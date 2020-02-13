Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Androgenetic Alopecia - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Androgenetic Alopecia Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the androgenetic alopecia market. A detailed picture of the androgenetic alopecia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and androgenetic alopecia treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth androgenetic alopecia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the androgenetic alopecia pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.
In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, androgenetic alopecia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
1. Report Introduction
2. Androgenetic Alopecia
2.1. Overview
2.2. History
2.3. Androgenetic Alopecia Symptoms
2.4. Causes
2.5.Pathophysiology
2.6. Androgenetic Alopecia Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
3. Androgenetic Alopecia Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Guidelines
4. Androgenetic Alopecia - Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Androgenetic Alopecia companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Androgenetic Alopecia Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.3. Androgenetic Alopecia Acquisition Analysis
5. Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
5.1.5. Assessment by MOA
5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5.1.6. Assessment by Target
5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target
6. Androgenetic Alopecia Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Androgenetic Alopecia Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Androgenetic Alopecia Discontinued Products
13. Androgenetic Alopecia Product Profiles
13.1. Drug Name: Company
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table
14. Androgenetic Alopecia Key Companies
15. Androgenetic Alopecia Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
16.1. Dormant Products
16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
16.2. Discontinued Products
16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
17. Androgenetic Alopecia Unmet Needs
18. Androgenetic Alopecia Future Perspectives
19. Androgenetic Alopecia Analyst Review
