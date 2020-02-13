Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Androgenetic Alopecia - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Androgenetic Alopecia Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the androgenetic alopecia market. A detailed picture of the androgenetic alopecia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and androgenetic alopecia treatment guidelines.



The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth androgenetic alopecia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the androgenetic alopecia pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.



In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, androgenetic alopecia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stages of development for the androgenetic alopecia treatment.

Androgenetic alopecia key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of androgenetic alopecia market.

Scope of the Report

The androgenetic alopecia report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and moa type for androgenetic alopecia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of androgenetic alopecia therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed androgenetic alopecia research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across androgenetic alopecia.

Key Questions Answered



What are the current options for androgenetic alopecia treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia?

How many androgenetic alopecia emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (industry-industry, industry-academia), mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact androgenetic alopecia market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing androgenetic alopecia therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for androgenetic alopecia and their status?

What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for androgenetic alopecia?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Introduction



2. Androgenetic Alopecia

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Androgenetic Alopecia Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Androgenetic Alopecia Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Androgenetic Alopecia Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Guidelines



4. Androgenetic Alopecia - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Androgenetic Alopecia companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Androgenetic Alopecia Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Androgenetic Alopecia Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target



6. Androgenetic Alopecia Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Androgenetic Alopecia Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Androgenetic Alopecia Discontinued Products



13. Androgenetic Alopecia Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table



14. Androgenetic Alopecia Key Companies



15. Androgenetic Alopecia Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



17. Androgenetic Alopecia Unmet Needs



18. Androgenetic Alopecia Future Perspectives



19. Androgenetic Alopecia Analyst Review



