million for 2019 was due primarily to increased personnel costs, professional and consulting fees supporting Evelo’s growing R&D pipeline, and a full year of public company infrastructure costs following the Company’s IPO in May 2018. Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $22.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $85.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019, or $(0.70) and $(2.67) per basic and diluted share, respectively, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $15.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $60.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2018, or $(0.49) and $(2.78) per basic and diluted share, respectively.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on SINTAX with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company’s first product candidates are monoclonal microbials, single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with chronic diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is also advancing additional oral biologics through preclinical development in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .

EVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Expenses(1): Research and development $ 16,377 $ 11,343 $ 63,128 $ 39,885 General and administrative 6,293 4,650 23,229 18,218 Total operating expenses 22,670 15,993 86,357 58,103 Loss from operations (22,670 ) (15,993 ) (86,357 ) (58,103 ) Other income, net 261 550 1,075 1,157 Loss before income taxes $ (22,409 ) $ (15,443 ) $ (85,282 ) $ (56,946 ) Income tax expense (190 ) — (190 ) — Net loss (22,599 ) (15,443 ) (85,472 ) (56,946 ) Preferred stock dividends — — — (3,937 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (22,599 ) $ (15,443 ) $ (85,472 ) $ (60,883 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.70 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (2.67 ) $ (2.78 ) Weighted-average common shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 32,098,009 31,778,021 32,031,862 21,871,029

(1) Expenses include the following amount of non-cash stock-based compensation expense:

Research and development $ 804 $ 741 $ 3,648 $ 2,508 General and administrative 1,211 824 4,517 3,551

EVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)