The global power lawn mower market is estimated to reach US$34.79 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as increasing construction activities, growing market of smart homes, rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, expansion of the residential construction sector, and surging need of landscaping services are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by increasing the adoption of artificial grass turf.

A few notable trends include replacement of manual mowers with robotic mowers, growing adoption of green roofs, environment-friendly technology, advancement in artificial intelligence, the rising popularity of backyard gardening, increasing government efforts and shift towards smart technology.



The global power lawn mower market is broadly segmented into various platforms including gasoline, electric and battery mowers. Battery mowers segment holds the smallest share in the market but due to the emergence of robotic mowers, its share is likely to grow significantly in the future.



Europe is a major market for lawn mowers due to increasing focus on the use of grounds maintenance services extensively and the rising number of lifestyle communities and public parks in the region. In the robotic lawn mower market, Europe holds a lion share due to favorable retail environment and high disposable incomes in European countries.



