However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include high cost of methods and expensive procedures and their applications in medical treatments.



Expert Quote

“North America is the leading contributor in the in-silico drug discovery market and contributed approximately 41.65% to the global market value in 2018. This region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2029 and continue dominating the global market in 2029. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.29% during the forecast period. In addition, the region of Europe also contributed a significant share of 28.40% to the global market in 2018.”



Scope of the Market Intelligence on the In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

The in-silico drug discovery research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the service market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global in-silico drug discovery market.



Market Segmentation

The global in-silico drug discovery market segmentation (on the basis of manufacturing and services) is further segmented on the basis of workflow, product, software, end user, and region.



The global in-silico drug discovery market segmentation (on the basis of product) is segmented into software, software as services, and consultancy as a service.



The global in-silico drug discovery market segmentation (on the basis of workflow) is segmented into discovery, pre-clinical tests, and clinical trials.



The global in-silico drug discovery market segmentation (on the basis of software) is segmented into molecular modelling and de novo drug design, and pharmacophore modelling software.



The global in-silico drug discovery market segmentation (on the basis of end user) is segmented into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical industries, and academic and research institutes.



The global in-silico drug discovery market segmentation (on the basis of region) is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and rest-of-the-world.



Key Companies in the In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global in-silico drug discovery market include Albany Molecular Research Inc., Certara USA, Inc., Charles River, Chemical Computing Group ULC, Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dassault System (Biovia) , Evotec A.G., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, ICAGEN, INC., Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., Numerate Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Schrödinger, LLC, Selvita, Simulation Plus, and WuXi AppTec, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-APAC

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-the-World

